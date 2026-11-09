One of My Favorite eBike Brands Is Now Giving Away Hundreds in Accessories With Every Bike

Juiced Bikes’ rebirth earlier this year was one of the milestone moments to which I was looking forward most this year. Juiced has built one hell of a Super 73, moto-style electric bike competitor for years, and then after 2024 it went bankrupt and disappeared from the market. Then Lectric eBikes, one of the perennial favorites I’ve tested as a pro ebike reviewer over the past six years, bought them, reworked the brand, blessed it with an all-new version of its best bike, and launched them onto the market for 2026.

I’ve assembled the new Juiced Scrambler, ridden it, tested it, and given it a stamp of approval. Now, if you buy one before the end of the year, you get $345 worth of free accessories, and if you wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, $100 off the bike’s price.

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deals for the rest of the year

Whichever Juiced Scrambler you buy, you get $345 worth of bonus accessories from now through November 22. Every bike gets a free bar bag, bar pad, fenders, headplate, personalized nameplate, rear rack, and sticker pack to further the connection between the moto-style ebike to off-road racing motorcycles.

redesigned juiced scrambler, new for 2026 – credit: juiced bikes

From November 23 through December 2, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you get all the same accessories minus the name plate ($315 in accessories, total), and $100 off the bike’s retail price. After December 2 and through New Year’s Eve the deal reverts to the same $345 worth of accessories from before Black Friday. Ordering by December 16 means guaranteed delivery before the holidays.

The Scrambler I tested out was the full-suspension model, which features a KKE rear shock absorber to soak up the rude bumps and bangs of off-road terrain and, it turns out, the hideously Mad Maxian busted pavement of Brooklyn’s streets. The Scrambler FS (FS for full suspension) runs $1,899.

redesigned juiced scrambler, new for 2026 – credit: juiced bikes

The Scrambler Hardtail, which pegs $1,699, doesn’t have the rear shock, but it shares the FS model’s same KKE inverted dual front suspension fork. Both models are class 3 ebikes, which means their 750W continuous power motors will power them to a 28 MPH top speed (20 MPH using the hand throttle) and travel for up to 60 miles, as long as you ride economically.

Is the rear shock nice to have on an 85-pound ebike? Yeah, absolutely. My tush enjoyed the luxury of floating on what seemed like a cloud. But if you mostly ride on smooth streets or don’t mind rising out of your seat over rough terrain to use your knees as shock absorbers—a time-tested method—then you can save the $200 and go for the Hardtail.

They’ll both be $100 off starting November 23. But if you can’t wait until then, you can settle for the $345 in free accessories that’s on offer now.