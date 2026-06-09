JAY-Z Just Announced Reasonable Doubt 30th Anniversary Shows for LA and Paris

More Reasonable Doubt 30th Anniversary shows are on the way.

JAŸ-Z has just announced he’s adding concerts in Paris and Los Angeles as part of the celebration, with both new stadium shows slated for this fall.

Videos by VICE

First comes Paris’ Stade de France on September 10. Then, on October 23, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Both shows come in addition to three previously announced back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium in HOVA’s home of New York City, which sold out instantly.

JAY-Z Reasonable doubt 30th anniversary shows: How to Get tickets

Tickets to the newly-announced shows will go on sale Friday, June 12 at Ticketmaster. A Citi cardmember presale for the Los Angeles show will begin on Thursday, June 11 at 10 AM PST. Head to Ticketmaster for more presale info and to set your reminder.

You can also get JAY-Z tickets, even to the sold-out NYC shows, at StubHub, where all transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For fans hoping to see HOV in Paris, try Viagogo for the best results on the secondary market.

Reasonable Doubt and Blueprint

JAY-Z is performing in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his album, Reasonable Doubt. At this year’s concerts, the rapper will perform the album, as well as its follow-up, Blueprint, in their entireties. It’s a must-see, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, so these shows are not to be missed if you’re a die-hard fan.

JAY-Z made headlines with his return to the stage earlier this year with a performance at Roots Picnic. His performance was characterized by an extended diss freestyle taking shots at Drake, Kanye, Nicki Minaj, and MAGA, followed by a 31-song career-spanning set.

July 10 – New York, New York @ Yankee Stadium [BUY TICKETS]

July 11 – New York, New York @ Yankee Stadium [BUY TICKETS]

July 12 – New York, New York @ Yankee Stadium [BUY TICKETS]

September 10 – Paris, France @ Stade de France [BUY TICKETS]

October 23 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium [BUY TICKETS]