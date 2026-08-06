Hisense’s New U6SF Pro TV Is Basically a Home Theater, Gaming Rig, And Soundbar In One Box (Deal Alert!)

Most TVs ask you to pick a lane. Here’s one that’s good for movies and anyone who appreciates aspect ratios. Or here’s a TV with a Gaming Mode so you can see each blade of grass and every drop of sweat on players in this year’s “new” Madden NFL.

The Hisense U6SF Pro is built for the person who refuses to pick, or at least doesn’t care enough to get down into granular specificities. A step-up living room TV that’s trying to be good at everything at once, the Hisense U6SF Pro actually backs up its claim with hardware that does more than just look like fancy buzzwords on a spec sheet.

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Pick Your Size

The U6SF Pro comes in four sizes, from a straightforward living room upgrade to full home-theater scale:

What Makes the Picture Actually Different

The U6SF Pro runs on Hisense’s Hi-QLED MiniLED technology, which helps the picture hold up without being impacted by any adjacent lights that are on. Peak brightness reaches up to 1,200 nits depending on screen size, and the payoff shows up in contrast with deeper blacks, richer color, more visible detail in both shadows and highlights, even during the day.

And we’ve all seen the memes about catching ourselves in the reflection of a blank phone or TV screen. An Anti-Reflection & Glare-Free screen helps combat that by killing surface glare without washing out shadow detail, so a sunny living room window doesn’t turn your screen into a mirror.

Behind the scenes, the Hi-View AI Engine reads whatever’s on screen and adjusts brightness, contrast, and color in real time, while Hi-QLED Color+ with Pantone Validated color keeps those tones accurate instead of oversaturated. For the format appreciators, the U6SF Pro also supports Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ Adaptive, which essentially gives you the full gamut studios use to tell viewers “this is how the movie is supposed to look.”

Built for Gaming, Not Just Advertised For It

A lot of TVs slap “gaming mode” on the box and call it a day. You can try and convince yourself otherwise, but rarely do those modes make much of a difference. The U6SF Pro backs it up with Native 144Hz Game Mode, plus Variable Refresh Rate and low-latency motion handling that cut down on screen tearing, stutter, and blur during fast-moving action (I’m looking at you, Forza Horizon 6). So no matter if you’re playing a first-person shooter, a racing game, or Lara Croft’s next adventure, the panel is built to keep up with the action instead of smoothing it into mush.

It Also Handles Sound and Design

A built-in subwoofer means the U6SF Pro doesn’t need a soundbar to feel like it has real low-end weight. It already does the work for movies, sports, music, and games straight out of the box.

Design-wise, the Unibody Slim build keeps things minimal with only one-piece construction, a low-profile stand, and concealed cable management so the TV actually looks like part of the room instead of an embarrassing tangle of wires weaving to and from a screen. Fire TV is built in for streaming, and Alexa voice control lets you find, launch, and control content with just a button press and verbal request.

Hisense is currently the number-one global brand in 100-inch-and-larger TVs and was an Official Partner of the recently wrapped-up FIFA World Cup 2026, so the brand’s making a heavy case that bigger, more capable screens belong in more living rooms. The U6SF Pro is one of the ways it’s backing that up at a more attainable size range, too.