This Cute Avocado Sex Toy Looks Unserious, but It’s No Joke—Here’s Why

I never thought an avocado would be responsible for one of my orgasms, but here we are.

Hello Nancy’s Avo Clitoral Massager literally looks like half an avocado. It has a bright green body, a yellow center, and a soft brown suction opening where the pit would normally be. If you left it sitting on a shelf, I’m not convinced most people would immediately know it was a sex toy. It could just as easily pass for something from a kid’s play kitchen or one of those weirdly satisfying fidget toys. That made it feel approachable before I even turned it on.

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I first tested the Avo on a night when I was stressed out and needed some kind of release without letting all that pent-up energy turn into anger. I didn’t particularly want anything penetrating me, I just wanted something simple, external, and strong enough to get me out of my own head for a few minutes.

About five minutes later, mission accomplished.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Quickie Takes

Best for: Beginners, clitoral-stimulation, or anyone who wants something simple and non-intimidating.

Beginners, clitoral-stimulation, or anyone who wants something simple and non-intimidating. Best feature: The small avocado shape makes it really easy to hold and position exactly where I want it on my vulva.

The small avocado shape makes it really easy to hold and position exactly where I want it on my vulva. Biggest surprise: It looks like a novelty toy, but the stimulation absolutely isn’t.

It looks like a novelty toy, but the stimulation absolutely isn’t. Biggest drawback: It was a little louder than I expected for something this small.

It was a little louder than I expected for something this small. Battery life: A full charge gives you about 90 minutes of use.

A full charge gives you about 90 minutes of use. Bottom line: The Avo is small, simple, and mighty. I liked it most as an external clitoral toy, especially when I wanted a quick orgasm without turning the whole thing into a full-on goon sesh.

The Avo is small, simple, and mighty. I liked it most as an external clitoral toy, especially when I wanted a quick orgasm without turning the whole thing into a full-on goon sesh. Price: It normally sells for $199, but Hello Nancy currently has it marked down to $99.

What Is the Hello Nancy Avo?

The Avo is a small clitoral suction massager shaped like an avocado cut lengthwise. It measures about 9.7cm by 4.4cm, so it fits easily in one hand and takes up almost no space compared with most of the larger vibrators I’ve been testing lately. (It comes from the people who brought you the viral Lem clitoral massager).

The brown “pit” is actually the part that sits over your clit. It’s softer than the rest of the toy and uses pulsing suction rather than relying on a traditional vibrating tip.

There are 12 settings total. The first five increase in intensity, while the remaining settings move through different pulsing patterns. I mostly stuck with the first mode because I wanted a consistent, softer sensation instead of having the rhythm change on me.

The Avo is also waterproof and made from smooth silicone. Hello Nancy says it runs for up to 90 minutes after a 90-minute charge.

It is basically one of the least intimidating sex toys I’ve opened lately, which is funny considering how quickly it got the job done.

It Looks Soft and Squishy, but It Isn’t

The packaging gave me a really good first impression. The bright colors, avocado theme, little storage pouch, and instruction cards make the whole thing feel playful without looking cheap.

The Avo itself also looked softer than it was. From the pictures, I thought I might be able to squeeze or mold the green body a little bit. You cannot. The main body is firm like a standard vibrator, with smooth silicone covering it. The softer part is the brown avocado “seed” around the suction opening, which is the section that actually makes contact with your clit. I ended up liking that combination.

The firm body gives me something solid to hold onto, while the softer opening doesn’t feel harsh when I press it against my clit.

The silicone is smooth enough that cleanup is easy too, and the suction opening isn’t so deep that I have to dig around inside it afterward.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Avocado Shape Is Practical

I initially assumed the avocado design was mostly there because it was cute. It is cute, but the shape actually works.

The Avo sits naturally in my hand, and because it’s short and rounded, I can move it around on my pussy without dealing with a long handle sticking out somewhere. The wider body also gives me a good grip. I especially like the size. After testing some much larger toys, having something small enough to basically fit into my palm was refreshing.

There’s also something about the design that makes it feel less intimidating than a traditional vibrator. If you’ve never owned a sex toy before and the usual pink wand or giant rabbit feels like a lot, a tiny avocado is a pretty friendly place to start.

It looks silly enough that the whole thing feels less serious. Then you turn it on.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

the Avo Delivered in 5 Minutes

My first real test happened on a night when I was already irritated and stressed out. I needed a release, but I didn’t want to take that anger out on anyone else, and I definitely wasn’t looking for a whole elaborate goon sesh. And I also wasn’t in the mood to have anything inserted into me.

I just wanted to cum for the sake of calming the fuck down. That ended up being the perfect situation for the Avo.

