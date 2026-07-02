Premature Ejaculation Affects 1 in 3 Men, But Here’s What Actually Helps

Did you know that premature ejaculation (PE) might affect about 30% of men in the U.S.? Most men have tried rubbing one out before sex to make sure they don’t come too quickly, but sometimes, that’s just not enough. Plus, these issues impact more than that sex session. A 2024 study confirmed that premature ejaculation can lead to higher internalized shame and social isolation. The study also stated that the longer you deal with PE, the worse your shame and isolation can become.

This all leads to the question that thousands of men have asked online: “How can I last longer in bed?” Thankfully, you can delay orgasms with the help of a few resources that sexperts and urologists encourage exploring. Here’s what you can try.

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How can men last longer in bed?

Delay Ejaculation with Sprays and Condoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, an accessible route to try is topical numbing agents like delay creams, gels, and sprays. Typically, numbing agents like enzocaine, lidocaine, or prilocaine are key ingredients. For example, Promescent and K-Y Duration are best-selling delay sprays that use lidocaine to desensitize the genitals. Elsewhere, Trojan Extended Pleasure and Durex Prolong condoms both use benzocaine, an over-the-counter anesthetic, to help desensitize your dick before sex. If that’s not strong enough to stop your speedy nuts, some doctors will prescribe treatments with both lidocaine and prilocaine in them. Slight issue, however. “Although topical numbing agents are effective and well-tolerated, they have potential side effects. They may cause decreased feeling and sexual pleasure in both partners.” (Promescent’s technology cuts out this issue, however. More on that next.) So, tread lightly, and if nothing works over time, be safe and consult with your doctor.

Promescent is the #1 recommended delay spray by horny reviewers and doctors. It uses lidocaine to desensitize your genitals. Most importantly, it uses anti-transfer technology that ensures your lover’s vagina and other areas don’t go numb when having sex. There are options for a 20-spray bottle and a 60-spray bottle.

K-Y duration spray is another lidocaine delay spray that desensitizes down there. The numbing effect lasts about an hour. According to reviewers, it’s earned the title of their favorite delay spray, even after trying endless products. The bottle is only 0.16 fl oz, however, which is about 36 sprays.

Durex Prolong condoms use heat-activated benzocaine to help numb your dick and delay ejaculation. It also has benefits for your lover, as the condom is ribbed externally for her. The combination allows you to gain control of your nut while helping her get there quicker.

Do Kegel Exercises to Avoid Premature Ejaculation

Leading sexual wellness retailer Lovehoney shared that pelvic floor exercises are helpful in delaying orgasms. I know, you probably thought pelvic floor exercises and Kegels are only for women. But they help treat PE, too. Lovehoney shared that three times a day, you should be doing the following. First, “tighten your pelvic floor muscles (the same ones you use to stop pissing midstream) and hold for 3 seconds. Release your hold and relax your pelvic floor muscles for 3 seconds. Repeat 9 more times for a total of 10 reps.”

Now, if that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, try the Stop-Start Technique. Unfamiliar? It’s a key part of edging, or not allowing yourself to cum during sex. As you feel yourself getting heavily aroused and like you’re on the path to nutting, stop all stimulation. Once the urge to nut has passed, you can resume sex.

Consider These Telehealth Options

Men’s sexual wellness Rugiet is known for their erectile dysfunction solutions and hair support, but the telehealth brand also offers treatments for premature ejaculation. If PE is getting in the way of your sex life, consider Rugiet’s Go Long, which is a prescription treatment that combines paroxetine and tadalafil in a single tablet. The secret sauce for preventing PE is paroxetine, an SSRI that’s traditionally prescribed for depression and anxiety. The formula is designed to help delay ejaculation while supporting stronger erections, so you can feel more confident when it matters most.

Myhixel is a men’s sexual wellness company that focuses on lasting longer and general ejaculation control. Myhixel Control is an 8-week program designed by sexual health experts to help you control your orgasms. It uses a masturbation trainer that looks and acts like a stroker, just with a larger base. It mimics partnered sex through tools like warmth and vibration. Within the app lies a program that, when paired with your health device, allows you to practice maintaining an erection and not cumming too fast. Users should feel progress in about 8 weeks of practicing.

Cock Rings for Endurance

On a more cost-effective note, cock rings are circular-shaped rings that “slow blood flow out of an erect penis and can help make erections harder and longer-lasting.” This has earned them nicknames like constriction rings and tension rings. As WebMD stated, it will also “boost confidence in your erection and sexual performance,” which is essential for dominating PE.

The cheapest option is a silicone band that you can find at any sex toy retailer and even on Amazon. You can also explore cock rings with vibrations and stimulation for your lover; however, those might make edging, aka the Stop-Start Technique, much more difficult to achieve and get in control of. But it will stimulate the clitoris, which is exactly what you should do if you happen to nut too quickly, anyway.

We-Vibe’s Verge Cock Ring is a vibrating ring that stimulates both your dick and gooch. It’s meant to help you last longer and finish with a bang. It has a total of 10 vibration modes (shown below) that will help you train to endure all sex situations. For example, sex that gets hot and heavy and eases into slower strokes, and more adventurous sex where you try every sex position. This is also a good tool to pair with the Stop-Start Technique as it stimulates all areas simultaneously.

Bottom Line

If you’re navigating premature ejaculation, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. About 30% of men in the U.S. struggle with PE, according to the National Institute of Health. As shared, the longer you suffer from PE, the worse your self-confidence becomes, both inside and outside of the bedroom. Your options aren’t limited, though.

PE solutions can be as simple as trying edging and pelvic floor exercises, research says. Cock rings are also an accessible endurance option that you can cop from your local sex store. If you’d like to tackle the issue more thoroughly, desensitizing condoms like Trojan Extended Pleasure and Durex Prolong are effective. However, Promescent and K-Y Duration remain the industry’s best-sellers. For a one-on-one experience, without the awkward doctor’s visit, try telehealth providers like Rugeit and Myhixel.