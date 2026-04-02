Viral Sex Toy ‘Lem Clitoral Massager’ Is Everywhere Online, But Is It Truly an Eater?

My FYP is everything sex (comes with the territory). Lately, I keep coming across reviews for a lemon-shaped sex toy that’s allegedly better than anything else on the market. None of these were ads, but soon, Instagram ads joined the rotation, too. Unfortunately, consumerism won the battle as I had to see what it was all about. The toy in question? Hello Nancy’s Lem.

If you’re new to all things sex toys, clitoral toys went viral in 2020 when the Rose toy released. The trend hasn’t died down at all. In fact, I’m currently looking at about 20 clit toys on my bookshelf from past reviews. Every year, a handful are released claiming discretion, and endless orgasms are afoot. Obvi, I had to see if the Lem hype was real – or just branded content.

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Lem is a lemon shaped vibrator that’s supposed to be great for toy newbies. Doctors are also suggesting it as a great tool for re-encouraging the mind-body connection.

Who’s using this? Lowkey everyone, according to my feed. From the girls that don’t want to wait for a lover to experience good head to people who don’t need, or desire, penetration to orgasm. Also, with the Manosphere making most men unattractive (physically and mentally), a lot of women want celibacy over sex with bad matches. Add in a toy that doesn’t look like it’s a toy, and the internet is sat.

According to sex toy brand Hello Nancy (and ), the Lem clit sucker is better than anything else on the market, while other reviews state it was “okay.” So, I wanted to see why this tiny lemon was dividing the internet so much.

Hello nancy’s lem at a glance

If you have a sensitive clit, Lem has a range of settings that’ll work for you and leave your legs shaking. Very quickly, might I add. If you tend to use the highest settings and still crave more, this might not be for you. I have a very sensitive vulva and this made me cum very quickly.

How I Tested

You can’t play with your clit without activating the senses. Or at least, I don’t want to. My Lem came with a few cute cards (s/o them for hiring a graphic designer and not using AI). These cards cover how to care for Lem, best practices for discretion, and also, two playlists for when you don’t care about the aux. One for “frisky feelings” and the other for “soft and slow” fucking.

So, I lit my favorite massage candle, put on my binaural beats (I know, very hippie of me), and pulled up my fav ebony lesbian deep cut. As someone who’s reviewed hundreds of toys, I like what I like. And with ebony porn, there’s no need to deviate. What I did do differently, this time however, was use my massage candle during foreplay. Typically, I use it for mood lighting but this time, I took Hello Nancy’s advice and engaged all of the senses.

Next, before putting Lem on my clit, I used it on my nipples which was… fabulous. Perfect. Otherworldly. 10/10. (If you didn’t know, clit suckers can encourage nipplegasms, too).

Now, onto the next part.

Levels to this

Before trying this on my vulva, I also used it on my palm to make sure the settings were my style. Palm check: perfect. It felt like little kisses on my palm. This gave me the greenlight to do a full-body tour as foreplay.

On my vulva however, this was so stimulating and put a metaphorical battery in my back.

By far, my favorite level is 4. I started testing past level 6, and was screaming shortly after. Back arched and all. The first setting was way too tame for me, though.. But levels 3-5? I nutted so quickly I felt like a man who just slid inside a vagina for the first time.

How to find the “right” position

A common complaint with clit suckers is that finding the right spot is the hardest. Because this area is so small for some, using a little bit of water-based lube will help you easily maneuver and slide back into position if you lose it. The cute guide it came with shared that “generous amounts of lube” will help it “slip and slide,” so you’re not losing steam over positioning. Also, it reminds that you shouldn’t use oil, silicone, or oil-based products as they “degrade the silicone and make your toy sad.”

This lube below worked heavenly for me because nothing’s more disheartening than struggling to find your own clit.

Bottom Line

Overall, she’s a qualified eater. I know, I know, the but my experience left me making sounds I didn’t know I could make. The quickness of the nut also threw me off because, well, I’m no stranger to solo sex, and as a queer woman, I know good head. It’s also very unassuming due to the cute shape. Definitely recommended for beginners and first sex toy buyers.

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