Wish Your Scale Read More Than Your Weight? This ‘Pod’ Scans Your Whole Body (And It’s 50% Off)

Scales haven’t changed all that much since they went digital. You step on, see your weight, and you step off. They can’t tell you your muscle mass or whether those three pounds you lost was just water weight. I wouldn’t call them dumb because that’s mean, but the old-fashioned scale isn’t too impressive.

The Hume Pod looks like a scale and begs you to stand on it like a scale, but it does way more than a scale. It’s a full-body scanner that measures and analyzes 45 metrics of your body’s health, and then it takes those metrics to show you how your training and nutrition are affecting your whole-body health. And right now it’s half off ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and that knocks the $366 retail price down to $183.

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using the hume pod – Credit: Hume health

a smart(er) scale that gives you advice

The Hume Pod seems more like a piece of the background from Star Wars than something you’d nestle into the bathroom corner of a three-bedroom split-level. Muscle mass, bone mass, BMI, hydration, metabolic age, and heart rate are just a few of the 45 metrics the Hume Pod reads in 90 seconds while you stand on its platform.

Hume says that the Hume Pod is 98% accurate, and within ±3% accuracy of a DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scan—what they call “the gold standard for body composition measurement.” Getting a DEXA scan requires going to the doctor, and depending on whether your health insurance covers it, one scan alone can cost as much (or more) as the Hume Pod itself.

hume pod in action – Credit: hume health

You stand on what looks like a scale, hold a small bar (which is tethered to the platform) in front of you with both hands, and it scans your entire body, showing you a swanky breakdown of the information on the paired iOS and Android Hume Health app. The Hume Pod connects to Google Fit, Apple Health, and Samsung Health, too, if you use these popular health-tracking apps.

Hume Health is a free app, but subscribing to Hume Plus adds personalized coaching, weekly health reports, workout plans tailored to your goals, and nudges to keep you on track. From building muscle mass to cutting fat to doing a better job at daily hydration, or more, it all combines to form your whole-body health.

People up to 400 pounds can use the Hume Pod, and it can support up to 24 users, so you don’t need to buy more than one for the household. Just, you know, don’t let ’em all get on it at the same time.