How to Buy THC Gummies Online (Without Guessing)

Buying THC gummies online is a lot easier than it used to be. The harder part is figuring out what you’re actually buying.

A bottle might have 5mg of delta-9 THC per gummy, while the one next to it has the same amount of THC plus a much bigger dose of CBD. Some are made for sleep. Others are supposed to help you relax. And plenty of gummies sold alongside them are really CBD products with only trace amounts of THC. That matters, especially if you’re trying to avoid buying something way stronger—or way weaker—than you expected.

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CBDistillery is a reputable brand with a pretty wide range of options, from 5mg delta-9 gummies to CBD-heavy formulas and THC-free products. So I’m using its lineup here to break down what to look for before ordering THC gummies online, and which type makes the most sense depending on what you actually want from them, and how to apply the same rules to pretty much any other brand.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How Much THC Should You Look For?

Start with the THC dose per gummy, not the total amount in the whole bottle. For someone who doesn’t use edibles often, 5mg THC can already be enough to feel it. If you’re really sensitive to THC, even half of that may do the job. People with a higher tolerance may want more, but edible dosing can get away from you pretty fast.

CBDistillery’s Enhanced Relief, Deep Sleep, Passionfruit Paradise, and Very Cherry gummies all contain 5mg THC per piece. Its full-spectrum CBD gummies are a different story. Those are mostly CBD, with only small amounts of naturally occurring THC.

So just because THC shows up somewhere on the label doesn’t mean you’re buying the kind of edible that’s meant to get you high. And don’t rush the second dose. Edibles can take a while to hit, and taking more because nothing happened in the first hour is usually where things start going sideways.

Read our guide on How To Choose The Right Edible Dosage here.

What Else Is in the Gummy?

THC is only one number to look at. How much of the other cannabinoids you’re getting matters too.

Take CBD. CBDistillery’s Enhanced Relief gummies have 75mg CBD + 5mg THC, a 15:1 ratio. Passionfruit Paradise has the same 5mg THC + 25mg CBD, or 5:1. I wouldn’t assume that tripling the CBD automatically means you’ll feel one-third as high. CBD and THC interact in more complicated ways than that, and research suggests the dose and ratio can change how they behave together.

The same goes for some of the lesser-known cannabinoids. CBDistillery puts 15mg CBN in its Deep Sleep gummies because CBN has become popular in nighttime formulas. There is some early human research on CBN and sleep, but results have varied depending on the dose and what CBN was paired with.

Then there’s Peach Power, which has 15mg CBDV + 40mg CBD instead of an intoxicating dose of THC. CBDV isn’t psychoactive, and research on what it actually does in people is still pretty limited.

So don’t just check which cannabinoids made the ingredient list. Check how much of each one you’re actually getting.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Check the Lab Results Before You Buy

I wouldn’t buy THC gummies online without checking the lab results first.

Most legit brands will give you a Certificate of Analysis, or CoA, from a third-party lab. I mainly want to see if the THC and CBD numbers are actually close to what’s printed on the package.

Then I’ll usually scroll down and see what else they tested for. Depending on the report, that can include pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, microbes, and even terpene content.

CBDistillery makes this pretty easy. Every batch is third-party tested, and you can easily pull up the results online or scan the QR code on the bottle.

If a brand keeps saying “lab tested” but makes the actual report weirdly hard to find, that’s enough to make me shop somewhere else.

Can You Legally Buy THC Gummies Online?

Sometimes. This is where things get complicated.

Hemp-derived delta-9 THC gummies can still be sold online under the current federal hemp rules, but state laws are all over the place. A gummy that’s legal to ship to one state may be blocked in another.

CBDistillery’s 5mg THC gummies, for example, currently can’t ship to states including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington. The exact list depends on the product, so I wouldn’t assume that because a brand ships one gummy to your state, it’ll ship every gummy there.

Federal law is changing too. Starting December 11, 2026, the definition of hemp is set to get much tighter, with final hemp-derived products limited to 0.4mg of total THC per container. That would knock most of the THC gummies we’re talking about here out of the federal hemp category unless the law changes again before then.

For now, check the shipping restrictions on the actual product page before you buy.

CBDistillery Gummies to Consider

Once you’ve figured out the dose and the kind of effect you’re after, the actual shopping part gets a lot easier. CBDistillery has a few best sellers that cover the basics, plus some newer formulas that get a little more specific.

This is one of CBDistillery’s best sellers and probably the easiest place to start if you’re looking for THC without making THC the entire point.

There’s 5mg THC + 75mg CBD in each mixed berry gummy. CBDistillery makes these for relief and full-body relaxation, so I’d look at them more as an end-of-the-day option than something I’m taking before I need to be productive.

If sleep is the whole reason you’re shopping, this is the one I’d check out first.

Each gummy has 5mg THC, 75mg CBD, and 15mg CBN. CBDistillery built the formula specifically for nighttime, and the added CBN is what separates it from the regular Enhanced Relief gummies.

I wouldn’t treat that as a guarantee it’ll knock you out, especially since CBN research is still pretty early. But if you already know THC helps you wind down, this one is a better option than taking a random gummy before bed and hoping for the best.

This is the one CBDistillery gummy here that I’ve reviewed. These are also a best seller, but they’re much more CBD-forward than the two above.

Each gummy has 30mg CBD from a full-spectrum hemp extract. That means there can be naturally occurring trace THC, but you’re not getting an advertised 5mg THC dose here.

I’d get these if you want full-spectrum CBD and relaxation without shopping specifically for a noticeable THC high.

Passionfruit Paradise is a little different from most of CBDistillery’s other 5mg THC gummies because there’s a lot less CBD in the mix.

You still get 5mg delta-9 THC, but only 25mg CBD instead of 75mg. That shifts the ratio from 15:1 to 5:1, so there’s less CBD surrounding the same THC dose.

CBDistillery calls it a mild, balanced buzz. I’d mostly look at this one if you want the same 5mg THC starting point but don’t necessarily want such a CBD-heavy formula.

Very Cherry is one of the simpler ones.

It’s 5mg THC and 75mg CBD per gummy, which is the same ratio as the Enhanced Relief formula, just in a cherry flavor and limited-edition SKU.

So this one really comes down to what sounds better to you flavor-wise. You’re not getting some dramatically different cannabinoid setup here. It’s another 15:1 CBD-to-THC option for people who want a lower-dose THC gummy with a lot more CBD alongside it.

Peach Power is the outlier because THC isn’t really the draw here.

It has 15mg CBDV and 40mg CBD, and CBDistillery markets it for focus and daytime energy. CBDV isn’t intoxicating, and because this is a full-spectrum product, any THC is present in much smaller naturally occurring amounts rather than as a 5mg dose.

I wouldn’t buy this one expecting a traditional edible high. It’s more interesting if you’re looking at cannabinoids for daytime use instead.

The gummy Bottom Line

Buying THC gummies online isn’t hard, but the labels can make it look more inside baseball than it is.

Start with the THC dose, then check how much CBD, CBN, or anything else is in there with it. After that, look at the lab results and make sure the product can actually ship to your state.

CBDistillery has everything from 5mg delta-9 gummies to CBD-heavy and THC-free options, which is a pretty good reminder that “gummy” doesn’t tell you much on its own.

Figure out what you actually want to feel first. Then buy accordingly.