iPhone Duo Sold Out in Minutes at Apple Stores. Here’s Where to Get One Instead

Word on the street is that people who were camping outside Apple stores for the iPhone Duo—the first folding iPhone—are leaving empty handed as the new model sold out within minutes at some locations.

Having been available for pre-order since last Friday, October 16, day one of the iPhone Duo’s release has gone wonderfully for Apple, it seems, and not so wonderfully by people who want their iPhone Duo in hand now. Here’s where you can order one without having to get trampled on in real life.

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where to find the iphone duo in stock

All these stores—Best Buy, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, and AT&T—have iPhone Duos in stock, in both colors and several storage capacities, that you can order from their online stores and in person at their retail stores.

The starting price is $1,999 for a 256 GB model. You can double the storage to 512 GB for $2,199. Pre-orders were unavailable for the 1 TB and 2 TB models, but as of today you can order these for $2,599 and $3,199, respectively. That’s a ton of storage.

There are only two colors for the iPhone Duo: Night Sky (black) and Star White. I’m usually a black phone kind of guy—what’s it matter, though, once we put it in a phone case—but Star White is a dazzling color.

Searching for the iPhone Duo at Walmart turned up no joy, as all combinations of color, storage capacity, and mobile carrier are sold out currently, as they’ve been since I began keeping an eye on Walmart’s stock when pre-orders went live on October 16. I’m leaving the link here in case they do come into stock in the near future.

Apple’s online store has iPhone Duos available here, but delivery times for models ordered right now run into 2027. Apple clearly either underestimated demand for the folding iPhone or wasn’t able to get enough on hand to satisfy day-one demand.