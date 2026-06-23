Where Is THC Legal? See the 2026 State-by-State Map

Buying THC products online used to feel weirdly simple and somewhat sketchy: find a gummy, drink, vape, or flower that says it’s hemp-derived, maybe check that it has less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight, and add to cart. But that simple version of “legal hemp” is not how things work anymore.

Just because a legal hemp THC product is “available online,” that does not mean it’s available to everyone. A gummy might ship to your friend in Florida, but not to you in California. A 5mg THC drink might be sold in a grocery store in one state, treated like cannabis at a dispensary in another, and prohibited entirely in a third. A brand might call a product “hemp-derived” like that magically clears everything up, but in 2026, it doesn’t anymore.

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That is the point of this guide. Before you fall in love with a product from a review, it helps to know whether your state treats hemp-derived THC like a regular consumer product, a regulated adult-use product, or something it wants nowhere near the shelves.

This is also where the language gets messy fast. Hemp, marijuana, cannabis, CBD, delta-8, delta-9, THCA, full-spectrum, broad-spectrum… a lot of it sounds interchangeable until you try to actually buy something. The map below is meant to make it easier for you to discern what’s okay and not okay for you, your location, and the products you’re thinking of procuring.

Caveat: This guide is not legal advice. I’m not a lawyer, but I am a cannabis expert. Also, important to note: hemp laws are changing quickly, so we’ll do our best to update this guide. Regardless, always check the brand’s shipping policy and your state’s current rules before ordering.

MORE: You can read our two explainers on Delta-9 vs. Delta-8 and THC vs. THCA for a deeper dive.

Where Can You Buy Hemp-Derived THC products?

Use the map below to get a quick read on whether hemp-derived THC products are easy to buy, harder to buy, or mostly off-limits in your state.

Last updated on June 23, 2026.

PHOTO CREDIT: Via VICE

Legend

Legal: Hemp-derived THC products are generally legal and easier to buy, though some brands may still choose not to ship every product there.

Hemp-derived THC products are generally legal and easier to buy, though some brands may still choose not to ship every product there. Legal With Restrictions: Hemp-derived THC is legal in some form, but the state has extra rules. That can include THC amount caps, lab testing, labels, or limits on where products can be sold.

Hemp-derived THC is legal in some form, but the state has extra rules. That can include THC amount caps, lab testing, labels, or limits on where products can be sold. Heavily Restricted: Some hemp THC products may still be legal, but major parts of the market are blocked. The state may ban delta-8, THCA flower, smokable hemp, converted cannabinoids, vapes, high-dose edibles, or products with enough THC to actually feel intoxicating.

Some hemp THC products may still be legal, but major parts of the market are blocked. The state may ban delta-8, THCA flower, smokable hemp, converted cannabinoids, vapes, high-dose edibles, or products with enough THC to actually feel intoxicating. Illegal: Intoxicating hemp products are banned or treated like cannabis outside the licensed cannabis system. Do not assume hemp THC gummies, drinks, vapes, or flower can legally ship there.

Intoxicating hemp products are banned or treated like cannabis outside the licensed cannabis system. Do not assume hemp THC gummies, drinks, vapes, or flower can legally ship there. Unclear / Changing: The rules are messy, changing quickly, challenged in court, or enforced inconsistently. Check the brand’s shipping policy and your state’s latest rules before buying.

Hemp THC products Availability by State

Last updated on June 23, 2026.

PHOTO CREDIT: Via VICE

Legal

Hemp-derived THC products are generally legal and easier to buy, though some brands may still choose not to ship every product there.

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Legal With Restrictions

Hemp-derived THC is legal in some form, but the state has extra rules. That can include THC amount caps, lab testing, labels, or limits on where products can be sold.

Alabama

Connecticut

Illinois

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Heavily Restricted

Some hemp THC products may still be legal, but major parts of the market are blocked. The state may ban delta-8, THCA flower, smokable hemp, converted cannabinoids, vapes, high-dose edibles, or products with enough THC to actually feel intoxicating.

Colorado

Hawaii

Massachusetts

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Vermont

Washington

Illegal

Intoxicating hemp products are banned or treated like cannabis outside the licensed cannabis system. Do not assume hemp THC gummies, drinks, vapes, or flower can legally ship there.

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

District of Columbia

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Rhode Island

Utah

Unclear / Changing

The rules are messy, changing quickly, challenged in court, or enforced inconsistently. Check the brand’s shipping policy and your state’s latest rules before buying.

Ohio

Texas

THC Product Category Guide

PHOTO CREDIT: VIA VICE

Difficulty column above = how difficult it is to buy/procure across the United States right now.

What If Cannabis Is Legal in My State?

This map and guide is about hemp-derived THC products, not dispensary cannabis.

