Your Libido Is Cooked Right Now—Here’s How to Reboot Your Sex Drive

Given the state of the world (we’ll spare each other from recounting too much of the trauma), everyone’s sex drive is kinda… shit. For years, the controversial “Sex recession” dominated, and now that we’re actually in a financial recession, pockets and pussies worldwide are on lockdown. Then, there are the ones on antidepressants who struggle to feel anything, let alone pleasure down there.

Sex is already taboo in our society, so finding a shame-free space to discuss everything from a numb vagina (s/o antidepressants) to erectile dysfunction is… not so easy. But, what if we told you that one, you’re not alone, and two, just as there are mental health hacks, there are libido hacks, too.

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To start, never forget your trusted aphrodisiacs. There’s a reason why they’ve been trusted for generations: they’re effective as f*ck and often, not hard to access. From chocolate to maca root and oysters on date night, that’s about as cost-effective as it’s going to get around here without a medical treatment. That was, until libido became such a common issue, that now, everyone could use a little boost.

(Also, make sure you’re tending to your sleep routine, exercise, and stress levels. Good sex can’t happen when you’re stuck in your head about bills and that one project at work.)

The sexual wellness world loves giving your sex life a little lift, and frankly, the options range from woo-woo to clinically supported research. As women’s health expert Dr. Jennifer Berman shared, your best bet when suffering from antidepressant or medically induced low libido is to have a conversation with your prescribing doctor. “Depression often co-exists with sexual dysfunction, and the medical treatment of depression can further worsen sexual symptoms,” she explains.

Still no luck? Keep scrolling for our favorite sex life enhancers, from arousal serums to our fav, Sex Dust.

hello cake’s Stim for Him Arousal Gel

Speaking of tingles down there… this is that, but for men. Hello Cake’s Stim for Him is a stimulating arousal gel that triggers warming and then cooling effects to keep your libido ignited. If you’ve ever tried temperature play and loved it, this is a great place to start. It turns the stimulation up a couple of notches, making you more sensitive.

It’s not promising men the hardest dick of all time. And you don’t have to take this every single day. Instead, it’s applied topically right before pleasure and it’s compatible with sex toys and condoms, so you don’t have to worry about condoms breaking or toys breaking down.

Lemme Play Edibles

The Lemme hype has hit the sex and wellness market, this time with a unisex offering for those with low libido. This daily supplement is for all genders seeking to spice up their sex lives by merging almost every wellness ingredient for sex drive. Specifically, nitric oxide (a vasodilator, aka supplement that widens blood vessels for arousal), maca root, and horny goat weed (yes, you read that correctly).

It also keeps your blood flowing, which directly impacts your ability to… buss a mind-blowing nut. Lemme Play is a 2x daily gummy, so if an intensive libido-boosting regimen is too invasive, skip this. It’ll run you the same as a medical treatment (if you have insurance). Don’t? It could be a cost-effective method for getting started.

Moon Juice Sex Dust

The name may seem woo-woo, but this shit works. Tried and true by your in-house Sex & Wellness Editor (it’s me, hi!), Sex Dust will boost both your sex drive and creativity. As someone who writes about clit suckers all day, this is one of my go-tos for stress or anxiety-induced sex dysfunction.

Here’s how it works: Moon Juice combines a blend of Shilajit, an aphrodisiac, with cacao powder for boosting endorphins, maca to support mood and healthy sexual function, horny goat weed, and more. The goal here is to support your hormonal balance for sex and creativity. Because it’s made with cacao powder (also great for stimulating endorphins), it blends well with beverages. Mix in 1 teaspoon with your coffee or tea, ideally daily, and you’ll start to feel like your libido is returning to its normal.

Foria Awaken Arousal Oil

Looking for something less daily wellness and more… instant tingles down there? Foria’s Awaken Arousal Oil is meant to be applied before sex, to support foreplay adventures when you want to f*ck, but your body’s not quite caught up yet. Here’s how it works. Add 3-5 pumps of Awaken to your clit, lips, and inside your vulva. Basically everywhere. Massage it in and enjoy a bit of foreplay. On average, after about 30 or so minutes, it starts to kick in, but in my experience, it takes less than 10 minutes to start feeling the arousal.

Typically, a review that reads, “All I know is that I had transcended and felt like I was surfing in a perpetual wave pool of yum,” is certifiable cap. But as someone on antidepressants whose cooter is sometimes numb and has tried this… it works. Very well. However, it’s not compatible with condoms or sex toys, so skip this if you’ll be using those. The oil in this will break condoms and start to degrade your sex toys.

If your state or country has tight CBD regs, Foria does have a botanicals version sans CBD.

UNBOUND JOLT GEL

Speaking of tingles down there… Unbound’s Jolt Gel is exactly what the fuck it sounds like. Have you ever just wanted to tap your clit and yell “HELLO?” Like, why won’t it turn on?! Unbound’s Jolt is a sure shot. Unlike other serums and gels on the market, this one is going to work immediately. You don’t have to wait or let it marinate, just add a few drops to your clit and buckle the fuck in.

This is like the women’s version of Hello Cake’s “Stim for Him,” so if that intrigued you but didn’t match your anatomy, you should try this. It uses the same hot-and-cool effect to keep your senses engaged. Also, it’s frequently sold out on Amazon, so we cut out the middleman and included the supplier’s link.

ASYSTEM Libido Gummies

Remember those underlying issues? If you’re in a rush or needing help with those sleep issues, blood flow, hormones, and stress, ASYSTEM’s Male Libido Gummies are for you. Your mind can’t simmer down and enjoy sex with the stress of the world, so ASYSTEM uses relaxants and anxiety reducers to help you down there. It includes L-theanine, a relaxant that the guys on Reddit swear by and thank for a “libido overdrive.” It also features S7®, L-arginine, and L-citrulline, which a 2022 study confirmed can help produce nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide = increased blood flow and sexual arousal. It also includes aphrodisiacs and ingredients that support testosterone and sex hormones. So with this, you get increased blood flow, stress reduction, and a boost in T. All things your libido needs to improve.

ASYSTEM is basically the plug for men’s and women’s libido products. So much so that when brands want to drop their own, they partner with ASYSTEM. Given its rolodex of wellness products, it makes sense that they’ve assisted in tackling underlying issues to get to the root of the problem.

pjur MAN lust

Sometimes you just need a little boost, not a 30-day treatment. If that sounds like you, and you’ve already tackled underlying issues like poor sleep, pjur’s MAN Lust is like sick whimsy in a lube-like substance. It’s a water-based stimulant gel, meaning it won’t break your condoms or sex toys, and needs to be applied like a lube—but right before pleasure. Its key ingredient is the not so sexy sounding spilanthol, which is sexier than it sounds. Use this for solo sex and skip for partnered sex. It’s meant to be used with masturbators, and we haven’t found any research on how it feels internally, so… def don’t use this to penetrate.

It’s not a daily supplement so it’ll only last about 15 minutes.