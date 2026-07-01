Insta360 Makes the Best Webcams I’ve Tested, and They’re $50 Off Until July 5

Chances are that your laptop’s built-in webcam isn’t too hot. Even that $4,000 Apple MacBook Pro M5 Max only comes with a 1080p-resolution camera. It’s not bad or blurry, but it’s not nearly as sharp as a 4K web cam. We’re living in the 4K era. When you’re on Zoom, look like it.

For at least a short while, you can pick up the Insta360 Link 2 4K webcam for $150 ($50 off its usual price), which is the second generation of the best webcam I’ve used. This deal runs through Sunday, July 5, one of Amazon’s lingering Prime Day deals that are still live. For a little while longer, at least.

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the successor to the best 4k webcam i’ve tested

Aside from the fantastic white balance, lens sharpness, and color on the original Insta360 Link, it also had a clever AI function whereby its motorized gimbal would follow me around the room if I got up and walked around, or even adjust slightly to keep my face in focus when I shifted around in my seat. You can turn it on or off through hand gestures, which the Link’s AI watches for in order to zoom in and out, for example.

The Link 2 keeps all these functions. It’s more of a slight evolutionary step than a revolutionary one. Its value is in that it offers all the functions and specs of the original Link at a much cheaper price: $200 retail instead of $300. And on a sale for $150, at least for the next few days, it’s an even better deal than usual.

other insta360 webcams worth looking at

Hold an image of the Link 2C Pro up next to the Link 2 and you’ll see that it’s more squat and compact. That’s because there’s no gimbal that’d allow it to move independently and track you around the room. The Link 2C Pro relies upon smart cropping rather than physical movement to keep you in frame so that everyone can see you as you shift in your seat or move about the room.

Like the Link 2C Pro, the Link 2C has no gimbal and relies on its smart cropping to keep you in frame. Being $50 cheaper, it has simpler auto-framing than the Link 2C Pro and a smaller image sensor, meaning the Pro version has the edge in video quality.

The Link 2 Pro is the top of the range. It has the motorized gimbal, like the Link 2, and adds a larger 1/1.3″ sensor for better video quality, plus upgraded microphones for improved audio.