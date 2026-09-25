Gummies, Softgels, or Tincture? How to Pick the Right CBD Sleep Product

CBD sleep products tend to come with the same basic promise: take this before bed and hopefully spend less time staring at the ceiling. The harder part is figuring out which format actually makes sense for you.

River Botanicals, formerly Canna River, makes its Sleep line in three product formats: gummies, softgels, and tinctures. All of them pair CBD with CBN, but the experience of taking them is pretty different. Gummies are easy and taste good. Softgels are a pill you pop in your mouth and swallow. Tinctures give you more control over how much you take, with River Botanicals offering both a standard and an Ultra-strength version.

Videos by VICE

So before you get hung up on milligrams, start with the format you’re actually going to use every night.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Gummies Are the Easy Starting Point

For a lot of people, gummies are the obvious entry point. There’s no measuring, no dropper, and nothing to swallow with a glass of water. You just grab one and you’re done.

River Botanicals’ CBD Sleep Gummies contain 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN per piece. The Broad Spectrum version takes out the THC, while the Full Spectrum gummies have 3mg THC per gummy.

There’s also much more flavor variety here than you get with the other formats. River Botanicals currently offers Fuji Apple, Passion Orange Guava, Pink Watermelon, Red Berry, and Strawberry Mango. That makes the gummies a pretty easy pick if taking something that tastes like candy sounds a lot more appealing than holding oil under your tongue every night.

The tradeoff is that gummies come in a fixed amount. You can obviously take part of one, but it isn’t as precise or convenient as using a measured tincture when you want to adjust your serving.

Read my full review on the River Botanicals’ CBD Sleep Gummies.

Softgels Keep Things Simple

Softgels are probably the least exciting option here, but that can actually be a selling point.

River Botanicals’ CBD Sleep Softgels contain the same 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN combination as the gummies and are also available in Broad and Full Spectrum versions. Each bottle contains 60 softgels.

There’s no flavor to choose and no oil to measure. If taking supplements is already part of your bedtime routine, tossing another softgel into the mix may be more fitting than introducing an entirely new ritual.

They’re also an easy alternative for anyone who wants the convenience of a pre-measured serving but isn’t interested in eating something sweet before bed.

Tinctures Give You More Control

The main reason to go with a tincture is that you can play around with the amount a lot more easily.

River Botanicals’ standard CBD Sleep Tincture has 5,000mg CBD + 2,500mg CBN in a 60mL bottle. A full 1mL dropper comes out to roughly 83mg CBD + 42mg CBN, and the Full Spectrum version adds 2mg THC.

But you don’t have to take a full dropper. That’s kind of the point. The dropper is marked, so if you want less, you can actually measure out less instead of cutting a gummy in half and hoping you got it right.

You can hold the oil under your tongue for 20 to 30 seconds before swallowing, or just swallow it normally and it’ll act more like a gummy. River Botanicals also says you can add it to a drink if that’s more your thing.

It comes in the following flavors: Natural, Lemon Raspberry, Mango Peach, and Sweet Mint. If you already know you like tinctures, or you just want more say over how much you’re taking, this is where I’d look.

The Ultra Tincture Is Higher-Potency

River Botanicals also makes an Ultra version of its Sleep Tincture, but this isn’t really a fourth format. It’s essentially the higher-potency sibling of the standard tincture.

The CBD Ultra Sleep Tincture contains 15,000mg CBD + 5,000mg CBN in a 120mL bottle, which comes out to 125mg CBD + 42mg CBN per 1mL dropper. The Full Spectrum version adds 2.5mg THC per 1mL.

So despite the much larger numbers on the front of the bottle, the biggest change per 1mL serving is the amount of CBD. The CBN amount stays roughly the same. That distinction matters because “Ultra” doesn’t automatically mean it’s the right place to start. If anything, the higher potency seems best for someone who already knows how they respond to cannabinoid tinctures and wants a stronger CBD serving without having to take a larger volume of oil.

Like the standard tincture, it comes in Natural, Lemon Raspberry, Mango Peach, and Sweet Mint flavors, along with Broad and Full Spectrum options.

Broad Spectrum or Full Spectrum?

This choice mostly comes down to if you want THC in the mix.

River Botanicals makes its Sleep products in both Broad and Full Spectrum versions. The Broad Spectrum options are made without THC, while the Full Spectrum versions include a small amount. How much depends on the product. The Full Spectrum gummies have 3mg THC each, the standard tincture has 2mg THC per 1mL, and the Ultra tincture has 2.5mg THC per 1mL.

So if you’re specifically trying to avoid THC, Broad Spectrum is probably the easier call. Just keep in mind that Broad Spectrum and CBD isolate aren’t the same thing, and River Botanicals still warns that its products may carry some drug-testing risk.

Read our explainer on Full-Spectrum vs. Broad-Spectrum products to learn more.

Which One Should You Get?

There really isn’t one universally better format.

Start with gummies if you want something easy and actually look forward to taking it. If you want something flavorless and pre-measured, softgels keep things simple. Tincture makes the most sense if you want more control over your serving. And if you already use higher-potency CBD products, that’s where the Ultra tincture comes into the picture.

River Botanicals has enough options that the best place to start is with the format that actually fits your nighttime routine.

New customers can also get 30% off their first River Botanicals order by signing up for emails when the offer appears on the site.