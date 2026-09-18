Save $480 on the New iPhone 18 Pro, Plus On Your Monthly Cell Phone Bill

This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Visible by Verizon.

Apple launched the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro earlier this month, and the brand-new smartphone has a few novel tricks up its sleeve, especially when it comes to the camera’s variable aperture. As the “Pro” in the name hints, it’s not a budget device. It’s a pricey little beast that retails for $1,199. Don’t close out the story yet. We’re going to tell you how you can knock $480 off that price, plus save money on your monthly cell phone bill. Hint: it’s through this new offer from Visible by Verizon.

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Don’t Sleep on Visible’s iPhone 18 Pro Offer

For $45 a month you can sign up for Visible+ Pro, and Visible will give you a monthly credit toward an iPhone 18 Pro. You don’t get the entire discount up front. You get a $20 monthly credit toward the iPhone’s payment each month for the next 24 months. As long as you stay on the Visible+ Pro plan for the next 24 months, you’ll end up paying $480 less than if you bought an iPhone 18 Pro elsewhere.

Unlike some cellular providers, there aren’t any hidden fees that jump scare onto the screen during the final checkout page. Taxes and fees are included. What you see in Visible’s pricing is what you end up paying.

What to Know About Visible+ Pro

Visible+ Pro is Visible’s best plan, and so it includes all the bells and whistles of Visible’s other plans, along with a few premium additions that even most full-priced cellular providers’ plans don’t include.

The Fastest 5G Network: Verizon owns Visible. That means you, as a Visible subscriber, are on Verizon’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network. Even though you’re paying a lot less per month for Visible, you get access to the same high-speed network that Verizon’s best plans use, a network that covers 99% of the population.

Stream in 4K and Use the WiFi Hotspot; With Visible+ Pro you can also stream video in 4K and use your phone as a WiFi hotspot at up to 15 Mbps. That’s three times as fast as the regular Visible plan’s hotspot as long as you’re connected to 5G Ultra Wideband.

Unlimited Talk, Text and Data: As you’d expect with a top-level cellular plan, you get unlimited talk, text, and data while roaming in Mexico and Canada, along with calling to more than 85 countries and unlimited texting to more than 200. For when you’re traveling overseas, you also get two free Global Pass days each month. That includes unlimited talk and text, plus high-speed data, in 140 countries without costing you a dime.

Built-In Smartwatch Connection: Because Visible+ Pro is all about staying connected, your service can also connect to your smartwatch (if the model has a cellular chip, that is). Your smartwatch can connect directly to the network without requiring a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone, by the way.