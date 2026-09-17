How to Buy THC and CBD for Stress (When You’re Already On Edge)

CBD shopping has somehow become stressful enough to defeat the entire point.

You go looking for something to help you chill out and suddenly you’re comparing 10mg CBD to 25mg CBD, gummies to oil, THC to no THC, and wondering what CBG or CBC is supposed to be doing there.

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Sunday Scaries is basically built around this problem. Its website includes CBD gummies, stronger CBD formulas, THC gummies, candy, and oil, with a big chunk of it organized around stress relief.

So I’m using the brand’s lineup to answer the more useful question: if you’re stressed and shopping for weed online, what are you actually supposed to buy?

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Does CBD Actually Help With Stress?

There’s a reason CBD gets marketed so heavily around stress and anxiety, but the research still isn’t giving us a clean yes or no.

A 2024 meta-analysis of eight studies involving 316 people found that CBD reduced anxiety overall, although the researchers cautioned that the evidence was based on a pretty small clinical sample. Another review of 11 randomized trials found much more mixed results, with studies using wildly different doses and measuring different kinds of anxiety.

The study I find more relevant here came out in 2025. Researchers gave 180 highly stressed students an over-the-counter CBD oil, placebo oil, or nothing for 30 days. The CBD doses stayed below 100mg per day, much closer to what consumers actually buy than the 300mg to 600mg doses used in a lot of earlier research. People taking CBD reported less stress, but so did the placebo group. CBD itself didn’t perform significantly better.

So there may be something worth studying here. We just don’t have strong evidence that a 10mg or 25mg CBD gummy is going to reliably fix your stress.

How Much CBD Should You Look For?

There isn’t one CBD dose that makes sense for everyone, which is why I wouldn’t automatically grab the strongest bottle.

Sunday Scaries makes the jump pretty obvious. Its regular stress gummies have 10mg CBD each, while the extra-strength version has 25mg CBD, plus 1mg THC, CBG, and CBC.

CBD Gummies for Stress are Sunday Scaries’ #1-selling CBD gummies and the obvious starting point in the lineup. Each one has 10mg full-spectrum CBD, plus vitamins B12 and D3. There are 20 gummies per bottle in an assortment of apple, cherry, lemon, and orange flavors.

If you’re new to CBD, 10mg is the simpler place to start. You can always see how you respond before moving up.

The CBD Gummies for Anxiety are a better fit if you’ve already tried lower-dose CBD and want something stronger. These are Sunday Scaries’ extra-strength option, with 25mg CBD per gummy plus 1mg CBG, 1mg CBC, and 1mg THC.

The product name is more confident about “anxiety” than the research allows me to be, but the formula does give you considerably more CBD than the standard 10mg gummy. If you’ve already tried lower-dose CBD and want something stronger, this is the next place I’d look.

Just remember the formula also changes, so you’re adding CBG, CBC, and a small amount of THC at the same time.

Just remember that the higher dose also comes with a different formula, so you’re not only increasing the CBD. That detail is important to note when you’re trying to figure out what’s actually working for you.

Read our guide on “How to Choose the Right Edible Dose” to learn more.

CBD or THC?

This is probably the biggest decision in the whole shopping process.

CBD isn’t intoxicating. THC is, and Sunday Scaries includes its 5mg THC gummies in its current Stress Gummies collection. Each gummy also has 25mg CBD and 25mg L-theanine.

This is one Sunday Scaries stress product I’ve fully reviewed, and the only one in the collection where getting high is very much part of the deal.

Each gummy has 5mg delta-9 THC, 25mg CBD, and L-theanine, which is a nootropic typically associated with anxiety reduction and calm focus. When I tested them, I found the effect pretty controlled: the onset was gradual, my body relaxed without feeling heavy, and mentally I stayed clear instead of getting stuck in my head.

That THC may be appealing if getting high is part of how you unwind, but THC can also make anxiety worse for some people. Controlled studies have found that 10mg oral THC can increase anxiety, and another placebo-controlled trial found the same dose caused anxiety, intoxication, sedation, and an elevated heart rate in healthy volunteers.

So if you’re shopping because you’re stressed, first decide whether you actually want THC in the equation. If you already know weed can make you anxious, I’d stay with the CBD products.

CBD Gummies or CBD Oil?

Gummies and oil don’t just look different, your body handles them differently too. But which one you choose still comes down mostly to preference.

