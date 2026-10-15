How to Clean Men’s Sex Toys, Because ‘It Looked Dry’ Is NOT the Move

The toy you use most is probably also the one you clean least. It gets used fast, tossed on the nightstand faster, and by the time you think about it again a day or two later, it can already have developed some pretty gross stuff on it.

And please let me stress exactly how easy it actually is to clean that toy of yours. Maybe more importantly, please let me stress just how important it is to do so.

Videos by VICE

Because, ultimately, keeping men’s sex toys clean takes about five minutes, a little soap and water or specialized spray, and perhaps the single most important habit that’s easy to skip, which is letting the thing fully dry.

Here’s the routine for strokers, sleeves, plugs and prostate toys, plus the gear that makes each step easier. You don’t only have to take my word for it, either. Along the way, we’ll get insights and advice from sex health and product experts who, like me, are pleading for you to keep those toys clean, dry, and safe for you to use. (Skip to the bottom for the quick and dirty version.)

Why bother, really

Usually, a stroker toy (like a Fleshlight) is a warm, damp, “well-fed” environment… and bacteria and mold are not exactly shy.

Skip the cleanup and you can end up with sticky, smelly, degraded gear at best, and irritation or infection at worst. Worse, Planned Parenthood notes that infections can pass between partners on shared toys.

Niels van der Voort, founder of MotsuGroup (the company behind Onahole.com), has a less clinical but just as persuasive list of what neglect looks like, giving you toys with a sticky or rubbery surface, a sour or musty smell, tiny cracks that keep spreading, and mold hiding in folds and tunnels, which he calls “permanent damage.”

And it’s a lot more common than you’d hope. Gemma Nice, a certified sex and relationship coach and Erobella’s resident sex and relationship expert, says around 1 in 5 people don’t clean their sex toys at all, which “opens the door to nasty bacterial infections, skin irritation, and ruined toys.”

Dr. Rachel Needle, a licensed psychologist and co-founding director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes, says people sometimes assume a quick rinse is enough if they’re the only one using a toy. One of the biggest misconceptions, she says, is that masturbation toys “don’t require the same attention to hygiene because you’re not using them with another person.” And sleeves, she adds, have “all those little ridges and textures where semen, lubricant, and other residue can collect.”

Gross. [Expletive Deleted] Gross.

The fix isn’t complicated, either, but it comes from prevention. Because once a toy is ruined, there’s really no coming back from that. Van der Voort’s rule is to clean it every single use, no exceptions, however short the session was.

Start with the material

Before soap even enters the picture, check what your toy is made of, because that decides how forgiving it is.

Planned Parenthood splits toys into two camps. Non-porous materials like 100 percent silicone, stainless steel, hard plastic and glass don’t absorb germs and are far easier to keep clean. Porous ones, including TPE, TPR, jelly rubber, PVC and silicone blends, can hold onto germs even if you wash them every single time.

Soft, squishy strokers often land in that second group, so check the packaging or the brand’s site instead of guessing. Planned Parenthood’s workaround for porous toys is a condom, which is easy on a plug and impractical on a sleeve. That’s why the habits below matter so much. And if a toy gets shared, wash it before it touches anyone else, or use a fresh condom each time.

Nice also doesn’t want you treating a condom as a free pass. She recommends one over prostate massagers and anal toys “because it makes the cleanup so much easier and adds an extra layer of peace of mind. But a condom never replaces washing your toy.” Fluids and lube can slip down underneath, she explains, and tiny micro-tears can happen during play that you won’t notice until the condom comes off.

One more material rule is to skip silicone lube on silicone toys unless there’s a condom in between, because it can damage and degrade the toy. Water-based lube is the safest bet.

Wash it right after every use

Samantha Marshall, chief brand officer at Smile Makers Collection, suggests treating it “less like a chore and more like brushing your teeth: something we’d never skip.” And just like brushing your teeth, it goes both ways. Dust and lint settle on toys while they’re in storage, she says, so a quick wash before you use one matters too, not just after.

