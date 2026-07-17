A 65-inch 4K TV for Under $900 Can Be Yours (But This Flash Deal May Disappear)

Summer is for heading outside to the park, beach, campground, pool… You get the idea. But if you’re one of the many millions stuck beneath a canopy of wildfire smoke this weekend, maybe you should procrastinate on all of the above for a while. Stay inside for a bit and wait out the smoke, maybe turn on an air purifier to breathe a little fresh air, and snag a $300-off flash deal on a Hisense 65″ U8 4K TV.

Hisense occupies the respectable budget side of the TV sphere. Its 4K TV models tend not to cost as much as Sony’s, Samsung’s, and LG’s proudest TVs, but the bang for the buck is quite good. And with the Hisenser U8-series selling for $900, you can get a well regarded 65″ 4K TV for under a grand.

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come to your (hi)senses

Hisense 65″ U8 4K TV supports the Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ premium video formats, which are largely standardized formats for extra-high-quality video, as well as Dolby Atmos, which is a premium audio standardization. The Hisense comes with Google TV built in, so you can stream movies, TV shows, and documentaries through whichever streaming channel you want.

But if you don’t particularly care for Google TV, as I don’t, you can connect a streaming box of your choice to the Hisense U8 to instead use Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV. Just make sure it’s a 4K streaming box. It’d be a shame to set up a new 4K TV and not be able to stream anything 4K on it because of an oversight.

more 4k tvs to consider

The TCL QM7K 65″ 4K TV is one of my main recommendations when somebody asks which 4K TV they should buy for under $1,000. Like the Hisense U8, it includes Google TV, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The Hisense has better color contrast and brightness, though.

The Samsung The Frame 65″ TV is a different sort of beast. Yeah, it can play all the movies, shows, and sports in 4K like a regular TV, but it’s also designed to display art when you’re not watching the TV. As long as you subscribe to the Samsung Art Store for $5 per month (or $50 per year up front) in order to select the art you want to display.

Sony tends to catch attention mostly for its higher-end, more expensive TVs, but the Sony 65 Inch BRAVIA 3 is an affordable option from the TV heavyweight at $798, with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Sony’s throwing in credits for five 4K movies through its Sony Pictures Core app, too.