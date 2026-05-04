Iron Blossom 2026 Festival Lineup Announced: Jack White, LCD Soundsystem and More

Richmond, Virginia’s Iron Blossom Festival has just dropped this year’s lineup, with Jack White and LCD Soundsystem heading it up alongside buzzy acts like Dijon, Geese, and Angine de Poitrine.

The fourth-ever Iron Blossom festival will take place September 19-20 at Midtown Green in Richmond, Virginia. Portugal. The Man, Phantogram, Kevin Morby, Die Spitz, The Stews, 54 Ultra, La Luz, and more will be appearing as well. View the complete lineup below.

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Iron Blossom 2026: How to Get Tickets

Presale for Iron Blossom tickets will begin Thursday, May 7 at 10 AM ET. Sign up on the festival’s official website for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8 at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Iron Blossom tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Iron Blossom 2026 Lineup

LCD Soundsystem

Jack White

Dijon

Geese

Portugal. The Man

Angine De Poitrine

Phantogram

Kevin Morby

Die Spitz

The Stews

54 Ultra

JMSN

Edgehill

La Luz

Victoryland

Haffway

McKinley Dixon

Skorts

Dogwood Tales

John-Robert

Night Idea

Shera Shi

Check out our guide to VICE’s most anticipated music festivals of 2026 to find more exciting music festivals near you.