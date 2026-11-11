Blackouts Could Increase by Up to 100 Times by 2030. Here’s What You Need to Be Prepared for (Almost) Anything

There’s no way I’d consider myself a prepper. But I grew up in the path of more than a few monster hurricanes in the South, and I’ve waded through waist-deep floodwaters too often.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, blackouts could increase by up to 100 times by 2030. While the government agency’s reasoning and motives aren’t entirely objective, that’s a big headline, and there could be some truth behind it. Climate Central puts it more succinctly: “more extreme weather, more power outages.” With a Super El Niño definitely on the docket for this winter, leveling up your preparedness is a no-brainer.

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For my own peace of mind I keep a few precious things around my home, wherever home may be, just in case.You don’t have to buy everything on the list below. Doing so will leave you well prepared to ride out a long blackout, but it’ll run you past our target $150 goal.

The idea here is to give you a list of all the best bits of gear I’ve used and tested over the years, all of which you can count on to keep your household running a bit closer to normal than you’d be if you simply crossed your fingers and hoped for no more blackouts ever.

keeping the lights on

The Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 10K with Display displaced my previous, old Anker 10000mAh-capacity model as my preferred battery bank. It holds enough charge to boost my phone from nearly nothing to a full charge three times. When I reviewed it I found, to my surprise, the display showing the exact charging amount remaining in the power bank to be pretty convenient.

I’ve rounded up and tested a bunch of power banks, so if this Belkin doesn’t suit your tastes or needs, check out the other Belkins, Biolites, and Ankers.

Regardless of how much you keep your battery banks topped up, a long blackout will eventually suck them dry. The BigBlue 28W Solar Panel Charger is what I bought myself. Posted up against a window with decent sunlight, I can use it to charge devices such as my phone directly or to top off my battery bank.

Sitting around in the dark sucks. One lamp can make all the difference. Among my fondest memories are of a 24-hour blackout during a blizzard in New York, in which I sat wrapped up in a blanket in my dark living room, sipping whiskey and reading a book by the single light of a lantern. That lantern has been retired by now, replaced by a Nite Ize RL3 LED Lantern. These can be a little hard to find, so the Nite Ize RL2 is a worthy substitute. Don’t bother with gas lanterns. Electrical LED is the way to go now. They’re safer because they run cooler and put out more light.

Using your phone as a flashlight in an emergency is just going to drain the battery faster, and you need to reserve your phone’s battery for emergencies and contacting loved ones. Every household still needs a real flashlight. The ThruNite Archer 2A V3 runs on two AA batteries and costs only $23.

I’m still in the honeymoon phase with my Black Diamond Spot 400 Headlamp. I climbed up Mount Kilimanjaro earlier this year with mine and spent a load of time with it on my head in the dark. Climbing aside, it was secure around my noggin when doing camp chores, which means it’ll suffice for working in a dark home or yard when trying to brew up a round of hot cocoas or gassing up the generator. You know, when your hands are too full to hold a flashlight.

food and water

A word about food: I’ve eaten tons of freeze-dried and dehydrated meals out of pouches for my hiking and climbing trips, and I just don’t like the stuff. Therefore I don’t recommend keeping a bunch of it around. Even the “less salty” versions are still pretty salty, and they’ll bind you up after a few days. Ask me how I know. Forget tasty; I’ve never found any of them very palatable, even. And they’re all expensive as hell. Just stock regular food.

As a kid growing up in Hurricane Alley, I thought it peculiar that people would rush out ahead of an advancing hurricane to buy milk, bread, and eggs, knowing that the power was about to go out and turn it all into yogurt and stink grenades good only for throwing. At least the bread made sense for a few days until it was eaten or went stale.

When it comes to keeping non-perishable foods around the house for emergencies, I lean on regular foods that keep well. Oats, grits, peanut butter, dried fruit, nuts, sausage, hard cheeses, packaged cookies and crackers, rice, dried beans, dry pasta, jerky, powdered milk, instant coffee, and canned soup, fish, fruit, and veggies, and perhaps even protein powder. Honestly, I probably eat better during a blackout than I do the rest of the year. Keep some spices and a few of your favorite hot sauces and jams around to add flavor and fight monotony if you’re in for a long while without power.

When it comes to cooking, I’ve used wood fires, alcohol stoves, isobutane-propane fuel canister stoves, and liquid fuel stoves in all sorts of places, and my go-to for home disasters is the good, old Sterno Stove. It’s cheap and packs up into almost no space at all, and the fuel canisters are similarly cheap and safer to store in the home than denatured alcohol or liquid fuel, such as white gas or Coleman fuel.

staying healthy

People go wild for the LifeStraw, but do you really want to have to put your mouth on something that every other person in the household is drinking from? LifeStraws are great for emergencies. For the home, a good, old fashioned PUR Water Filter Pitcher is more convenient, and you can use it throughout the rest of the year outside of emergencies, too. Make sure you have a few extra filters on hand, because they do have a limited number of uses.

You can use your regular dishes, glasses, and cookware. Just be careful of breaking a glass or ceramic plate, since your vacuum runs on elusive electricity and picking up the shards will be tough in the dark. Likewise, your medicine cabinet has plenty of ibuprofen, aspirin, and Band-Aids to tide you over, so you don’t need to rush out and buy a first aid kit that’s bound to have splints and snake bite kits (which are useless, anyway). But if it’ll put your mind at ease to have something more comprehensive when the route to the hospital may be blocked, the First Aid Only 260-Piece Family First Aid Kit is only $20.

Looking for more luxury and comfort doing your next blackout? Check out these five solar-powered emergency generators. Any one of them will cost you more than $150 by itself, but keeping the fridge running, the lights on, and a space heater humming along is the next level in home emergency preparation.