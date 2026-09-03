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Hoka’s Labor Day Sale Has Its Pricey Racing Shoe Down to Under $200

My feet are in their Hoka era.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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Hoka doesn’t discount its core lineup very often, generally keeping things at full price outside of a handful of sale windows a year. This Labor Day is one of those windows, and it’s a good one. Current markdowns run from 20% to 35%-off across nearly 30 shoes (depending on size and availability), including road trainers, trail shoes, and the brand’s recovery and lifestyle lines. 

Even the $275 Cielo X1 2.0—Hoka’s carbon-plated flagship racer—is in on it. Here’s what’s actually worth grabbing, organized by category.

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HOKA

Hoka Skyflow (opens in a new window)

$112 (reg. $160) at Hoka
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Road Running on Sale

Hoka Cielo X1 2.0

This is the single steepest discount on any road shoe in the sale, and it’s one of Hoka’s most expensive pairs. The Cielo X1 2.0 is the brand’s flagship carbon racer, coming with a winged carbon plate sandwiched between dual-layer PEBA foam, an aggressive forefoot rocker, and a stripped-down jacquard mesh upper built to shave every possible gram. Reviewers have called it one of the best carbon-plated racers on the market right now (especially for wide feet), in the same conversation as the Nike Alphafly 3 and Asics Metaspeed Sky Paris. At full price it’s a splurge… but at 30%-off, it’s a lot more attainable for anyone chasing a fall marathon PR.

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HOKA

Hoka Cielo X1 2.0 (opens in a new window)

$192 (reg. $275) at Hoka
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Hoka Clifton 10

If you want the safer, more universally loved pick, it’s this one. The Clifton is Hoka’s flagship daily trainer and one of the best-reviewed running shoes from any brand (the current Clifton 10 sits at 4 out of 5 stars across hundreds of verified buyer reviews). It keeps the plush, smooth compression-molded EVA ride the line is known for, adds about 3mm more stack height than the Clifton 9 for extra cushion, and wraps it in a breathable engineered mesh upper. It’s the shoe podiatrists and casual runners alike keep recommending, and it’s 20% off right now.

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HOKA

Hoka Cielo X1 2.0 (opens in a new window)

$124 (reg. $155) at Hoka
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

More road shoes worth a look:

  • Hoka Clifton 9 GTX—The waterproof Gore-Tex version of the Clifton 9 (20%-off)
  • Hoka Arahi 8—Goka’s stability trainer with J-Frame support (20%-off)

Trail Running on Sale

Hoka Speedgoat 6 GTX

The Speedgoat 6 GTX is the waterproofed version of what’s arguably one of the best-selling trail running shoe on the planet. It has the same buttery CMEVA midsole and confidence-inspiring Vibram Megagrip outsole that made the Speedgoat a cult favorite (with goat-hoof-inspired lugs that actually earn the name), now sealed up with a Gore-Tex membrane so puddles, stream crossings, and surprise downpours stop being a dealbreaker. It’s one of the deeper cuts in Hoka’s Labor Day sale too, at 30% off.

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HOKA

Hoka Speedgoat 6 GTX (opens in a new window)

$119 (reg. $170) at Hoka
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

More trail shoes worth a look:

Recovery & Lifestyle on Sale

Hoka Ora Athletic Slide

The Ora Athletic Slide is Hoka’s plush, neutral-cushioned recovery slide, which is exactly what you’ll want to put on the second you’re done running (and probably won’t take off for the rest of the day).

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HOKA

Hoka Ora Athletic Slide (opens in a new window)

$48 (reg. $60) at Hoka
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

More recovery and lifestyle shoes worth a look:

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