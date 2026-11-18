GTA 6 comes out November 19. If your plan is to get high and spend the night in Vice City, Hemper has a bong for that. It’s literally pink glass flamingo you can pack your weed into and smoke out of.

Hemper knew what it was doing dropping the Flamingo Collection this close to game’s launch. The brand calls the logo on both bongs and the matching hand pipe “Vice City Style.” Hemper does this “inspired by…” or “…-style” shit all the time with other brands’ logos. Look at the boxes from this collection. They even swapped the R in the Rockstar Games logo for an H.

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And apparently the overlap between gamers waiting for GTA 6 and stoners willing to buy a GTA-inspired bong is big enough to move the first batch in a week. Hemper says it just restocked the collection and thinks it’ll sell out fast again.

VICE readers also get 10% off when shopping through the links below.

I’ll be breaking it in on my Twitch livestream when the game drops. And as the weed writer at VICE, I feel like I have a professional obligation to bring this thing to Vice City.

Photo Courtesy of Hemper

The bundle gets you the Flamingo XL Bong, the six-inch Flamingo Bong, and the Flamingo Hand Pipe. It’s about $40 cheaper than buying all three separately. So if you’ve already picked out a spot for one pink flamingo and can make room for two more, there you go.

This is the one I’m taking a rip from on my livestream. It looks the most like a ten-inch lawn ornament, with the whole bird standing upright. There’s a showerhead percolator inside, and the bowl itself is a pink flamingo, too.

The six-inch bong actually has the better gag. The downstem runs through the bird’s leg. You take the hit from its head. Pretty heady if you ask me.

The hand pipe is four inches long, with the bowl tucked into the bird’s body. This is the one I’d get if I wanted a little Vice City souvenir I could toss in a desk drawer.

Smoke Up, Vice City

I’ve waited this long for GTA 6, so of course I’m making a whole damn night out of it. I’m going (and smoking) live when it drops, and I’m saving my first rip out of that ridiculous pink flamingo for the stream. I’m personally going to enjoy the ten-inch XL, since I love big bong rips.

Just don’t forget to take the VICE reader advantage and get 10% off by clicking the links above to what you want.