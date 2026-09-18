You Can Get a FREE iPhone 18 Pro From T-Mobile Right Now

Apple yanked the wraps off the new iPhone 18 Pro just a week ago, but we’ve all known the inevitable successor to last year’s iPhone 17 was coming for longer than that. Now it’s here, and not just for pre-orders anymore. The iPhone 18 Pro is on sale as of today, September 18, 2026, and you can pick it up in stores and online. And T-Mobile being T-Mobile, it already has a deal handy to give you the $1,199 smartphone for $0. Yeah, zero.

the offer’s details

T-Mobile calls it their iPhone 18 Pro On Us deal, which hides a key bit of fine print. T-Mobile “pays” the monthly cost of an iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB for 36 months, and so you have to stay on the T-Mobile plan for the full three years. If you ditch it early, you’re on the hook for paying the remaining payments.

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You can choose an iPhone 18 Pro with 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB if you’d prefer more storage space. You’ll just have to cover the difference each month, but that amounts to $5–22, depending on which you choose.

Unlike some frustrating deals, this one isn’t just for new members who open a new line at T-Mobile. Both new and existing members on the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan get the offer, as well as existing customers on Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans.

the iphone 18 pro

Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro’s in-house-designed A20, the first 2 nm iPhone chip, offers up to 40% better sustained performance because it’s better at cooling itself. The big news is in the iPhone 18 Pro’s rear camera setup, though.

The iPhone 18 Pro’s main camera is an upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro’s fixed focal length of f/1.78. Instead, the new iPhone has a selectable focal length of f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, or f/4, which gives the shooter more control in determining photographs’ depth of field. Cinematic Mode also gets a boost to be able to shoot at up to 60 frames per second (fps) in 4K Dolby Vision, rather than the previous 30 fps limit.