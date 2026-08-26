These Made-for-Gaming TVs Are Almost 50% Off Right Now

What’s the point of shelling out big money for a premium gaming console and then running it through a TV that makes it look like the last generation consoles? That’d be like putting discount tires on a Ferrari. All the power in the world does no good if you can’t deliver it.

Hisense has a wickedly capable gaming TV in the Hisense U6 Pro 4K TV, and right now this TV that’s only been on the market for four months is selling for $599, down from its $1,100 retail price. The entire range is nearly 50% off, all the way up to a mammoth 100″ U6 Pro. What’s wild about the U6 Pro isn’t just the discount, but that it packs a few hugely important features and performance specifications for gamers into a fairly affordable TV.

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The native 144Hz display is the standout feature. That means it can display 144 real frames per second (fps), which is a typical spec for high-end gaming consoles these days. If you want to take full advantage of their hardware, you need a TV that can keep up.

Compare that to the usual movie rate of 24 fps or TV show rate of 30 fps, and you can see just how rapidly the U6 Pro can display frames. That means less motion blurring and smoother video when playing fast-paced shooting, action, and racing games.

Lots of TVs say they have 144Hz interpolated displays. That means their frames can’t actually receive and display 144 fps from a device (gaming console, most often), and so the TV manufactures extra frames to get to the 144 count. But it tends to introduce visible lag and a weird, artificial look that people call the soap opera effect. In two words, it’s fake and ugly. The U6 Pro doesn’t have that problem because it doesn’t rely upon interpolation. It displays the full, real-deal 144 fps.

the specs people forget

There’s nothing sexy about an HDMI cable. I suppose a cable is one of those things that, if it’s doing it’s job well, it’s doing so almost invisibly and in the background. But saddling your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X with a mere HDMI 2.0 port on your TV is a quick way to choke off the console’s ability to send all that powerful imagery to your TV’s display. You’ll accidentally cap your video feed to 60fps. Womp, womp.

Then there’s AMD FreeSync, which Hisense packs into the U6 Pro. FreeSync, in layman’s terms, adjusts to the game’s frame rate, which can vary depending on how fast-paced the action of the game is at the moment. This smooths out the frame rate when it varies and allows the TV to adjust on the fly.

In addition to the 65″ U6 Pro for $599 ($501 off), Best Buy has the 75″ version for $800 ($600 off), 85″ version for $1,100 ($900 off), and a whopping Ford Focus-sized 100″ version for $2,300 ($1,200 off). Altogether, it’s a powerful discount on a powerhouse of a TV for gamers.