A gummy gets swallowed and absorbed through your digestive system, which means the CBD has to make its way through the gut and liver before reaching your blood circulation. Oral CBD absorption can be pretty variable, and food can change how much of it your body actually absorbs. A 2024 review of CBD pharmacokinetics found that dose, formulation, route of administration, and whether someone had eaten all affected CBD levels in the body.

CBD oil gives you the option of holding it under your tongue first. Some of the CBD may be absorbed through the tissues in your mouth before the rest gets swallowed, although the research comparing sublingual and oral CBD directly is still limited. One review found that sublingual CBD appeared to reach peak blood concentrations earlier than oral CBD in separate studies, but noted that the two methods hadn’t been directly compared.

Sunday Scaries’ CBD Oil for Stress has 17mg CBD plus vitamins B12 and D3 in a full dropper, so it also gives you more control over how much you take. (Since you’re measuring a liquid, you can take less than a full dropper if you want to play around with the serving size.) Gummies win on convenience because they come pre-dosed, while oil gives you more room to adjust the serving. That flexibility can be useful if you’re still figuring out your dose.

There’s also the practical question of which one you’ll actually use. Some people hate the texture of oil. Others don’t want another jar of gummies in their cabinet. You don’t get bonus points for choosing the format that feels more serious. It also just comes down to if you’d rather use a dropper or chew something sweet every time you want CBD.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What About CBG and CBC?

Sunday Scaries adds both CBG and CBC to its 25mg CBD gummies, so they’re worth knowing about before assuming those extra letters are doing something magical.

CBG has a little human research behind it now. A 2024 double-blind crossover study gave 34 adults 20mg CBG or placebo and found reductions in self-reported anxiety and stress after CBG, without evidence of intoxication or impairment. It was also one small study, so I’m not ready to crown CBG the next anti-stress miracle.

CBC is further behind. There is much less human research showing what it actually does for mood, stress, or anxiety.

That’s how I’d approach these added cannabinoids in general. They might end up being useful, but the science varies dramatically depending on which one you’re talking about.

Check the Lab Results

If I’m buying CBD or THC online, I want to see the actual testing.

Sunday Scaries posts Certificates of Analysis, or CoAs, for its finished products, so you can check if the CBD and THC levels are reasonably close to what’s advertised. The reports also show testing for things like pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbes.

“Third-party tested” is easy to slap on a product page, but being able to open the report and see the numbers yourself is a lot more useful. I wouldn’t overthink every line of a CoA, but I would at least make sure the potency looks right and there aren’t any obvious contaminant flags.

Is It Legal to Buy CBD and THC Online?

Usually, yes—but it depends on what you’re buying and where you live.

CBD is the easier side of this. Hemp-derived CBD is widely sold online and in stores across the country, while products with meaningful amounts of THC face more state-by-state restrictions.

Sunday Scaries sells hemp-derived CBD and THC products, and state rules don’t all line up. So even if something is federally allowed under current hemp rules, that doesn’t mean every product can ship to every state. That’s especially worth checking with THC. Before you buy, make sure the product can actually be shipped to your address.

Read our state-by-state THC buying guide to learn more about how your state treats products like this.

Other SUnday Scaries Products you might like

I’ve tried this one too, and I ended up selecting it for VICE‘s 420 High Edit.

Each sour rainbow belt has 10mg CBD + 1mg THC. On a stressful day, I would sometimes start with half a belt—about 5mg CBD + 0.5mg THC—then space out additional halves through the day depending on how I felt. The effect was calming and uplifting without turning into a noticeable high.

That low-dose setup is probably the biggest appeal here. You can eat a whole belt, but the format also makes it easy to split into smaller servings if you want to keep the THC in super microdose territory.

And yes, they’re basically mini sour rainbow belts, which makes them considerably more fun than another bottle of gummy bears.

The vegan gummies keep things pretty familiar: 10mg full-spectrum CBD per gummy, along with vitamins B12 and D3.

The main reason to choose these is the formulation. They’re plant-based and come in a sour gummy format, while the CBD dose matches the standard stress gummies.

So if you’re vegan—or just prefer these over the original gummy bears—you don’t have to move to a different CBD strength to get there.

Stress-Free Bottom Line

If you’re shopping for something to take the edge off, don’t let the cannabinoid alphabet soup scare you.

Sunday Scaries gives you a few pretty different ways in: lower-dose CBD, stronger CBD, a little THC, or oil if you want more control over the serving. The only real trick is knowing if you want to get high and how much experimenting you’re willing to do.

The science around CBD and stress is still developing, so I wouldn’t expect any of these to magically erase a bad day. But if CBD already works for you, at least now you know what you’re looking at.