Thousands of Men Are Using Chewables to Get Their Hair Back. Here’s How

You know what’s fun? Looking in the mirror and tilting your head under the good light, convincing yourself the hairline is probably fine. Rinse. Repeat. Everyday.

Hair loss sucks, and the usual options can feel like a lot. Foams need a mirror and patience, while a formal medical process can be a hassle (and an expensive one at that). Maybe you haven’t heard though (fair… because I hadn’t either).

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Hair loss treatment now comes in a citrus-flavored chew, one you take once a day.

Hims calls it Hair Hybrids*. It includes ingredients like finasteride and minoxidil, which have been shown to regrow hair in as little as 3-6 months**, plus a proprietary supplement blend to support hair health. And because it’s a prescription, a licensed healthcare provider decides if it’s right for you before anything ships.

Hims Hair Hybrids Available at Hims LEARN MORE →

So What’s Actually in the Chew?

Think of it as a hair loss routine that easily fits into your morning. There’s nothing to apply or to wait on while it dries. You don’t even have to look in the mirror. You literally just chew one, take it exactly as your provider directs, and move on with your day.

It’s a good fit if your biggest objection to a hair loss routine is the routine itself. A once-a-day chew is about as low-maintenance as it gets. It’s even easier than your daily protein shake. Plus… it comes in citrus!

The process is simple and 100% online. Just answer a few simple questions, and a medical professional reviews them to decide whether a prescription is appropriate. If it is, your plan is personalized to you and ships straight to your door for free. If not, then maybe your hairline is better than you thought!

No insurance is required, refills show up automatically, and you get free check-ins and messaging with medical professionals along the way.

Of course, it isn’t for everyone. Some men will find out a prescription isn’t the right call, and results vary from person to person.

If a chew isn’t your style, Hims also offers the #1 best-selling topical spray, applied once a day, and a serum with a precision dropper for more accurate application. Same idea, just a different routine.

I’m Starting with the Man in the Mirror

The price math is decent too! Hims puts it at less than $1 a day*, and subscribing saves 64% compared with paying month-to-month on a 10-month plan*. Shipping is free if you’re prescribed, though your actual cost depends on the product and plan, so check before you commit. Refills and delivery are handled automatically on your behalf, so there’s no monthly reorder to remember.

Which brings us back to that mirror check you’ve been doing. Hair loss is a daily, depressing reminder, but the first step is a few questions. It doesn’t have to be a crazy big decision. If hair loss treatment has been on your mind, see whether a prescription is right for you.

*Hair Blends are compounded treatments and have not been approved by the FDA. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs.

**Based on studies of oral minoxidil up to 2.5 mg per day at various doses.