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24 Halloween Decorations Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

24 ways to out-decorate your neighbors for under $20 each.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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Halloween decorating has turned into a major flex. Porches with fog machines, TikTok-famous skeleton crews, the whole thing. Not everyone’s working with that budget, but really, they don’t need to be. We did some digging and pulled 24 pieces that look a lot pricier when dressed up than they ring up. Skulls, candelabras, wreaths, throws… and nobody checking out your place needs to know what any of it cost.

1. Romadedi Gothic Skull Taper Candlesticks, Set of 2

via AMazon

Two black resin skulls holding candles like they’ve been doing it for centuries. Instant tablescape upgrade.

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Romadedi Gothic Skull Taper Candlesticks, Set of 2 | $13.98

2. 3-Arm Black Metal Skull Candelabra 

via AMazon

A three-arm taper candelabra with a skull base that fills out your Gothic Halloween setup. 

3-Arm Black Metal Skull Candelabra | $9.99 (reg. $17.99)

3. Skull Candlestick Holder

via Amazon

Create The Catacombs right inside your own house by adding this candle holder with stacked up skulls.

Skull Candlestick Holder | $16.98

4. Light-Up Skeleton Crew Bone Lantern 

via Orietnal Trading

Still adding more to your bone lantern trend? This tabletop lantern should do the trick, minus the influencer markup.

Light-Up Skeleton Crew Bone Lantern | $15.98 (reg. $30.99)

5. Black Skull-Shaped Wax Candles, Set of 3

via Oriental Trading

Obviously, you need to add something to these candle holders. These candles shaped like skulls actually burn down. Set the mood and lose the plastic look in one move. 

Black Skull-Shaped Wax Candles, Set of 3 | $14.38 (reg. $17.99)

6. Skeleton Night Light, Silicone Skull Lamp 

via Amazon

Color-changing, touch-controlled, and weirdly soothing for something shaped like a skull. Doubles as a cute little nightstand piece after October.

Skeleton Night Light, Silicone Skull Lamp | $18.99

7. Gothic Halloween Wreath with Skulls

via Amazon

Your visitors will do a doubletake with this decoration. What looks like a seasonal wreath is a lot more sinister than it appears.

Gothic Halloween Wreath with Skulls | $19.99

8. Halloween Lighted Witch Hat with Hanging Chime 

via amazon

Practical magic? Yeah, that sounds about right with this hanging decoration. Grab a few to create a floating witchery aesthetic to your entryway!

Halloween Lighted Witch Hat with Hanging Chime | $14.99

9. Skeleton Couple Framed Wall Art

via Walmart

A vintage-style illustration of a skeleton couple in a cemetery, in a gold-tone frame. Looks like something you’d find at an estate sale, not a Walmart aisle for under $10.

Skeleton Couple Framed Wall Art | $7.77

10. Spellbook Tabletop Decoration 

via Oriental Trading

A weathered-looking prop spellbook for the console table, the mantel, or wherever your haunted Halloween decor needs a little more personality.

Spellbook Tabletop Decoration | $10.99

11. Halloween 3D Optical Illusion Ghost Skeleton Rug 

via Amazon

No, that’s not vertigo you’re experiencing. This round quilted mat with a depth-illusion skeleton design is an unexpected way to decorate a bathroom or entryway floor that people will look twice at before stepping on it.

Halloween 3D Optical Illusion Ghost Skeleton Rug | $14.99

12. Orange & Black Trees + Jack-O’-Lantern Garland Set, 3-Pc

via Oriental Trading

Two shaggy mini trees and an 11-foot pumpkin garland give you an easy way to build a mini “scene” on an entry table or shelf without assembling anything.

Orange & Black Trees + Jack-O’-Lantern Garland Set | $11.98 (reg. $14.99)

13. Fireproof Ceramic Skull Fire Pit Log

via Walmart

This is for the fire pit or gas fireplace crowd specifically. Flames come out of the eyes, nose, and mouth. I feel like the description sells itself.

Fireproof Ceramic Skull Fire Pit Log | $4.74 (reg. $5.54)

14. Giant Indoor/Outdoor Spider

via Walmart

I actually have this giant spider decoration, and it’s oversized, detailed, and dramatic enough to be perfect for that empty space in your yard that you’re trying to fill.

Giant Indoor/Outdoor Spider | $11.82

15. Retro Vintage Jointed Scratch Cat

via Walmart

A vintage-style black cat with jointed limbs you can pose. Welcome back to the late-80’s/early-90’s.

Retro Vintage Jointed Scratch Cat | $10.69 (reg. $11.99)

16. Official Crazybonez Faux Bat Skeleton 

via Walmart

A surprisingly detailed bat skeleton prop, built almost more like a collectible than a party favor.

Faux Bat Skeleton | $12.99

17. Cemetery Scene Setter Decoration Kit 

via Walmart

An instant backyard graveyard in a box, this may be the easiest (and cheapest) way to transform a plain yard into a full scene. 

Cemetery Scene Setter Decoration Kit | $9.94

18. 15″ Skull and Bones Tombstone 

via Spirit Halloween

A single standalone tombstone prop that does a lot to convey “haunted estate,” especially if you install a few of them!

Skull and Bones Tombstone | $4.99

19. 21″ Raven Tombstone 

via Spirit Halloween

Taller, moodier, and a good anchor piece if you’re building out a full yard display instead of regular ol’ tombstones.

Raven Tombstone | $9.99

20. 12-Pack Black Witch Hats with 328 Ft. of Rope 

via Walmart

Did you add those lighted hats for your entryway to your cart? Good. Because you can go all-in with these twelve witch hats and enough rope to string them across a porch, a fence line, or an entire front yard. ‘Tis the witching season, after all.

12-Pack Black Witch Hats with Rope | $13.99 (reg. $23.99)

21. Boo-tique Fleece Throw with Halloween Mermaids

via Walmart

A soft, reversible throw blanket with skeleton-mermaid art on one side is decor that doubles as something you’ll actually use on the couch. There’s other variants to check out as well!

Boo-tique Fleece Throw with Halloween Mermaids | $19.97

22. Ghost Face Bloody Knife Plush 

via Spirit Halloween

A plush, squeezable version of horror movies’ most iconic prop. Not decor in the traditional sense, but a good gift or shelf piece for anyone who takes their Halloween more “fun” than “elegant”.

Ghost Face Bloody Knife Plush | $6.99

23. Bloody Hand Prints Table Cover 

via Spirit Halloween

A plastic tablecloth covered in bloody handprints that’s cheap, disposable, and does more to set a mood than most people expect from a $10 party decoration.

Bloody Hand Prints Table Cover | $7.99

24. Animated Eyeball Doorbell

via Grandin Road

Welcome your guests with an animated eyeball that reacts to visitors with sound and motion. It’s on sale now (making it qualify for this list), so grab it before it goes back up to $40!

Animated Eyeball Doorbell | $19.50 (reg. $39)
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