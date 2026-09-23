24 Halloween Decorations Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Halloween decorating has turned into a major flex. Porches with fog machines, TikTok-famous skeleton crews, the whole thing. Not everyone’s working with that budget, but really, they don’t need to be. We did some digging and pulled 24 pieces that look a lot pricier when dressed up than they ring up. Skulls, candelabras, wreaths, throws… and nobody checking out your place needs to know what any of it cost.

1. Romadedi Gothic Skull Taper Candlesticks, Set of 2

via AMazon

Two black resin skulls holding candles like they’ve been doing it for centuries. Instant tablescape upgrade.

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2. 3-Arm Black Metal Skull Candelabra

via AMazon

A three-arm taper candelabra with a skull base that fills out your Gothic Halloween setup.

3. Skull Candlestick Holder

via Amazon

Create The Catacombs right inside your own house by adding this candle holder with stacked up skulls.

4. Light-Up Skeleton Crew Bone Lantern

via Orietnal Trading

Still adding more to your bone lantern trend? This tabletop lantern should do the trick, minus the influencer markup.

5. Black Skull-Shaped Wax Candles, Set of 3

via Oriental Trading

Obviously, you need to add something to these candle holders. These candles shaped like skulls actually burn down. Set the mood and lose the plastic look in one move.

6. Skeleton Night Light, Silicone Skull Lamp

via Amazon

Color-changing, touch-controlled, and weirdly soothing for something shaped like a skull. Doubles as a cute little nightstand piece after October.

7. Gothic Halloween Wreath with Skulls

via Amazon

Your visitors will do a doubletake with this decoration. What looks like a seasonal wreath is a lot more sinister than it appears.

8. Halloween Lighted Witch Hat with Hanging Chime

via amazon

Practical magic? Yeah, that sounds about right with this hanging decoration. Grab a few to create a floating witchery aesthetic to your entryway!

9. Skeleton Couple Framed Wall Art

via Walmart

A vintage-style illustration of a skeleton couple in a cemetery, in a gold-tone frame. Looks like something you’d find at an estate sale, not a Walmart aisle for under $10.

10. Spellbook Tabletop Decoration

via Oriental Trading

A weathered-looking prop spellbook for the console table, the mantel, or wherever your haunted Halloween decor needs a little more personality.

11. Halloween 3D Optical Illusion Ghost Skeleton Rug

via Amazon

No, that’s not vertigo you’re experiencing. This round quilted mat with a depth-illusion skeleton design is an unexpected way to decorate a bathroom or entryway floor that people will look twice at before stepping on it.

12. Orange & Black Trees + Jack-O’-Lantern Garland Set, 3-Pc

via Oriental Trading

Two shaggy mini trees and an 11-foot pumpkin garland give you an easy way to build a mini “scene” on an entry table or shelf without assembling anything.

13. Fireproof Ceramic Skull Fire Pit Log

via Walmart

This is for the fire pit or gas fireplace crowd specifically. Flames come out of the eyes, nose, and mouth. I feel like the description sells itself.

14. Giant Indoor/Outdoor Spider

via Walmart

I actually have this giant spider decoration, and it’s oversized, detailed, and dramatic enough to be perfect for that empty space in your yard that you’re trying to fill.

15. Retro Vintage Jointed Scratch Cat

via Walmart

A vintage-style black cat with jointed limbs you can pose. Welcome back to the late-80’s/early-90’s.

16. Official Crazybonez Faux Bat Skeleton

via Walmart

A surprisingly detailed bat skeleton prop, built almost more like a collectible than a party favor.

17. Cemetery Scene Setter Decoration Kit

via Walmart

An instant backyard graveyard in a box, this may be the easiest (and cheapest) way to transform a plain yard into a full scene.

18. 15″ Skull and Bones Tombstone

via Spirit Halloween

A single standalone tombstone prop that does a lot to convey “haunted estate,” especially if you install a few of them!

19. 21″ Raven Tombstone

via Spirit Halloween

Taller, moodier, and a good anchor piece if you’re building out a full yard display instead of regular ol’ tombstones.

20. 12-Pack Black Witch Hats with 328 Ft. of Rope

via Walmart

Did you add those lighted hats for your entryway to your cart? Good. Because you can go all-in with these twelve witch hats and enough rope to string them across a porch, a fence line, or an entire front yard. ‘Tis the witching season, after all.

21. Boo-tique Fleece Throw with Halloween Mermaids

via Walmart

A soft, reversible throw blanket with skeleton-mermaid art on one side is decor that doubles as something you’ll actually use on the couch. There’s other variants to check out as well!

22. Ghost Face Bloody Knife Plush

via Spirit Halloween

A plush, squeezable version of horror movies’ most iconic prop. Not decor in the traditional sense, but a good gift or shelf piece for anyone who takes their Halloween more “fun” than “elegant”.

23. Bloody Hand Prints Table Cover

via Spirit Halloween

A plastic tablecloth covered in bloody handprints that’s cheap, disposable, and does more to set a mood than most people expect from a $10 party decoration.

24. Animated Eyeball Doorbell

via Grandin Road

Welcome your guests with an animated eyeball that reacts to visitors with sound and motion. It’s on sale now (making it qualify for this list), so grab it before it goes back up to $40!