You Don’t Need a Billionaire’s Morning Routine to Take Healthy Aging Seriously

There’s a whole subculture of tech billionaires currently spending seven figures a year to reverse-engineer their own biological age. Daily blood panels, a rotating cast of specialists, supplement stacks. It all sounds so exhausting, not to mention completely out of reach for us regular folks.

Because as fascinating as it is to watch from afar, for the other 99.99% of us, “healthy aging” means doing a handful of boring, consistent habits, along with taking a supplement or two that we hope do something.

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September is Healthy Aging Month, though, which is really just a nudge to take stock of what your body needs now versus what it needed a decade ago. And maybe it’s a good nudge to have. I know I’ve (admittedly) been putting it off.

Your joints, focus, and energy don’t need that $1,000+ per hour personal physician. You just need some basics, done consistently.

Here’s where to start if you’re wanting a healthy-aging lineup instead of chartering some sort of longevity clinic.

For the brain that won’t quit

If mental sharpness is the priority, Transparent Labs Longevity is built around supporting NAD+ levels, a compound tied to cardiovascular function and cognitive energy as your cells age. RHO Liposomal NAD+ covers similar ground in travel-friendly packs, formulated for cellular energy and cognitive function on the go.

If you want something a little closer to a daily habit than a supplement regimen, Alpha Brain Neuro Gummies are made to support mental speed in a citrus punch gummy. Sign me up for that over a capsule stack.

For the stuff you don’t think about until it hurts

Joint flexibility, heart health, and cellular function don’t get the glossy marketing that “longevity” does, but that’s where everything builds off of. The Vitamin Shoppe Omega-3 Fish Oil delivers EPA and DHA for cardiovascular, brain, and eye health.

Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate is a highly absorbable form built for muscle relaxation and heart health. And The Vitamin Shoppe Resveratrol brings the antioxidant that shows up in every longevity conversation, minus the red wine markup.

If you’d rather grab one bottle and call it done

The Vthrive Bioactive Longevity Multivitamin bundles NAD production, metabolic function, and mitochondrial support into a single daily cap. It’s a reasonable shortcut if the idea of managing six separate bottles sounds like a lot. Fair to think that, by the way.

None of this requires a longevity clinic membership or a team of doctors on retainer. Like any of us have that kind of money.

You (and me too) really just need to show up for your own body more than a once-a-year physical, which, unlike the billionaire routine, is more affordable and within reach than you might have thought. Browse the full healthy-aging lineup at The Vitamin Shoppe and build the stack that fits your life.