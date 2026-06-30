Gas Prices Suck—Here’s How to Pay Less at the Pump

Filling up your tank isn’t just annoying, it’s one of the biggest recurring expenses most people have. The average American household spends roughly $2,400 a year on gas, according to the Motley Fool Money data. It is a painful amount to watch disappear into your fuel tank. The good news? Paying full price can be optional. From driving strategies to cash-back credit cards and loyalty programs, from hidden Amazon Prime perks to a few apps worth downloading, these are the smartest ways to spend less at the pump without driving like your grandma.

Why Are Gas Prices So High?

But before we dive into some gas-saving tactics, how did we get here? Gas prices have a special talent for going up the exact week you decide to take a road trip, lose your job, or just want to live your life. According to a recent Reuters report, the latest spike comes down to the usual cocktail of higher oil prices, seasonal summer demand, and refinery hiccups that tighten fuel supplies. Joy! In other words, it’s less “someone’s out to get you” and more “the timing is terrible” and life is hard. Even though we know why gas prices are on the rise, it still doesn’t make swiping your credit card at the pump hurt any less.

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So we’re here to help with some ways to save on gas…

How to Save Money on Gas

Glen Hayward, an auto repair owner in Tempe, AZ, with NARPRO, says the smartest move isn’t waiting for prices to drop; it’s by using less gas today. “Small changes behind the wheel can add up to real savings right away, Hayward adds.” Try the following gas-saving strategies:

Check your tire pressure monthly to improve mileage (and safety, too). Under-inflated tires create more rolling resistance, forcing your car to work harder and use more gas. You can check your tire pressure with this:

And inflate your tire with this:

Remove excess weight that drags down fuel efficiency. That means, it’s time to clean your trunk.

Drive at steady speeds and avoid aggressive acceleration. Watch that heavy foot of yours, and try not to rev unless you really need to.

Keep up with basic maintenance like oil changes and air filters. A well-maintained engine runs more efficiently, which means it burns less fuel over time.

Use your AC strategically to reduce drag at higher speeds. Around town, rolling the windows down is usually fine. But once you’re cruising on the highway (roughly 45 to 50 mph or faster), close the windows and use the air conditioning instead. You can also open the windows to create aerodynamic drag that can reduce your fuel economy more than running the AC.

Avoid premium gas unless your vehicle actually requires it. Check your owner’s manual or the inside of your fuel door. If it says “premium required,” use premium. If it says “premium recommended,” regular is usually fine, though performance may dip slightly.

These credit cards might make paying for gas less painful

You’re not alone. Other Americans are considering getting a credit card that offers maximum rewards and cash back at the pump. Bobbi Rebell, CFP and Consumer Finance Expert at CardRates.com, outlined for us the best gas credit cards for ways to save as gas prices rise. She said you can save significant money. “For example, if you spend $200 a month and you put it on a card with rewards tied to gas, you can save as much as $120 a year,” Rebell explains. Do the math: a driver who spends approximately $200 a month on gas with a credit card offering 3 to 5% cash back (which vary from card to card) will get $70 to $120 per year in rewards.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card is a flexible card that works at almost any gas station and offers customizable rewards.



Citi Strata Card allows you to earn “Thank You” points per dollar at gas stations.

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi gives cash back at Costco among other perks. You will have to pay for a Costco membership though, but if you are feeding a big household or need case packs of snacks (no judgement), you win in savings here.

Discover it Credit Card, which offers cash back (like on gas!).

NOTE: The above credit cards’ features and offers will change over time, so always check benefits and terms before applying for credit cards.

To get the most value out of these credit cards without spending more than you normally would, Rebell recommends using one card consistently, setting up autopay to avoid interest charges, and choosing a rewards card that aligns with your everyday spending habit

Apps to Save Money on Gas

Your phone can save you money before you even swipe your credit card. These apps help you find cheaper gas nearby, unlock fuel discounts, or earn cash back on every fill-up.

GasBuddy: The go-to app for finding the lowest gas prices near you. It crowdsources prices from millions of drivers, making it easy to compare stations before you fill up.

Upside: Earn cash back on gas at participating stations just by claiming an offer before you pump and uploading your receipt (or linking your card at eligible locations). You can cash out your rewards via PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards.

Google Maps: Search for “gas stations” and, in many areas, Google Maps will display fuel prices right on the map so you can quickly spot the cheapest station nearby without downloading another app.

Used together, these apps can shave anywhere from a few cents to more than 20 cents off every gallon, and stacking them with a rewards credit card or gas station loyalty program can stretch your savings even further.

How to Save on Gas With Your Amazon Prime Membership

Prime isn’t just about getting your impulse buys delivered before you’ve had time to regret them. If you drive, your membership can also shave a little pain off your next fill-up. Prime members can save 10 cents per gallon year-round at more than 7,500 participating BP, Amoco, ampm, and Thorntons gas stations by linking their account to BP’s free Earnify rewards program.

During random promo days—like when Amazon had “Fuel-Up Fridays”—those discounts can jump even higher. Consider it an underrated perk hiding behind your Prime subscription. And while it’s not going to erase your scary gas bill, since you’re already paying for Prime, it’s an easy way to get more out of your membership.

Gas Deal Alert: From July 2 to 5, Prime members can save $0.50 per gallon. Details here.

Costco Gas Prices Are Also Pretty Good

If you already have a Costco membership, filling up there is one of the easiest ways to save on gas. Costco consistently ranks among the cheapest places to buy fuel because it keeps margins low and buys fuel in massive volumes, often undercutting nearby stations by several cents—and sometimes much more—per gallon. The catch? You’ll need a Costco membership, and you may have to brave a line that’s longer than the one for $1.50 hot dogs. You’ve seen it. You know. If a Costco warehouse with gas pumps is on your regular commute, though, those savings can add up surprisingly fast over the course of a year.

Check ‘Gas Prices Near Me’

Before you pull into the first station you see, take 30 seconds to see if there’s a cheaper option down the road. As mentioned above, apps like GasBuddy, Google Maps, and Waze let you search “gas prices near me” and compare nearby stations in real time. Depending on where you live, a quick price check can save you anywhere from a few cents to 20 or 30 cents per gallon, which adds up a lot faster than you’d think if you’re filling up every week.

When Will Gas Prices Go Down

Wouldn’t we all like to know? Everyone is dying to find out when they can finally stop wincing at the pump, but gas prices are notoriously hard to predict. They tend to rise in the spring and summer as more people hit the road, then ease off after the busy driving season ends. Prices also move with crude oil costs, refinery outages, severe weather, and regional supply issues, so even if the national average drops, your local station may not get the memo. If history is any guide, relief usually comes in the fall.

But until then, your best bet is to squeeze every discount you can out of loyalty programs, rewards cards, and price-comparison apps.