Rinse right away, not whenever you remember. Van der Voort explains that fluids left to dry turn sticky and can bond to the material, which makes them much harder to clean later. His suggested routine starts with lukewarm water, then a mild, unscented soap or a proper toy cleaner, then rinsing until the water runs clear and the inside feels free of slickness.

His no-go list is just as useful, which includes bleach, alcohol, degreasing dish soap, and scented body wash. Harsh stuff strips and breaks down soft materials, he writes, and that can leave a toy brittle, discolored, or cracked.

If a sink run isn’t happening right away, a spray gets you most of the way. LubeLife’s Misting Toy Cleaner is the crowd favorite, with a 4.7-star average across more than 16,000 Amazon ratings.

Hard to argue with that kind of sentiment.

Spray it on, wait about 10 seconds, rinse. It’s shown as being “odorless,” but leaving toys with a “fresh scent,” which is a bit… conflicting. If your skin is picky and can get irritated easily, patch test it before you use it on a toy.

LELO’s Toy Cleaning Spray is another option with a spritz, five second wait, and lint-free cloth wipe. LELO says it’s alcohol-free and safe for silicone, rubber and latex toys.

Fleshlight owners can stay on brand with the Product Care Kit, which pairs Fleshwash toy cleaner with Renewing Powder. The powder is 100 percent cornstarch, and for the record, Van der Voort’s guide agrees that cornstarch-based powders beat talc for this job.

Nice, too, says it’s worth dusting a TPE toy with cornstarch or a specialized toy powder once it’s completely dry, which keeps the material “from sticking to itself, becoming tacky, or attracting dust and pet hair.” Needle adds one caution to only use a powder “specifically recommended for that material.” So… do your research.

For travel and low-effort cleaning missions, Lovehoney’s Fresh Biodegradable Toy Wipes come 25 to a resealable pack, with aloe. These are more of a stopgap, though, and should definitely not be a replacement for the real wash.

Prep counts too

Toys aren’t the only thing worth cleaning. If a plug or prostate toy is on tonight’s agenda, some people like to prep first, and Lovehoney’s Deluxe Anal Douche Kit is a straightforward two-piece setup that comes with a bulb that holds 6.8 fluid ounces and two nozzles, one with a massaging spray and one with a more direct stream. A tip worth stealing is to lube the nozzle generously first.

While we’re on the subject, two basics for anything going in your butt include plenty of lube, since the anus doesn’t lubricate itself, and make sure the toy has a flared base so it can’t slip all the way in.

Needle wants you to take that flared base seriously. “A toy that’s safe for vaginal penetration isn’t automatically safe for anal penetration,” she says. She also explains why the extra care matters, “The tissue inside the anus is delicate, and small tears can occur during penetration without someone necessarily realizing it.” Her other warning is about bacteria moving from the anus to the genitals or mouth, “especially when using the same toy for different types of stimulation.” You’re going to want to wash the toy thoroughly after anal play before any other usage.

Check out our guide on anal training to get even more safe and newbie ideas for backdoor play. Either way, prep is a personal call, so if you’re unsure whether it suits you, ask a doctor.

Dry it like you mean it

This is where most routines can fall apart. Because a toy that feels dry on the outside can still be damp inside.

Van der Voort is blunt about it, saying, “Mold doesn’t care if the outer shell feels dry.” His suggested method is to pat the outside with a soft towel, since aggressive rubbing can stretch the material, then let the toy air dry upright somewhere with airflow—NOT in a closed drawer. Never store a toy while it’s even slightly damp.

Carol Queen, PhD, of Good Vibes, has a simple way to check your work on a sleeve that can’t be turned inside out. Leave it out until it’s completely dry, then “stuff paper towels inside to check for remaining moisture.” If the sleeve does turn inside out, she says to let the inside dry completely before turning it right-side out again.

If getting the inside dry is giving you a headache, a drying stick can do the wicking. The PlikBlik Drying Rod Stick is a reusable fiber rod that’s 30 percent diatomite and gentle on soft silicone and TPE toys. It comes with a case, rates 4.4 stars, and reviewers are mostly happy, though a few say a toy still felt a bit damp after a full day. While you’re using it, massage the toy once the rod is in so it reaches the whole channel.

