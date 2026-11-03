I Let My Partner Control My Vibrator During Dinner. Here’s How It Went.

There’s something pretty hot about handing your partner a vibrator remote and letting them decide what happens next. Especially when you’re just trying to eat dinner.

That’s the idea behind Je Joue’s ILY Panty Vibe, a wearable vibrator that sits inside your underwear and stays in place with a magnetic attachment. It’s designed for hands-free clitoral stimulation, whether you’re playing solo or letting someone else take control.

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I decided to try it at home first: I made my partner a nice dinner, put on a sexy dress, and gave him the remote. I figured this was a much better way to get familiar with the toy than immediately wearing it out somewhere. And I’m glad I did, because getting it positioned comfortably took a little practice.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Quickie Takes

Best for: Couples who enjoy teasing, anticipation, and clitoral stimulation.

Couples who enjoy teasing, anticipation, and clitoral stimulation. Best feature: The strong magnetic attachment keeps the vibrator from sliding off your panties.

The strong magnetic attachment keeps the vibrator from sliding off your panties. Biggest surprise: How soft and silky the silicone feels, even when the toy is sitting between my legs.

How soft and silky the silicone feels, even when the toy is sitting between my legs. Biggest drawback: It’s a little bulky, and the magnet can create a noticeable bulge under tight clothing.

It’s a little bulky, and the magnet can create a noticeable bulge under tight clothing. Battery life: Je Joue says approximately 90 minutes of play per charge. The included guide specifies 120 minutes for a full charge.

Je Joue says approximately 90 minutes of play per charge. The included guide specifies 120 minutes for a full charge. Bottom line: I enjoyed the ILY Panty Vibe most when my partner controlled it. It’s quiet, surprisingly strong, and the lower vibration setting was enough for me. Just don’t expect it to totally disappear under your clothes.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What Is the ILY Panty Vibe?

Je Joue’s ILY Panty Vibe is basically a clitoral vibrator you can wear in your underwear without having to hold it in place. It’s part of the brand’s more affordable ILY collection, and at $49.99 (currently on sale for $45.99), it won’t cost you nearly as much as some of the fancier wearable vibrators out there.

It’s made from body-safe silicone and has a curved design with a raised oval section for clitoral stimulation. There’s also a separate magnetic attachment that goes on the outside of your panties to keep the vibrator from moving around. It’s a clever design, although you’ll definitely feel that there’s something between your legs.

The toy comes with a small wireless remote, so you can control the vibrations yourself or hand it over to your partner. You get three speeds and seven vibration patterns, ranging from low, rumbly vibrations to faster, more intense stimulation.

You don’t need to download an app or connect anything to your phone, which I appreciate. It’s also USB rechargeable, splashproof, and backed by a one-year warranty.

As for what’s in the box, you get the vibrator, remote, charging cable, and a quick-start guide. I was especially thankful for that last one because who has time to read an entire instruction manual when they’re trying to get off?

The Silicone Feels Really Good, but It’s a Little Bulky

My immediate impression when I took the ILY Panty Vibe out of its packaging was how soft the silicone felt. It’s silky, smooth, and not overly tacky like some silicone toys I’ve handled.

And thank God it’s not another obnoxiously bright pink vibrator. The coral-pink color is actually pretty cute.

The shape is interesting, too. It curves almost like a banana, with a thicker upper section and a slimmer end that follows the body. It’s designed to sit against your vulva rather than go inside you. Putting it on was a little less straightforward than I expected, though.

The magnet is STRONG. I was impressed by how securely it held the vibrator against my panties. But the toy has some weight to it, and I had to adjust the positioning a few times before it felt right.

At first, I was very aware that I had a piece of silicone sitting between my legs. It’s not something I’m used to feeling when I’m wearing underwear, and the thickness made it difficult to forget it was there. Once I found a comfortable position and turned it on, though, the softness of the silicone helped me get used to it.

I recommend figuring out exactly where you want the stimulation before giving someone else the remote. Having to readjust your panties when you’re already getting turned on isn’t exactly ideal.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Magnet Is Strong, and Should Be

I actually think the magnetic attachment is one of the ILY Panty Vibe’s biggest selling points.

If you’ve ever used a clitoral vibrator while you’re really wet, you probably know how annoying it can be when the toy slips away from the exact spot you want it. Imagine being right on the verge of cumming and suddenly losing contact with your clit because your vibrator shifted. Fuck that.

