Fleshlight’s Newest Tentacle Collab Is Perfectly Timed for Halloween

Remember the Ghostface grinder sex toy I found for you all last week? Well, I’m back with another Halloween treat that makes a masked slasher look… kinda vanilla.

Fleshlight and Hentaied are expanding their tentacle-themed collab, and three new drops have been added to the collection. If the Ghostface grinder was the spooky-season warm-up, consider this the main event.

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Hentaied is an adult studio built around tentacle and alien fantasy, and Fleshlight’s own description of the collab is, bluntly, “tentacle & alien porn in Fleshlight form.” If that’s up your alley, well, lucky you!

The toys themselves are male masturbators, custom molded and made from a skin-like gel Fleshlight refers to as “Real Feel Super Skin,” with these particular models coming in a black Hentaied-branded case. It’s the same Fleshlight, just with a bit (…ok, A LOT) more fantasy.

Meet the New Drops

The latest batch adds Octokuro, Amirah Adara, and Clemence Audiard. Octokuro is a cosplay creator who turns anime, gaming, and pop culture characters into very R-rated transformations, which makes her a fitting headliner this time of year. Amirah Adara is a Hungarian-born, award-winning performer, while Clemence Audiard is a rising European star and director with multiple AVN and XBIZ nominations.

They all join Lucy Mochi, Leana Lovings, Eve Sweet, Blake Blossom, and Valentina Nappi, bringing the full lineup to eight. Each new release has its own signature look, so completionists have plenty to chase.

Personally, I’m planning on picking up the Lucy Mochi model.

The Twist Is on the Inside

The biggest difference in this lineup (compared to normal Fleshlights) comes from the exclusive Hentaied internal texture. The channel looks knobby and ridged, with plenty of little suction cups to bring this full octo. The collection offers both Lady and Butt orifice styles (some models only offer Lady styles), in three flesh tones, including light, medium, and dark. Fleshlight promises the pattern delivers intense, realistic sensations, and while I can anecdotally confirm that claim, I’ll leave the field testing to you.

Even better? Fleshlight is having a 10% off sitewide sale that includes a free Fantasy stroker or Halloween sleeve with qualifying purchases. Accessory bundles can stack the savings even further up to 30% when you add lube or care products.

Is a tentacle-themed stroker spookier than a masked-slasher grinder? I don’t know… but I also don’t care because I love them both. Between the two, my Spooky Season search history is looking extremely festive, and I regret nothing.