These Compact JoyStone Drones Are Ready for Your Next Adventure (And On Sale!)

Strange to think of electronics gadgets as seasonal, but drones are to a moderate degree. Aside from those tiny ones you pack into kids’ stockings at Christmas and which are meant for indoors use, you have to head out in the great outdoors to buzz the treetops with a drone. That means an awful lot of sales on drones in the summer.

Take the JoyStone FPV 1080p Drone. It’s juuust about half off at $80; normally it sells for $150. And the JoyStone 4K HD FPV Camera Drone is even cheaper at $45. Both are designed for simplicity and don’t require an expert’s education in drone piloting.

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a cheap, small hd camera drone

The JoyStone FPV 1080p Drone is no 4K drone, but it is a dual-camera drone. You can get it in two flavors: 720p and 1080p. It’s 2026, so choose the 1080p version or else you’ll regret it. Plus, it’s not much more expensive on this deal at $80. Only $25 more for noticeably better resolution.

Now, if you do want 4K, there’s the JoyStone 4K HD FPV Camera Drone. At $45 it’s a damn good price for 4K resolution. Why would it be cheaper than JoyStone’s own 1080p drone featured above? A few reasons.

There’s just one 4K camera on this drone, compared to dual 1080p cameras on the other. The 4K drone also lacks the 1080p drone’s 4.3″ LCD screen built into the controller; its operator will have to pair it with a smartphone (which can be clipped to the controller) to see what the drone sees. The 1080p drone’s two included batteries equal about 50 minutes of flight time, while the 4K drone’s two batteries top out at about 30.

other cheap drones worth looking at

This deal on the Wefone L106 is still live, sort of. It’s not quite at its low of $40 anymore, but at $50 it’s still half the price of its normal retail price.

Perhaps the poster child for small 4K drones, the DJI Mini 4K is on sale for $90 off. This is a new sale, as it wasn’t selling for anything but full price last week when I checked. At $300 on sale, it’s not exactly cheap, but it is from the king of consumer drone brands, DJI.

Here’s a brand you may not have heard from if you’re anything but neck-deep in the drone world. The Holy Stone HS175D GPS Drone shoots 4K video and folds up into the size of a sandwich for easy transportation without fear of snapping off a propeller blade when it’s in a backpack.