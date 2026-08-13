The Luna Ultra Is Insta360’s Wicked New 8K Gimbal Video Cam for Vloggers

The other day I was reading about how they filmed 1969’s Easy Rider. Taking advantage of the “ultra portable” film cameras of the day, they lay a cameraman down—holding the still, by our definition, very large camera—on the trunk lid of a luxury convertible, whose soft ride the filmmakers hoped wouldn’t jar the film.

They would’ve killed, I’m sure, for a gimbal camera like the Insta360 Luna Ultra. Here are the full details on Insta360’s latest vlogging camera that can shoot 8K video and, in 4K resolution or lower, slow motion.

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wait, wait, check this out. – Credit: Insta360

a new, top-of-the-line vlogging camera

One of the Luna Ultra‘s neatest tricks is that its 2″ OLED touchscreen is detachable. I could pop it off and use it as a remote monitor when I wanted to set the camera up somewhere in a spot inconvenient for me to stand. Normally, I’d have had to just cross my fingers and hope everything stayed in frame. Popping the screen off, I could watch for a distance. It was even more helpful when working with an assistant who could keep an eye on the framing and color of the video as I devoted all of my attention to wielding the camera.

Not only is the Luna Ultra small and light enough for a person to wield with one hand, the 3-axis gimbal soaks up bumps and vibrations to provide the sort of smooth panning and steadiness while the operator holds it that you’d see in more professional video. Seriously, it was wild to see how steady the gimbal made the Luna Ultra, especially when I’d fire up a multi-million-dollar Hollywood movie from the early 1990s and see even their cameras were shakier.

And then there’s the AI tracking that the electrically powered gimbal allows. The Luna Ultra’s onboard software lets it lock in on a subject—my smiling mug, for example—and track it automatically. Holding the camera out at arm’s length, I didn’t have to worry about turning and twisting the camera to make sure that my face stayed in view as I walked and talked. It did so automatically. Nice touch.

lights, (action) Camera, Action

Speaking of color, its 1″ 8K sensor is sharp for a vlogging camera. It supports Dolby Vision, a premium video format standardized across many TV brands’ better TVs, by shooting at up to 30 frames per second (fps) in 8K resolution.

TV tends to shoot at 30fps, whereas film traditionally shoots at 24fps, but if you want a higher frame rate the Luna Ultra can step all the up to 120fps in 4K resolution. That means you can slow the picture way down for slow motion. It was a neat effect to see a car’s wheel spinning very slowly when shot at 120fps and then slowed down in post-production.

The Ultra version of the Luna adds a zoom lens that provides up to 6x telephoto zoom without a loss of quality. You can double that up to 12x, as long as you don’t mind progressively losing some video quality as you zoom in, as that’s a digital zoom function. Insta360 says the Luna Ultra will run for up to four hours on a charge. That’s about what I got, or was on track to get from it, since I never ran it fully down to zero.

vloggers, rejoice

Insta360 enters entirely new territory with the Luna Ultra. As the company’s first handheld, gimbal video camera made especially for vloggers, it joins Insta360’s entry into drones with Antigravity, as well as its long-standing position in the action cam space. Given the Luna Ultra’s specs sheet and my all-too-short time with it, I expect that in the world of vlogging gimbal cameras, Insta360 is here to stay.