Hoka’s Arahi 9 Just Dropped. Does It Finally Fix Runners’ Complaints About the 8s?

The Hoka Arahi 9 is finally here. After weeks of early reviews, the brand’s lightweight stability trainer is now live on Hoka’s website in the U.S.

Why the fuss? After all, the Arahi 8 (which is currently 20%-off) was a dependable stability shoe for easy miles and long days on your feet, but reviewers kept flagging the same two complaints of the upper running warm and the toe box being a bit too cramped.

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The Hoka Arahi 9s fix those issues.

The Arahi 9’s Clearest Fixes

Hoka is pitching the Arahi 9s as unwavering stability with lightweight softness. It swapped the 8’s jacquard mesh for a new engineered mesh, and that’s the upgrade with the strongest evidence behind it. RunRepeat’s lab testing scored the Arahi 8’s airflow just 2 out of 5. Alastair Running, meanwhile, found the 9’s upper moves air well, even in heat and humidity.

The midsole got friendlier, too. Reviewers describe slightly softer landings from the dual-density EVA foam, especially at the heel, while Hoka’s H-Frame stability tech carries over to keep overpronation in check.

What does that all mean for you? If your Arahi 8s ever turned your feet into tiny ‘lil saunas, this is the cooler glow-up you’ve been waiting for.

Did Hoka Really Fix the Toe Box?

Here’s where reviewers split a bit. Flawless Shoe Reviews calls the 9 considerably less tapered than the 8, while Alastair Running says the two feel very similar. The surest way to get more room may be sizing. For both the Women’s and Men’s versions, Hoka’s listings show three widths for the 9s (including Regular, Wide, and X-Wide), compared to only Regular and Wide for the 8s.

The Arahi 9s are built for easy-paced runs and walking, not tempo work, and Hoka’s own listings tag it for everyday running and walking. It’s also a touch heavier than the 8.

Ultimately, if heat or toe room drove you away from the 8, the 9 is worth a try, ideally in a width that fits your foot.

How to Buy the Arahi 9

Hoka lists nine women’s and eight men’s colorways. And right now, you can get free expedited shipping on orders of $250 or more through October 5, plus free expedited shipping on a first full-price order for new text subscribers (terms apply):

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