How to Watch the World Cup for Free (It’s Easier than You Think)

This year’s World Cup isn’t streaming on Apple TV+. While those in the US have been able to easily watch Major League Soccer (MLS) games all season long on Apple TV+, the World Cup has a different broadcasting agreement with Fox. You’ll need a way to watch Fox or FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Let me (re?)introduce to you a very old concept in a fairly new format: the TV antenna. These aren’t your grandparents’ rabbit ears. Flat antennas such as the Channel Master FLATenna don’t need aiming, and they don’t live on top of your TV. You stick it in a window or against a wall, and then for free you get the TV stations needed to watch all 104 games of the World Cup, from June 11 through July 17.

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104 world cup games for free

Yeah, sure, there are ways to stream the World Cup without signing up for a traditional cable or satellite package. YouTube TV, Fox Sports One, Hulu TV, and FuboTV all offer live TV that includes the Fox and FS1 channels needed to watch all of the World Cup games, but a subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu TV, or FuboTV costs in the neighborhood of $80 per month.

With the tournament lasting over a month, you’d be subscribing for at least two months if you want to watch the World Cup from start to finish, not one. Even the free trials will only get you, at most (depending on the service), one week before they’ll want you to pay up and start charging your credit card.

For $35, though, you can get arguably the best antenna for free TV. The Channel Master FLATenna is free to use once you buy it and set it up at home. There’s no further subscription to pay, and you can keep using it to watch free stations, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, Univision, and Telemundo, after the World Cup ends. Just put your address into antennaweb.org to see which free TV stations are available near you.

easy setup

Anyone who’s ever put up a poster on their wall can set up the Channel Master FLATenna. It comes with adhesive tabs so that you can stick it up high against the interior of a window or wall. You can even just lay it on a table or shelf. Unlike old-fashioned antennas, you don’t need to aim it. Just run the included 12-foot cable to your TV.

You can get an amplified antenna for $59 if you live farther from town and on the edge of the ‘burbs or in a rural area. Once you’re about 20 or miles away from the nearest TV transmitter, a passive antenna will struggle to pick up a clear and strong signal.

The amplifier box on an amplified antenna is small enough to tuck away out of sight behind a bookshelf or sofa. Just don’t buy the amplified one if you’re closer than 20 or so miles from the nearest TV transmitter. The signal will actually be weaker because the proximity of the transmitter will overload the amplifier. You can find out how far you are from the closest transmitter on antennaweb.org, too, so there’s no need for guessing.