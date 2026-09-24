Here’s How to Build the Most Instagrammable Halloween Corner in Your House

Full-house Halloween decorating is a lot.

The corner trend is not! All you really need is one backdrop, some warm light, a handful of props, and suddenly you have a spot that looks like it took a creative director all day.

Videos by VICE

We picked three totally different aesthetics (moody, playful, and haunted estate-style) and have collected our fave findings below.

Pick one lane, or steal from all three. There’s no rules when it comes to Halloween.

Aesthetic # 1: Gothic Glam

Black velvet, gold accents, candlelight… glam up your goth vibes with these picks!

1. The backdrop that does 80% of the work

Hang this backdrop behind a chair or console table and the whole corner suddenly becomes very intentional.

2. Candlelight without the fire hazard

Cluster these flameless black tapers at uneven heights for the true effect. Drop them in that brass candle holder you never use (but still have for some reason).

3. Bats, sweeping out from behind the mirror

Skip the scattered look. Arrange these bats diagonally in one direction, like they’re actually mid-flight. I actually have these at my house, and can confirm they’re pretty dope looking.

4. The mirror that anchors the whole thing

Lean this mirror against the wall instead of hanging it, and let candlelight and bats reflect back into the shot.

5. The fanciest skulls ever

Place a couple of these skulls throughout the area to raise the sophistication level of your goth-glam scene.

6. A pumpkin that isn’t orange

Burgundy velvet photographs richer than anything from the bright-orange plastic aisle.

7. Something soft to break up all the hard edges

Pair those burgundy pumpkins with this faux fur throw. Toss it loosely across the chair… never fold it nicely. This isn’t a Hallmark picture.

Aesthetic #2: Cute Ghostcore

No gore, no gothic. With this scene, you get just a big soft ghost, warm light, and pastel pumpkins. This is the corner your niece wants to take her autumnal photos in front of for the Gram.

8. The hero prop

Assemble this ghastly gang, then build everything else around them.

9. A little luminous focal point

Keep it to one simple, glowing sign, because layering multiple light-up pieces flattens the photo.

10. A chair that’s suddenly part of the scene

No new furniture needed here. Just a ghost-shaped pillow or two on whatever you already own.

11. The shortcut for people who want an obvious photo booth

A round ivory backdrop is pretty much Instagrammable in any setting.

12. Pumpkins in blush, peach, and cream

Same velvet-pumpkin trick as the gothic corner, just softer and cutesy.

13. Light should actually look warm

Weave this behind the backdrop or gauze instead of leaving the bulbs exposed. It’s simple, but warm light does half the photo’s work for you.

Aesthetic #3: Vintage Haunted House

Time to get spooky. Antique mirror, amber glass, bare branches, books nobody’s (seemingly) read in a century… this is the untouched corner that looks like it came with the house.

14. The texture that makes everything look older

Drape this cloth over a console, a mirror, or a stack of books. A little goes a long way.

15. Height, in a vase

Tall, bare, and black branches fill otherwise dead wall space. Give your scene a vignette instead of a boring ol’ flat tabletop.

16. A stack of books nobody’s actually going to read

Blank, distressable covers stacked under a candle or a bottle can give you instant “found in an attic” energy.

17. Layered light, the apothecary way

One lantern on the floor, one on a shelf… and a flameless pillar candle inside does the rest.

18. The apothecary shelf

A cluster of amber glass bottles can give you an old chemist’s cabinet look, full of decades old potions and poisons.

19. The pumpkin that doesn’t look like a pumpkin

An olive-colored pumpkin can bring together the creepy and comfy vibes to your spooky corner.