The Best Thing About Hailey Bieber’s New Gap Jeans Has Nothing to Do With Hailey Bieber

Photo Credit: Gap

The ’90s didn’t ask your jeans to do much. They weren’t sculpting your body. They weren’t lifting your butt. They definitely weren’t painted onto your legs. They hung low. They were baggy. They swallowed your sneakers. If the hems got chewed up and frayed from dragging across the sidewalk, even better. You wore them with a baby tee, a ribbed tank, or your favorite hoodie and called it a day. (Or, maybe you’re a decade younger than me and you watched your cooler older sibling or uncle wear them… I digress.)

Then at some point in the early 2000s, the skinny-jean era happened… which many of us would like to forget about.

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For what felt like an eternity, denim became less about looking cool and more about seeing how much circulation you were willing to sacrifice in the name of fashion. Even after skinny jeans started fading, we got stuck cycling through stiff straight-leg cuts and boot-cut revivals that never quite captured the effortless feel of the denim we actually missed.

When the pandemic came, many of us switched to “soft pants” exclusively.

But, the pendulum has officially swung back. Gap just dropped The Hailey Jean, a limited-edition capsule collection with nepobaby-turned-model-turned-wife Hailey Bieber that’s less about celebrity branding than it is about reviving the kind of oversized, low-slung denim that made Gap a staple in the first place.

A Love Letter to Peak Gap

Long before designer denim took over, Gap was where you went for jeans that didn’t try so hard.

The Hailey Jean taps into that era by reworking two of the brand’s existing fits—the Extra Baggy Jean and the ’90s Low Rise Loose Jean—into a small capsule that feels pulled straight from a late-’90s mall, minus the food court and CD store.

The collection features rigid 100% cotton denim in several vintage-inspired washes, from faded light blues to deeper indigo finishes. Each pair includes subtle details created for the collaboration, including a “1996” stamp (Bieber’s birth year) and her signature printed inside the pocket lining. The jeans retail for around $89 and are available beginning July 16 on Gap’s website and in select North American stores.

And thankfully, Gap didn’t over-design them. They still look like jeans you’d actually wear every weekend instead of something destined to spend its life hanging in your closet waiting for the perfect outfit. It’s not “trendy.”

Hailey Says Vintage Was the Goal

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According to Gap, the collaboration was inspired by two vintage pairs of Gap jeans Bieber has owned for years. (Okay, “sure.) I’ve always loved Gap,” Bieber told Vogue. “It’s one of those brands that’s always been in my closet.”

She also said she wanted the collection to feel like “the pair you’ve had forever,” and that’s probably the biggest compliment you can give a pair of jeans. If only I could still fit into the denim I had in the ‘90s. After two kids, life, and my metabolism disappearing, my retro fits have made their way into a donation bin.

Rigid fabrics like denim take a little patience, but it pays you back. Instead of stretching into oblivion after a few wears, it softens, creases, and starts looking like it’s actually yours. These jeans seem to come ready like you’ve always had them.

So while this collection technically has Hailey Bieber’s name on it (we’re not 13 buying things just because some celeb said to), the real star here is the silhouette. We’ll happily leave the skinny jeans—and every forced boot-cut comeback—in the past where they belong.