The magnet helps prevent that by holding the vibrator against your underwear, so you’re not constantly reaching down to reposition it. Of course, there’s a tradeoff. The stronger magnetic attachment adds bulk, which isn’t necessarily ideal if you’re trying to wear something discreetly.

But personally, I’d rather spend a little extra time finding a comfortable position than have my stimulation interrupted halfway through.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I Gave My Partner the Remote During Dinner

My first test needed to be somewhere comfortable, so I kept things at home. I cooked up a delicious meal for my partner, got dressed up, and let him control the vibrator while we ate. I think this is where the ILY Panty Vibe really shines.

There’s something fun and naughty about having your partner control your pleasure while you’re doing something completely normal. We were just sitting down for dinner, except I had a vibrator in my panties and he had the remote.

The remote itself is simple with just one button. There’s no app to download or complicated setup to figure out. You can adjust the vibrations without reaching into your underwear, which is basically the whole point of a toy like this.

I mostly stayed with the lowest-frequency vibration and the first, steady pattern. There are seven patterns available, but I’ve never been someone who needs my clit subjected to every possible vibration sequence. I prefer a steady buzz over vibrations that keep changing every few seconds.

My partner knows I tend to climax pretty quickly, so naturally, he took full advantage of having the remote. He kept turning the Panty Vibe remote on and off throughout dinner, edging me until I couldn’t take it anymore. Eventually, I was practically begging him to just let me cum already. And when he finally kept the vibrator running for a full minute? I came instantly.

I think it’s safe to say the ILY Panty Vibe did its job.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Is the ILY Panty Vibe Actually Discreet?

Yes and no.

The motor is impressively quiet considering how much vibration it produces. I could feel the stimulation without being distracted by an obnoxious buzzing sound, which is exactly what I’d want from something designed to be worn discreetly.

But the physical design is another story. Because the vibrator sits between your legs and has that external magnetic piece, it creates a noticeable bulge under certain clothing. Thin panties don’t do much to hide it, and I wouldn’t recommend wearing tight pants or anything particularly form-fitting.

My advice is to wear thicker underwear with a loose dress or skirt. That way, you’re less likely to have an obvious outline showing through your outfit.

I haven’t taken the ILY Panty Vibe out in public yet, but after trying it at home, I can see how it could make date night a lot more interesting. Just remember that quiet doesn’t mean invisible.

Battery Life, Charging, & Cleaning

The ILY Panty Vibe comes with its own USB charging cable, but unfortunately, it’s not USB-C. You’ll need to use the included cable, which has a USB-A connector on one end and a dedicated charging connection for the toy. Another charger to keep track of, yay.

According to the quick-start guide, it takes about two hours to fully charge, although you can get the battery to 50% in 30 minutes if you’re in a rush. That’s not bad if you’re planning ahead, but I’d definitely recommend charging it before date night rather than realizing it’s dead when you’re already dressed up.

Je Joue says its vibrators generally provide around 90 minutes of playtime, though I couldn’t find a battery-life estimate specifically for the ILY Panty Vibe. How long it lasts will also depend on which vibration settings you’re using.

Cleaning is pretty straightforward. Since the toy is splashproof and not fully waterproof, you’ll want to avoid submerging it in water. Je Joue recommends mild soap and warm water or a gentle toy cleaner. Give it a good wipe-down after use, especially since it’s been sitting against your body, and let it dry completely before putting it away.

If you’re using lube, stick with a water-based formula to protect the silicone. The toy also comes with a one-year warranty, which is always nice to have with anything rechargeable.

Is the ILY Panty Vibe Worth It?

I think the ILY Panty Vibe is worth considering at $45.99, especially if you’re looking for something naughty and interactive to use with a partner.

The silicone feels great, the motor is quiet without sacrificing much strength, and the magnetic attachment does a good job keeping the vibrator where you want it. I also like that the controls are simple enough that I didn’t need to spend half my evening figuring them out.

My biggest complaint is the bulk. I wouldn’t call it uncomfortable once I found the right position, but it definitely took some getting used to. And if your idea of discreet means wearing it under tight leggings without anyone noticing, this probably isn’t the toy for you.

For solo use, I still think I’d reach for a traditional clitoral vibrator more often. But that’s not really why I wanted to try this one.

What made the ILY Panty Vibe fun was handing my partner the remote and letting him surprise me throughout dinner. I didn’t need the strongest setting or some elaborate vibration pattern to enjoy myself.

Sometimes a little teasing is enough. And for less than $50, I think that’s a pretty good way to spice up date night.