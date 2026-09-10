Apple’s Foldable iPhone is Real. Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Two new “regular” flagship models and (after years of rumors) the long-awaited folding iPhone made their way to the Apple stage this week.

The foldable is all my inner circle (and algo) is talking about right now, but if you want a new iPhone before Halloween, it’s not the one to pre-order.

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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are the phones you can actually get your hands on this month. The foldable iPhone Duo isn’t shipping until late October, and it costs roughly what a decent laptop does.

Here’s what’s new across all three models, when each one is available, and a trade-in deal that takes a nice ‘lil chunk out of the Pro’s price if you’re due for an upgrade.

iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable

via Apple

It’s finally happening. We’ve come full circle, and are about to have an Apple foldable.

Open, the Duo has a 7.6-inch inner display and is the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made. Apple’s also giving it a nano-texture finish specifically to cut down on glare on that much glass. Closed, you get a 5.4-inch outer display that covers about 90% of the screen real estate of a regular iPhone 18 Pro, so it’s still pocketable day to day.

The hinge is grade 5 titanium with a mirror-polished finish, engineered from over 100 components, and the whole thing is IP68-rated for splash, water, and dust resistance. Understandably so, durability was clearly the thing Apple’s engineers were most worried about people doubting. (Guilty!)

The camera tricks are the part that actually feel new. Smart Take uses on-device AI to auto-capture a photo the moment you’re posing, so the person taking the picture doesn’t have to be the one missing it. Duo Preview shows your live shot on the outer display so you can frame a selfie using the sharper rear cameras instead of the front one. Duo FaceTime also lets someone standing next to you join a call through the outer screen without crowding your face into frame. My kids will love that feature for their calls to Grandma and Grandpa… as will my personal space.

Software-wise, iOS 27 is rebuilt around the fold. Split View lets you run two apps side by side, which is a first for iPhone, and StandBy now works propped up on either display, even unplugged. One tradeoff is that Touch ID lives in the side button instead of Face ID, which is a big change if you’ve never used anything but Face ID on an iPhone. I, for one, welcome it there.

Pre-orders open Friday, October 16, with the Duo shipping and hitting stores on Friday, October 23. Prices start at $1,999.99 for the 256GB model, so start icing that wallet now.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: The Ones You Can Actually Buy This Weekend

The less flashy story, but the one with a date you can almost taste comes with the “regular” iPhone models. Both 18 Pro models get a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture—the first time Apple’s put real aperture control on an iPhone—using six laser-cut blades that adjust automatically for depth of field and light. There’s also a new opt-in feature called Apple Reference Image, which signs sensor data at the moment of capture so you can later prove a photo hasn’t been edited.

Both models run on the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometer process with a redesigned vapor chamber that Apple says triples the cooling surface area of last year’s model. Battery life gets a nice bump too, up to 36 hours of video playback on the Pro and up to 45 hours on the Pro Max, with 50 percent charge in about 15 minutes on a wired charger. Siri AI, Apple’s “rebuilt” assistant, starts rolling out in English-only beta on these phones September 14.

Pre-orders open this weekend, Saturday, September 12, with both phones in stores on Friday, September 18.

The Best Deal Right Now: T-Mobile’s “iPhone 18 Pro On Us”

If you’re switching carriers or already on the right T-Mobile plan, you have an offer worth knowing about before you pre-order anything!

Trade in an eligible phone in any condition on T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan and the carrier will knock the cost of an iPhone 18 Pro down to nothing through monthly bill credits. There’s no minimum condition required on the trade-in, which is rare (and a great opportunity to take advantage of!).

There’s a separate offer knocking a serious chunk off the Pro Max, too. Both are running “for a limited time,” per T-Mobile, with no set end date announced.

Be sure to read over the full offer terms, eligibility, and network claims before you switch anything, since bill-credit deals like this one are only as good as your ability to actually meet the fine print.

Know When To Fold ‘Em

If you want a new iPhone this month, the Pro and Pro Max are upgraded enough to be a pretty easy decision to pull the trigger, with a better camera, faster chip, and longer battery. T-Mobile’s trade-in offer makes the Pro an especially easy call if you’re eligible for it.

The Duo is the more exciting phone and the one people will actually be talking about, but it’s a five-week wait, a massive jump in price. It’s also a first-generation product asking you to relearn a few habits (that Touch ID switch, mainly). Early adopters should pre-order the Duo the moment it opens. Everyone else can get an objectively great phone two months sooner.

Need a new phone, like, today? You can get an Apple iPhone 17 Pro right now: