Save $100 on JBL’s Noise-Canceling Earbuds

There are so, so many brands of earbuds these days. It’s easy to forget who makes what. And that’s before you even take into account those with wires, since wires are coming back (check out our guide to the Best Wired Earbuds and Headphones).

JBL has been around for a long, long time, far beyond Beats and way before Apple was even a seed in Woz’s and Steve Jobs’ minds, and the JBL Live Buds 3 are on a heavy sale right now, tied for the best price they’ve ever been.

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A bigger discount than what it looks like

I don’t know what Amazon and Walmart are on about, both listing wildly different (and wildly low) retail prices. While they understate the actual retail price of the Live Buds 3, JBL’s ‘buds actually sell for about $230 most of the time. Looking back at their price history over recent months, they only very briefly dip down below that price.

The Live Buds 3 have active noise cancellation (ANC), like most mid- and nearly all premium-range wireless earbuds, but it’s the case that sets the Live Buds 3 apart. The built-in screen shows battery life, Bluetooth connection, time, and info on the music you’re listening to.

other earbuds worth looking at

What kind of an earbuds post would it be if we didn’t have the Apple AirPods Pro 3 on it somewhere? They’re popular because, well, Apple is a marketing behemoth. But they’re also popular because they’re good. They’re pricey and make no disguise over their preference of the Apple ecosystem—although they work with non-Apple devices, their legendary easy pairing is particular to Apple devices—they also have pretty amazing ANC.

Here’s one for the Android folks. Just as Apple tilts in favor of the iPhone and other Apple devices, so do the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 favor Android devices. They’ll work just fine with Apple devices, but they’re particularly seamless to use with Androids.

More Apple AirPods? Yeah, more AirPods. These Apple AirPods 4 are $99 because A, they’re on a $30-off deal, and B, they don’t have ANC. You can get AirPods 4 with ANC if you don’t mind paying $159, but the appeal of the cheaper AirPods is that you get good sound quality and all that famed easy Apple device connectivity at a much cheaper price than the AirPods Pro 3.