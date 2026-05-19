Jack Harlow Just Added a Bunch of Dates to the Monica Tour 2026

Jack Harlow has announced a string of additional North American and UK tour dates to the Monica Tour for summer and fall 2026.
The new dates, seven in total, will see the rapper making stops in Minneapolis, Minnesota; St. Louis, Missouri; Montreal, Quebec; Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Oakland, California; and London, UK. The Monica tour now comprises 23 stops in total.
Videos by VICE
Jack Harlow’s Monica Tour kicks off August 4 in Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount. Other stops (besides the aforementioned new dates) include Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, two hometown dates in Louisville, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. The final North American date will be September 19 at San Francisco’s Masonic.
James Savage will be in support throughout the tour. View the complete tour routing for Jack Harlow’s Monica Tour below.
Jack Harlow 2026 Tour: How to Get TIckets
Jack Harlow’s newly-announced tour dates will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, May 21 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.
You can get tickets to the previously announced dates, even sold-out shows, via StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Monica: Available now
Jack Harlow released Monica back in March. The new material reflects a swaggier, smoother R&B style on the singer’s part. Buy or stream here.
Monica (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Jack Harlow MOnica tour 2026 dates
08/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
08/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
08/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
08/18 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/19 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/29 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
08/31 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
09/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/05 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/08 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/17 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
09/18 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/13— London, UK – KOKO