I Walked Around Brooklyn in Robotic Legs: Testing the Hypershell X Ultra

Maybe I could jog up the flight of stairs to the rooftop of my five-story apartment building before anyone would notice. I wasn’t in the mood for answering weird questions. Or more specifically, answering perfectly sensible questions about my weird behavior. I was wearing a partial robotic exoskeleton on the outside of my pants, and while my neighbors are used to me doing some pretty weird things for work, this took the cake.

Uh huh. I said robotic exoskeleton. I’ve had great fun lately answering people, “Hypershell X Ultra Robot Legs,” when they ask if I’m testing anything fun. After an awkward pause, most say something to the effect of, “Like, sci-fi?” Yes, I answer, exactly like sci-fi.

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the hypershell x ultra at a glance

yours truly wearing the the hypershell x ultra – credit: Matt Jancer

What, you’ve never seen robotic legs on a man before? Bah. You silly kids and your regular meat legs. Ok, so the Hypershell X Ultra is a partial exoskeleton you strap around your waist and thighs, and as it detects you moving your legs it cues electric motors to provide a power boost that takes some of the work from your leg muscles.

pros and cons to consider

Pros

Surprisingly comfortable. No, really.

Up to 18.5 miles of walking on a charge

Easy to setup and use

Cons

Gets you a lot of weird looks

Doesn’t help with lifting heavy objects

how I tested

To test out the Hypershell X Ultra, I tried lifting furniture around the apartment, such as couches and coffee tables. I also tried lifting 100-pound boxes of ebikes and metal patio furniture. I squeezed through person-sized holes in fences (I don’t ask questions; it’s New York) to test maneuverability and flexibility while wearing it. Oh, and I walked around a bunch. I ran and jogged, too, and ran up and down staircases to see if it’d really keep me from getting tired from jogging up dozens of floors without pausing for a rest break.

What it’s like to use the hypershell x ultra

Testing the Hypershell X Ultra came at a good time for me. I’d aggravated an old climbing injury in my knee in September by, what else, climbing, and I could use a little motorized assistance getting around.

Hypershell makes it mandatory to download their app when setting up a new pair of robot legs. It’s an exceptionally well designed app. Instructions are very clear, with images and animations that showed step-by-step exactly how to size the hipbelt and leg belts, as well as walking me through turning it on and off, and adjusting the power levels on the hip belt. It didn’t take long; maybe five minutes. It was slick, clear, and gave just enough instruction to leave me with no questions, without making me feel like I just sat through a too-long lecture.

There’s one button on the right side of the hip that faces upward with a very simple display of four LEDs that tell you all you need to know. Blue lights mean the device is turned on but in a passive state, green lights mean eco-mode, and red lights mean regular mode. For each power level selected, one more LED lights up. That means that, at a glance, I can tell three red LEDs mean I’m on the third of four power modes.

you gotta walk before you run (or lift)

folded up for storage or transport – credit: matt jancer

Much of my excitement revolved around my expectations of being able to lift some heavy ass boxes (remember, weird job shit), but that expectation turned out to be misplaced. The legs decide to provide power when they sense you’re moving your legs. That means walking, jogging, or running.

When they detected movement from my legs swinging as I walked, the electric motors kicked in and they provided the boosted assistance. There was a very slight delay each time I’d start moving, but not enough to bother me. I’m talking a small fraction of a second that was more noticeable on higher power settings when I tried to bolt quickly from a standstill.

When I was just standing, though, the legs didn’t know to provide power. Lifting (or attempting to lift) anything was a bust. I know to lift heavy objects with my legs, so I thought I’d get some boost from the Hypershell. I even tried lifting a coffee table with my foot when regular lifting didn’t work, back muscles be damned, but no luck. The Hypershell only provided power when my legs were moving.

Of the four power levels, the legs felt artificially boosted on the top two. Like the Hypershell was moving my legs for me so forcefully that it felt a bit like what I imagine it’s like to be possessed. I preferred lowering the power to the lower two levels or to eco-mode, which conserves some charge by lowering the amount of power. It differs from a regular low-power mode by, at least as Hypershell puts it, meant more for sustained, light-power activities, versus the regular modes’ targeted for shorter bursts of movement, such as getting up a steep slope.

