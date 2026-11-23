Everyone has a smoothie plan, especially with “resolution season” on the horizon.

I know I’m guilty of it. “I’m gonna make a healthy smoothie everyday,” I blatantly lie to myself.

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Spinach, protein powder, frozen fruit, yogurt, a spoonful of something with seeds in it. It sounds great as you head off to bed. By 7 AM, though, the grandiose effect you were planning to put into your smoothie sounds pretty terrible. The blender itself is a three-plus-piece puzzle you’ll have to wash afterward.

We’ve all seen all-in-one solutions before. And as a child of the 90’s, I have some form of PTSD from the amount of Jenny Craig and Slim-Fast commercials I consumed when I was just trying to watch Rugrats and Rocko’s Modern Life. Fair to be skeptical, but nutrition science has made some strides.

via Ka’Chava

These days, those all-in-ones come with protein, greens, fiber, vitamins, and superfoods already in the bag. That’s still a pretty big promise for a powder. But it’s one that Ka’Chava stands by.

Each serving has 25 grams of plant protein, 6 grams of fiber, 26 vitamins and minerals and “85+” superfoods and ingredients.

And for Black Friday, the brand has put together a box of its best sellers.

The Blender-less Smoothie Option

A serving of Ka’Chava is two scoops (62 grams), which comes to 240 calories in the chocolate flavor, with one bag holding 15 servings. Ka’Chava names pea protein, maca, kale and sacha inchi among the ingredients, and the formula also lists probiotics and digestive enzymes. It’s dairy-free, with no stevia, artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

The prep is the real pitch, and frankly, the selling point that drew me in. Scoop, mix, enjoy sounds about as straightforward as it can be, with the single-serve packets making things even easier. That’s the exact opposite of gathering, measuring, blending, adjusting, pouring, cleaning. Even writing that process out exhausted me.

To be clear, I haven’t actually tried this yet, but plan on doing so. All-in-ones can be hit or miss when it comes to flavor (AG1 did not make it into my routine for exactly that reason when I tried it earlier this year).

And that’s what’s cool about Ka’Chava. It has a pretty low-commitment entry point if you just want to try it out first.

How to Buy It Without Accidentally Joining a Subscription

The Best Sellers Box has a 15-serve bag of Chocolate, a 15-serve bag of Vanilla and five single-serve packets, including two Coffee, two Strawberry, and one Cinnamon French Toast. That’s 35 servings.

One heads-up on the Coffee flavor is that its caffeine content is under 5 mg a serving, so it tastes like coffee, but won’t replace your morning cup of joe.

via Ka’Chava

The offer runs now through December 1. Subscribe and the first box is $99, or buy it once for under $120. I’m a writer, but by my math, that’s about $3.40 a serving at the one-time price and about $2.83 on the subscription, compared with $4.66 a serving when Ka’Chava’s single-serve packs launched in May.

$99 is a first-box price. After that, you’re on Ka’Chava’s regular subscription, which sends you a 30-day supply with “no commitment, cancel anytime.”

You can also try out the 15-day supply, if you’re just testing out the waters… er, smoothies.

Either way, if your smoothie plan keeps dying at 7 AM (like mine does whenever I try to be healthy), see what’s waiting for you in the Best Sellers Box.