That distinction is important to understand. A state can have legal adult-use cannabis and still restrict hemp-derived THC products sold online, in smoke shops, or outside the licensed dispensary system. In those states, THC may still be available, but only through licensed cannabis retailers.

So if your state has legal weed, that does not automatically mean every hemp THC gummy, drink, vape, or THCA flower product can ship to your door.

Why Hemp-Derived THC Got So Confusing

The confusion mostly comes from a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill.

That law made hemp federally legal as long as the plant had no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight. It was supposed to separate hemp from cannabis/marijuana. But the rule focused on delta-9 THC in the plant, and not every intoxicating cannabinoid someone could make from hemp later.

The market noticed. Brands started making products with cannabinoids pulled and processed from legal hemp, including delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC, THCA, THCP, THCV, HHC, and other compounds that can still get you high. Some products use the dry-weight rule to fit a real dose of THC into a heavier product, like a gummy or drink. Others start with hemp-derived CBD and convert it into different cannabinoids.

That is how “legal hemp” turned into gas station gummies, online THC drinks, THCA flower, disposable vapes, and products that looked and felt a lot more like cannabis than the hemp industry Congress probably had in mind.

What About Hemp-Derived CBD?

CBD is usually much easier to buy than hemp-derived THC, but it is not as simple as “CBD is legal everywhere.”

The biggest difference is that CBD does not get you high. That means CBD products usually do not trigger the same state-by-state panic as hemp-derived delta-8, delta-9, THCA flower, or other intoxicating hemp products. You can find CBD tinctures, gummies, capsules, topicals, and drinks all over the country.

But there are still a few catches. Full-spectrum CBD can contain trace amounts of THC, which may matter in states with stricter THC rules. Some state rules can be stricter than federal rules.

So CBD is generally the easier, less dramatic cannabinoid that you can buy. The main thing to check is the lab report, especially with full-spectrum products that may contain trace amounts of THC.

FAQ: What you need to know Before You Buy Hemp-Derived THC

Before ordering any hemp-derived THC product, check the boring stuff first. It matters.

Does the brand ship to your state?

A brand’s shipping policy is usually the fastest reality check. If your state is blocked at checkout, that is probably because of local hemp rules, and not a random website glitch. Check the map above if your state is in the clear.

Is there a recent lab report?

Look for a third-party lab report, also called a CoA (certificate of analysis). It should show the product’s cannabinoid levels, batch number, test date, and whether it passed testing for things like pesticides, heavy metals, solvents, and microbes.

What kind of THC is it?

Delta-9, delta-8, THCA, THCV, THCP, HHC, and other hemp cannabinoids are not treated the same way everywhere. A state might allow low-dose hemp delta-9 edibles but ban delta-8 vapes or THCA flower.

How much THC is in one serving?

Check the serving size, not just the package total. A 2.5mg drink, 5mg gummy, 10mg gummy, and 50mg edible are not the same experience. If you are newer to THC, start low and do not stack doses too quickly.

Is it a hemp product or a dispensary product?

Some THC products are sold online as hemp-derived products. Others are only sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries. The packaging may look similar, but the legal pathway is different.

What Could Change in November 2026

The hemp THC boom may not last forever and this map may look very different after November 2026.

A new federal rule is expected to kick in November 12, 2026, and it could make many hemp-derived THC products harder to sell online. Instead of focusing mainly on delta-9 THC, the new language is aimed at total THC, which would count more forms of THC and close a lot of the gray area hemp brands have been operating in.

So if this map changes again, that is why. Some products may get reformulated, some brands may stop shipping to certain states. And some low-dose drinks or gummies may find a legal path, while stronger edibles, vapes, THCA flower, and converted cannabinoids could have a much harder time.

The big takeaway: hemp THC is gradually moving away from the “add to cart” era and toward something more restricted, regulated, and state-by-state… similar to cannabis.

Personally, I hope Schedule III is a step toward actual national cannabis legalization, because this whole hemp loophole dance is exhausting.

Our FaV Hemp THC Products You Can Still Buy

The hemp THC map is messy, but there are still plenty of products available online, depending on where you live. Below are some of our favorite hemp-derived THC drinks, gummies, vapes, and other products we’ve reviewed that may still ship to many states.

Just remember: availability can change quickly. Always check the brand’s shipping policy and your state’s rules before ordering.

Read our review on Cornbread Hemp’s THC Seltzer Variety pack.

TribeTokes’ THCA flower made it into The High Edit: 20 Days of 4/20 list.

We reviewed Oola’s Sleep Ease Gummies and determined it was the best sleep aid.

MOOD’s Purple Afghani Vape doesn’t ship to all states. Lucky you if you can buy it in yours.

More Roundups of the Best THC Products