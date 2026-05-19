Jack Harlow Just Added a Bunch of Dates to the Monica Tour 2026

Jack Harlow has announced a string of additional North American and UK tour dates to the Monica Tour for summer and fall 2026.

The new dates, seven in total, will see the rapper making stops in Minneapolis, Minnesota; St. Louis, Missouri; Montreal, Quebec; Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Oakland, California; and London, UK. The Monica tour now comprises 23 stops in total.

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Jack Harlow’s Monica Tour kicks off August 4 in Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount. Other stops (besides the aforementioned new dates) include Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, two hometown dates in Louisville, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. The final North American date will be September 19 at San Francisco’s Masonic.

James Savage will be in support throughout the tour. View the complete tour routing for Jack Harlow’s Monica Tour below.

Jack Harlow 2026 Tour: How to Get TIckets

Jack Harlow’s newly-announced tour dates will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, May 21 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

You can get tickets to the previously announced dates, even sold-out shows, via StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Monica: Available now

Jack Harlow released Monica back in March. The new material reflects a swaggier, smoother R&B style on the singer’s part. Buy or stream here.

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08/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

08/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

08/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

08/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

08/18 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

08/19 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

08/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/29 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/31 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

09/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/05 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/08 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/17 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

09/18 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/13— London, UK – KOKO