Sing Your Damn Heart Out With a Home Karaoke Machine (That’s $150 Off)

Karaoke is a crowd pleaser. It has its haters, like anything does, but a night of belting out tunes with your friends is exactly the kind of release we all need these days. The thing standing in your way, perhaps, is coordinating everyone to appear at the same karaoke bar and fighting away the crowds who all had the same idea.

Ikarao Karaoke Machine for $297. Is it pricey? Yeah, sort of. But it’s down from $450, and consider how much renting a private room at a karaoke place would run you. And then you’ve got the inevitable drinks and appetizers. One night out will easily blow past the asking price for this machine you get to use over and over again.

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Cheaper than a night out

Ikarao promises a huge song library of more than 10 million songs, along with six months of free YouTube + KaraFun. Because not every karaoke track sounds as good as it should, especially with this wide of a net, the Ikarao has AI tuning, along with EQ adjustments to nail the right backing track.

If you don’t want to rely on streaming music, it’ll support the song formats of AAC, FLAC, MP3, WMA, AVI, and MP4. Two wireless microphones are included, as well. Lyrics appear on an 8″ screen on the inside of the lid that holds the mics, so you don’t have to commandeer a TV. You can just get right to partying.

more summer party gear

Don’t let your party run out of ice. Seriously, if you’ve never seen pure, concentrated, syrupy form of disappointment, watch the faces when you tell your guests they’ll be drinking room temperature drinks. The Antarctic Star Ice Maker can put out 26 pounds of nugget ice per day, ideal for those warm summer evenings where everyone needs a cool drink, whether it’s a G&T or a sweet iced tea.

Got a backyard pool? You lucky devil. There are a bunch of robotic pool vacuums and pool cleaners still on sale, like the Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum. Let the robots do the dirty work while you relax with a cool drink and then sing your heart out with your karaoke machine.

Summer’s hot. Never be adrift from easy access to a cold beverage. I’m talking of deals on mini fridges. Put the Electactic Mini Fridge 130 Can in your garage, bonus room, basement, or wherever you like to hang out. The last thing you need is to be parched, overheated, and stuck with a fridge too far.