Fleshlight sells two dedicated options. The Stand Dry rack holds a standard-size sleeve over a bucket/cup that catches drip.

The Fleshlight Air goes even further as a USB-powered dryer with 20-, 40- and 60-minute cycles, plus ring adapters for Quickshot, Flight, and Go toys. The directions are simple: wash the sleeve, shake out the water, pat the outside dry, lock it in, and press the button.

The UV upgrade

If you like gadgets, there’s a UV option. b-Vibe’s UV Sterilizer Pouch is USB-powered, TSA approved (great for travelers!), and sanitizes in about three minutes, killing 99.9 percent of germs. That figure is the retailer’s claim, so it’s probably best to consider using the pouch as a finishing step after washing rather than a complete shortcut around it. It fits toys up to 10 inches long, so measure your inventory before you buy.

That said, Queen is cautious about the whole category. “These may be an option for some toys, but sleeves or strokers that cannot be turned inside out won’t expose the inside of the tube to the light,” she says. Her warning? “Don’t rely on UV treatment as a substitute for cleaning, especially when bodily fluids remain inside.” And for the worst-case scenario, a toy that’s been used and never cleaned out? “I’m not sure the UV light stands up to that.”

Store it somewhere that isn’t a trap

Once it’s dry, give your toy a good home. A breathable cloth bag or case should be used over plastic, which traps moisture. It should also be stored in a spot away from sunlight, heaters and dusty shelf tops.

Briwooody’s Discreet Lockable Toy Bag is an easy, unassuming pick as a zippered, handled fabric organizer with a combination lock, available in several colors and sizes. I actually own this, and I like how discreet and surprisingly roomy it is, especially for keeping things away from kids and roommates. The lock is pretty flimsy, though, so I’d recommend buying another, more sturdy one.

Now, some of us have much more of a collection than just a toy or device or two. So what do you do when you have a whole torso or full-sized ass replica? Honestly? There’s a frustratingly absent amount of easily available options through standard storefronts.

So if you need more storage than just a shoebox-sized solution, places like Etsy might need to be your go-to for custom products, like this handmade Adult Toys Trunk that’s wrapped in leather, and lined in faux suede, coming in at 24 inches wide, 12 deep, and 8 high. I need it, TBH. Toys aren’t included, and the maker offers custom colors, a telescoping handle with wheels, and personalization. Of course, that comes with the tradeoff of it being priced like a piece of furniture… because it’s basically one. But, hey, your life-sized torso should fit just fine.

One caveat before you buy any closed trunk, though. Queen says to avoid “sealed plastic bags or closed toy boxes, which can encourage mold,” and to store toys somewhere with good air flow. That makes the completely-dry step even more important if your collection is going into a box.

Know when to retire it

Even a perfect routine has a shelf life. If you see black spots, or catch a sharp or sour smell that survives a wash, van der Voort’s blunt advice is that it’s probably too late. Needle backs this up as well, saying, “If you notice mold on a porous sleeve, I would definitely recommend throwing it away rather than trying to clean it.”

The same goes for anything peeling, cracking, going gummy, or turning sticky, because tiny cracks are where bacteria hide in ways no wash can reach. A toy that’s falling apart can also fail in the middle of use, and that’s not really a reason I’d want to be visiting an emergency room for.

Replacement is ridiculously cheaper compared to that alternative. If you’re not sure whether a toy has crossed the line, just assume it has… time to treat yourself to a new toy!

And if this whole routine still feels awkward, Dr. Needle has a reframe for you: “There’s nothing embarrassing about using sex toys, and cleaning them should be just another part of the experience.”

The 30-second version for how to clean men’s sex toys

Rinse right away.

Wash gently with soap or a toy-safe cleaner.

Dry completely, inside too.

Store somewhere dry.



That’s literally the whole routine, and other than the dry time, it takes about five minutes.

Wash it

Prep

Dry it

Sanitize it

Store it