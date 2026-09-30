You Can Get Your Hair Back for Less Than $1 a Day. Here’s How.

Every morning, the bathroom mirror hands you a little more forehead. Maybe it’s a part that keeps widening, or a crown that’s becoming more visible even from the front.

There are plenty of things that can remind us of our own mortality, but hair loss is one of those things men are reminded of daily and almost never talk about. It’s easy enough to put on a hat instead of dealing with it, I suppose.

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The part we do need to start talking about? Hair loss is treatable! And I’m not talking about a weekend getaway to Istanbul. You shouldn’t need to track down a specialist to find out what your options are. And, really, there are more treatments out there than you might even realize.

The best part? Depending on the product and plan you choose, you can get started literally growing your actual hair back for less than $1 per day.

Can Hims Help me grow my Hair back?

Hims Hair is a range of treatments to help stop hair loss and regrow hair, in formats that fit how you already live. The prescription ingredients are dermatologist-recommended, and the two big names are finasteride and minoxidil, which have been shown to regrow hair in as little as 3-6 months*.

Nothing gets prescribed by a website. Instead, a licensed healthcare provider looks over your questionnaire answers and decides if a prescription makes sense for you, then personalizes the plan around your needs.

That one-on-one personalization is a big deal because hair loss isn’t one-size-fits-all. There’s an entire internet full of guys who found that out by trial and error in hopes of a quick-fix.

Going through a licensed healthcare provider means a real person looks at your situation before anything gets prescribed. It also means you’re not guessing about which format suits your routine, because the plan is built around you, specifically.

It’s also refreshingly low-drama. There’s no appointment to book, no awkward small talk in a waiting room, and you don’t need to explain your hairline concerns out loud to anyone you don’t want to.

Pick Your Format

Now for the fun part. We’re well beyond any sort of “hair clubs” or goopy “fake hair” sprays that melt the second it sees sunlight. (Ahh, the good ol’ ‘90s.) Hims comes in a few different formats to suit your preference:

Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Spray: One application a day, and it’s the #1 best seller and #1 customer favorite. If you want the routine that most guys pick, this is the one.

One application a day, and it’s the #1 best seller and #1 customer favorite. If you want the routine that most guys pick, this is the one. Hair Hybrids: A citrus-flavored, once-a-day chew with ingredients like finasteride and minoxidil, plus a proprietary supplement blend to support hair health. It’s the pick if you’d rather not put anything on your scalp directly (or, like me, are a gummy/chewy candy aficionado).

A citrus-flavored, once-a-day chew with ingredients like finasteride and minoxidil, plus a proprietary supplement blend to support hair health. It’s the pick if you’d rather not put anything on your scalp directly (or, like me, are a gummy/chewy candy aficionado). Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Serum: Also once a day, you get a custom formula with a precision dropper for more accurate direct application. This option is good for the guy who likes to know exactly where everything is going. Even better if you have a steady-handed partner who can apply for you.

However you go, apply or take it the way your provider tells you. Correct use is part of the deal. And that targeted usage is basically why you came to Hims anyways, right?

How It Works

Hims’ process is simple and 100% online. Answer a few questions, and a licensed healthcare provider determines whether a prescription is right for you. If you’re prescribed, it ships to you for free.

Some extras worth knowing about:

You don’t need insurance

Automatic refills, with delivery you can manage yourself

Free check-ins and messaging with Hims’ medical providers

In terms of pricing, Hims Hair comes in at as low as less than $1 a day**, and free shipping applies if you’re prescribed.

Once it starts, hair loss won’t take a day off. It’s up to you to decide when you’d like to start looking into your options, and Hims is ready for you when you are.

Hair Hybrids are compounded treatments and have not been approved by the FDA. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs. Prescription products require an online consultation with a healthcare provider who will determine if a prescription is appropriate. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.

*3-6 month disclaimer. Oral: Individual results may vary. Based on separate individual studies of oral minoxidil and oral finasteride. Topical: Individual results may vary. Based on separate individual studies of topical minoxidil and topical finasteride.

**Pricing: Actual price to customer will depend on product and subscription plan purchased.