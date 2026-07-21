The U.S. Banned DJI Drones, But This Action Flying Camera Is a Quality Alternative

DJI has had a weird, tough time of the past year. The US government banned DJI from introducing new models, even though you can still buy new DJI units of existing models. Given the bumpy stretch that DJI has found itself in lately in the American market, though, I wouldn’t blame you for looking beyond DJI for your next camera drone. Let me direct you to the HoverAir X1 Promax 8K Action Flying Camera.

8K resolution at a 4k price

The HoverAir X1 Promax 8K Action Flying Camera shoots in—you guessed it—up to 8K resolution. That’s pretty good for a drone with a street price of $699. Even if you have no intention of displaying your video at 8K, it can help to shoot at such a resolution (as long as you have enough memory cards and external drives to store it) and then crop later. Videographers do this all the time—start with a higher resolution, crop in editing, and still end up with good-looking 4K or 6K final video.

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more camera drones to check out

The HoverAir X1 Self-Flying Camera Pocket Drone is kind of a strange beast. You control it by gestures, looking like a cosplayer aircraft marshall—you know, the people who stand on runways and direct planes where to go when they’re taxiing. It also folds up nice and compact for storage without exposing the propellers to getting broken.

Yeah, I know. I gave you a good reason for why you might want to avoid DJI, but there are some who won’t have anything but DJI, and others still who want to score one of DJI’s last new models to hit the American market for the foreseeable future while they still can. For $600 you can score a DJI Neo 2. It’s a 4K drone, but it’s designed to be more easy to pilot than a typical, mid-range drone.

There are a pair of JoyStone drones on sale this week, too. Take the JoyStone 4K HD FPV Camera Drone. It’s a 4K drone (as if the name didn’t clue you in already) that’s currently on sale for $45. That’s about as cheap as it gets for a 4K drone.