I started with the first setting and kept it there. The suction was consistent without feeling like too much, and because I wasn’t rushing to increase the intensity, I could actually enjoy the teasing part instead of turning the whole experience into a race toward orgasm.

The simplicity was what calmed me down. There was no app to open, no second motor to position, and no internal arm thumping away inside me. I just held the Avo where it felt good and let it do its thing.

Five minutes later, I had the clitoral orgasm I wanted and felt noticeably less wound up afterward. Sometimes simple really is enough.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

There Are 12 Modes

The Avo gives you 12 settings to cycle through with one button.

I appreciate having the options, but I spent most of my time on the first one. I like a consistent sensation when I’m trying to slowly build toward an orgasm, and I didn’t feel any need to start bouncing between patterns just because they were available.

The higher settings get stronger, and the later modes introduce different pulsing rhythms. Someone who wants more intensity or gets bored with a steady sensation will probably get more use out of them than I did. For me, the first mode was enough.

That also makes the Avo feel like a genuinely good beginner toy. You can start low, move the suction opening around until you figure out where it feels best, and only increase the power when you actually want more. There isn’t much of a learning curve.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

You Can Use It Internally

Even though the Avo is clearly designed around clitoral stimulation, I did experiment with using it internally during another session. This time, I used Hello Nancy’s Natural Water Based Lubricant to help me out because it was a little thick for my tight pussy. It’s part of the Snack Pack duo with their Sensual Massage Oil, but you can also get the lube on its own.

As someone who usually loves to raw dog, I can admit the lube helped. The Avo’s compact size makes insertion pretty manageable, but I don’t think that’s where it shines for me. The shape and suction opening make much more sense externally, where I can move it around my vulva and position it exactly where I want it.

I also don’t always want penetration when I masturbate. That was one of the things I liked most about the Avo during my first test. I could get the release I wanted without putting anything inside me or committing to a bigger toy. So I would personally keep this one in the clitoral lane.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

It’s Discreet but Not Completely Silent

The Avo may be one of the more visually discreet toys I own because it barely looks like a vibrator at all.

If somebody saw it sitting around without context, I don’t think “clitoral suction massager” would be their first guess. The avocado design makes it look more like a novelty object or fidget toy than something I use to orgasm.

Noise is a little different. Hello Nancy rates the Avo below 45 decibels and markets it as quiet, and I wouldn’t call it particularly loud. I was still slightly surprised by how audible it was considering how small the thing is.

It is nowhere near the level of loud as other vibrators, but I could hear it clearly while using it. It wasn’t enough to bother me, especially because I generally stayed on the lowest setting. If you’re specifically shopping for something nearly silent, though, I wouldn’t assume the avocado disguise applies to the sound too.

Battery Life, Charging, & Cleaning

Hello Nancy says the Avo lasts up to 90 minutes on a full charge, with the recharge itself also taking about 90 minutes. I haven’t come anywhere close to using it continuously for that long, but I like knowing I’m not going to have to think about charging it every couple of sessions.

The charging cable is another USB-A cable, which I could live without. I’ve complained about this with other sex toys already, and I’m going to keep complaining until USB-C finally wins this category too. It’s not a huge issue, but I would rather use the chargers I already have lying around than keep collecting separate USB-A cables.

Cleaning is much less annoying. The Avo is waterproof, and the silicone is smooth enough that warm water and mild soap do most of the work. I also like that the suction opening is shallow and easy to get into instead of being some tiny crevice I have to aggressively clean afterward.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Is the Hello Nancy Avo Worth $99?

At its current $99 sale price, I think the Avo is worth it, especially for someone buying their first clitoral toy.

It’s small enough that it doesn’t feel intimidating, simple enough that I didn’t need instructions beside me, and strong enough that I came hard from the lowest setting in five minutes.

The avocado design could have easily been nothing more than a gimmick, but I actually think it helps. It makes the toy approachable, gives it a shape that fits naturally in my hand, and makes it way less obvious than a traditional vibrator.

I still think $199 at full price is a much harder sell for something this simple. At $99, though, the combination of soft silicone, 12 settings, waterproofing, decent battery life, and a design that genuinely works for clitoral stimulation feels much more reasonable.

I also think it would make a surprisingly good holiday gift, assuming you know the recipient well enough that giving them an avocado-shaped clit sucker will not permanently alter the relationship.

For me, the Avo earned its place because it did exactly what I needed without making masturbation feel like an activity I had to prepare for. I picked it up when I was stressed, kept things simple, came in five minutes, and moved on with my night feeling much better.

The only odd thing that has come out of this is that every time I eat guacamole now, I think about my Avo vibrator.