Hayley Williams Just Announced a Bunch More 2026 Tour Dates. Here’s How to Get Tickets

Hayley Williams has just expanded her 2026 tour schedule with The Hayley Williams Show, a run of shows that will see the Paramore frontwoman headlining North American and Latin American stadiums and amphitheaters this fall.

The Hayley Williams show kicks off September 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater, after a busy spring and summer spent mostly on a run of European dates. U.S. stops will include Atlanta, Charleston, Boston, Detroit, Cincinnati, Seattle, San Diego, Houston, and New Orleans. Latin American dates include Bogotá, Colombia; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Lima, Peru; Mexico City, and more.

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The final date of the Hayley Williams Show 2026 tour will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. Support for the tour includes Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty on the US leg; Annie DiRusso will join for Latin America and Puerto Rico.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The Hayley WIlliams Show 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Registration for a HW HQ fan club presale began at 3PM ET today (Thursday, May 7). Artist presale will begin Tuesday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. Finally, general onsale starts Thursday, May 14 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Hayley Williams tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. For international dates, use Viagogo.

(New dates in bold)

05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater * [BUY TICKETS]

05/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater * [BUY TICKETS]

05/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater * [BUY TICKETS]

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern * [BUY TICKETS]

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern * [BUY TICKETS]

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern * [BUY TICKETS]

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party [BUY TICKETS]

06/05 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz # [BUY TICKETS]

06/06 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green [BUY TICKETS]

06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * [BUY TICKETS]

06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall # [BUY TICKETS]

06/11 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall # [BUY TICKETS]

06/13 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret [BUY TICKETS]

06/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome * [BUY TICKETS]

06/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen * [BUY TICKETS]

06/19 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 * [BUY TICKETS]

06/23 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 * [BUY TICKETS]

06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy * [BUY TICKETS]

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy * [BUY TICKETS]

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium * [BUY TICKETS]

06/30 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium * [BUY TICKETS]

07/24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest [BUY TICKETS]

09/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre &

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre &

09/06 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium &

09/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater &

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek &

09/11 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center &

09/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC &

09/14 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion &

09/16 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium & [BUY TICKETS]

09/17 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium & [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre &

09/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center &

09/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre &

09/26 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre &

10/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre &

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre &

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl & [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl & [BUY TICKETS]

10/09 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion Sponsored by Huntsman &

10/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square &

10/12 – Southhaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove &

11/06 – Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena %

11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage %

11/12 – São Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed % [BUY TICKETS]

11/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed % [BUY TICKETS]

11/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Parque Sarmiento %

11/18 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena %

11/20 – Lima, PE @ Costa 21 %

11/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional %

11/27 – San Juan, PR @ Coca-Cola Music Hall %

* = w/ Water from Your Eyes

# = w/ Snuggle

^ = w/ Tiberius b

& = w/ Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty

% = w/ Annie DiRusso