I Didn’t Know How Ready I Was to Dump My Brita—Until I Saw the Sale on This Sleek Glass Water Dispenser

Still filtering your drinking water in a scuffed, plastic Brita pitcher? It’s time to reclaim that spot in your fridge!

The Invigorated Water pH Recharge Glass Dispenser is going to make that pitcher look like it’s from a different decade. I mean, it kinda is.

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This dispenser swaps the cheap plastic for a hand-blown-looking glass reservoir on a bamboo stand that looks good sitting out on your counter instead of hidden in a cabinet. It’s currently $10-off on Amazon, and comes in three finishes (bamboo or acacia base, glass or marble accents). If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home water setup without it looking like a dorm-room appliance, the time has come!

The Design Is Doing a Lot of the Work

The branding isn’t subtle. Reviewers consistently call out how “not cheap” the glass feels and how the bamboo base and lid keep it from looking like lab equipment on a modern, minimalist countertop. It holds 8.5 liters (about 2.25 gallons), so it’s sized for plenty of daily use (not just a single fridge shelf), and the stand keeps the spigot at a height where you can actually fill a water bottle underneath it without maneuvering it back and forth.

The multi-stage filter inside claims to pull out chlorine and heavy metals while bumping the water’s pH, though it should be mentioned that those alkaline-water health claims come from the brand, not an independent lab.

What’s easier to back up here, though, is the taste. Multiple reviewers, including ones who have owned it for three-plus years, say the water comes out noticeably crisper than tap, and setup requires nothing more than a screwdriver and about ten minutes.

One Thing to Know Before You Buy

Of course, not every review is a love letter. A meaningful chunk of feedback flags the same two issues of a spigot that can leak if it’s not tightened just right, and a bamboo base or lid that can crack or warp after a year or more of daily use. To be honest, the spigot issue seems like a pretty easy “human-error” adjustment that can be made if needed. Don’t be lazy.

Either way, the upside is that Invigorated Water’s customer service gets consistent praise for replacing parts, even outside the warranty window, so it’s less “buy and hope” than it may sound.

Filter Away That Other Pitcher

If you’re replacing a plastic pitcher that doesn’t fit your vibe when it’s left out on the counter, this is a solid upgrade with more capacity, better looks, and water that reviewers say actually tastes different.

It’s best for people who care as much about how the thing looks on their counter as what it does to their water, and less ideal if you want a fully “set it and forget it” appliance with zero maintenance thinking.