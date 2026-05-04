Iron Blossom 2026 Festival Lineup Announced: Jack White, LCD Soundsystem and More

Richmond, Virginia’s Iron Blossom Festival has just dropped this year’s lineup, with Jack White and LCD Soundsystem heading it up alongside buzzy acts like Dijon, Geese, and Angine de Poitrine.
The fourth-ever Iron Blossom festival will take place September 19-20 at Midtown Green in Richmond, Virginia. Portugal. The Man, Phantogram, Kevin Morby, Die Spitz, The Stews, 54 Ultra, La Luz, and more will be appearing as well. View the complete lineup below.
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Iron Blossom 2026: How to Get Tickets
Presale for Iron Blossom tickets will begin Thursday, May 7 at 10 AM ET. Sign up on the festival’s official website for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8 at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster.
You can also find Iron Blossom tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Iron Blossom 2026 Lineup
LCD Soundsystem
Jack White
Dijon
Geese
Portugal. The Man
Angine De Poitrine
Phantogram
Kevin Morby
Die Spitz
The Stews
54 Ultra
JMSN
Edgehill
La Luz
Victoryland
Haffway
McKinley Dixon
Skorts
Dogwood Tales
John-Robert
Night Idea
Shera Shi
Check out our guide to VICE’s most anticipated music festivals of 2026 to find more exciting music festivals near you.