Using eco mode of a lower-power setting of the regular mode has the benefit of lengthening the amount of time you can spend before they run out of charge. Hypershell says the maximum range is 18.5 miles per battery, and the legs come with a spare. It’s not so big or heavy that you couldn’t tuck it into a backpack for an easy way to double your range.

no, you don’t get super speed

Running in the Hypershell didn’t grant me any more speed than I ordinarily have (or lack). I didn’t think it would, because if people with robot legs were running around towns at 20 miles per hour we’d be seeing videos left and right. But just so that you set your expectations, the Hypershell doesn’t grant you any boost of speed over what you’re normally capable of.

That said, I had to see how it did while running. Even on the max power setting, running defeated the purpose of the legs. I could feel the motors working, but my leg muscles at that speed were doing most of the work, so I got tired all the same. Still, if you’re wearing the Hypershell and have to run, for some reason, it’s perfectly stable and comfortable while running. With the straps tightened down, the wide padded hip belt and wide elastic thigh straps held the Hypershell firmly in place so that it didn’t jostle around as I bolted from sidewalk to sidewalk.

actually comfortable

just out walking on the roof in my robotic legs. — Credit: Matt jancer

Nothing about the Hypershell provoked me to think of it as comfortable. Perhaps it’d turn out to not be uncomfortable, but I was expecting more encumbrance with it strapped around my waist and legs than I’d experienced. The hip belt was well padded and felt like wearing a fanny pack, albeit one that you’ve really stuffed to the gills. The setup guide said to remove things from your pockets, but I kept my stuff in my jeans and none of it interfered.

What you keep in your pockets and how they hang on your pants may vary, but I left my wallet, phone, keys, and mini pocket knife in my pockets for testing because I figured most people using the Hypershell won’t want to leave their house keys, wallets, and phones at home when using it.

I’d expected the Hypershell to be a chore to put on and take off, but it wasn’t hard at all. Neither was adjusting it. The legs straps are just like adjusting backpack straps, and they never slipped once. The hip belt can be widened through two latches, and the strap fine-tunes the tightness. I was even able to wear the Hypershell while sitting down at my desk, and it didn’t feel uncomfortable at all. Would I drive with it? Probably not, because I imagine a car’s seat bolsters would get in the way, but it didn’t inconvenience me nearly to the extent that I was expecting.

alternatives to the x ultra

Compared to TVs and smartphones, the robotic legs market is immature. Surprise, I know. The Hypershell X Ultra that I tested came out in September 2025, and they’ve already released a version titled the Hypershell X Ultra S that come with a software tweak: “HyperIntuition AI” that claims to adapt on the fly to your movement as you walk, run, or climb stairs. That means you don’t have to select power modes. That software tweak costs an additional $300.

The Hypershell X Pro S are Hypershell’s cheapest pair of robo-legs at $849. They provide “just” 800W of power assistance, but did I really need the X Ultra’s 1000W if their high-power settings were too powerful? The X Pro S’ 11-mile range is 7.5 miles lower, though, so take that into account.

can i get health insurance to pay for it?

Hah. I like where your head is at, but I’d doubt it. Hypershell doesn’t market it as a medical device, and even though there are more varieties of health insurance plan in the US than there are grains of sand on Daytona Beach, I’d doubt any of them will fork over for robot legs. Neither does Hypershell make any claims about their robo-legs being for people with mobility issues or injury.

can i get hurt?

I’m not gonna tell you yes or no. People can figure out ways to accidentally hurt themselves in fairly creative ways. Sometimes those people are me. You’ve got to figure out your acceptable risk for yourself, but my non-binding, anecdotal experience—and I’m just speaking for myself here—is that I didn’t ever worry at any point that the Hypershell X Ultra was going to hurt me. Some of the higher-power settings did feel like they were boosting my legs a little too much, but not enough to forcibly move me in any direction that I didn’t want to go or delay me from immediately stopping when and where I wanted to stop.

the bottom line

The Hypershell X Ultra is a bit of a novelty. You give your leg muscles a partial rest on long walks, hikes, and especially uphill walking, but it doesn’t do anything to help you lift heavy boxes or boost your speed. If you had dreams of opening up a one-person moving company or cheating your way to a record marathon time, keep dreaming.

Nobody needs the Hypershell, but if you like fun gadgets that do provide some actual real-world benefit—in this case, walking up moderately tough terrain that might otherwise tire you out—then it just might entertain you. Future models will surely need more polish on the high-power settings, but weird looks from strangers aside (or sometimes because of them), I did smile a bunch while wearing my robo-legs.