Winter makes it hard to wake up. Days are shorter, nights are longer, and when it’s time to slide out of a warm bed into the overcast day it’s that much more difficult to get going. I can’t promise you a way to buy more time to sleep. That’s seemingly the only thing not on sale this Black Friday. But I can point you toward the Hatch Sleep Clock, and I know it works to make mornings less awful because I’ve tested it.

Right now for Black Friday, it’s 25% off. That makes the Hatch Sleep Clock $187.50 ($62.50 off). But this sale only lasts through Friday, November 30, so don’t sleep on this deal.

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What Is the Hatch Sleep Clock?

Never heard of a sunrise alarm? Sunrise alarms, like the Sleep Clock, are alarm clocks that wake you up by mimicking the gradually brightening, warming light of a natural sunrise. You know, the way humans’ biology evolved to work over millennia? Because whoever enjoyed the blaring siren of a traditional alarm clock? Me, personally—I still break into a cold sweat when I’m watching a movie and a character’s digital alarm clock goes off.

I’ve tested sunrise alarms for seven years. In that time, I’m fairly certain that I’ve used every one of them on the market; or at least every one that wasn’t a mystery product available only through a strange retailer. Sunrise alarms are a maturing market, and many brands are making unique attempts to stand out from the crowd. What smacks you in the face most immediately about the Hatch is how nice it looks.

The Hatch Sleep Clock, like the Hatch Restore 3, is wrapped in a soft fabric. The minimalist display, such as the illuminated clock numbers, shine through the fabric. When so many sunrise alarms are plasticky and cluttered with buttons, the Hatch looks the nicest on the nightstand.

And, well, the second thing that smacks you in the face is that pretty-looking Hatch Sleep Clock is 25% off. It’s still not a budget sunrise alarm, but knocking $62.50 off the price sure helps make it more of a manageable splurge.

Not Just A clock. a Sleep Clock.

All that fancy design wouldn’t mean much if the performance wasn’t worth it, though. The Hatch Sleep Clock includes the sunrise alarm features of the Hatch Restore 3, but it adds sleep tracking that measures your sleep health. Normally you have to wear a watch, bracelet, or ring to get that kind of sleep analysis, but the Sleep Clock does it without touching you. And no, it doesn’t have a camera.

The Hatch Sleep Clock begins working before you get to bed. It can work in reverse as a synthetic sunset to help prepare your body for sleep by giving it the cues to start calming down for bed. It measures your sleep health as you sleep, provides guidance and recommendations on how to improve your sleep, and then wakes you up to a gentle “sunrise.” It has the entire nighttime routine covered. The rest of the day, though, is up to you.