KANHA FX Energy THC Gummies Make Leg Day (and Work) More Tolerable

KANHA FX Energy is the rare edible that actually seems made for doing things. Each gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg THCV + 10mg Green Tea Extract, which is a pretty loaded formula for something shaped like a big yellow-green pill. And I do mean pill. The gummy has a little perforation down the middle so you can split it into a 5mg THC + 5mg THCV half-dose, which is smart because 10mg THC is still a real edible dose, even when THCV is involved.

The whole thing is very on-theme with the bright green packaging and the Citrus Splash flavor. Sharp, tangy, and awake-feeling before the high even comes in.

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I was especially curious about this one because KANHA is not some random wellness gummy brand trying to make weed sound productive. They started in the California cannabis market, they’re based in Los Angeles, and I used to work at a cannabis testing lab that tested KANHA products. That lab also hosted an awards show where KANHA won for most accurately formulated edibles, so I trust them more than most when they say a gummy is supposed to do a specific thing.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

KANHA FX Energy is what I wanted “energy weed” to feel like. Each gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg THCV + 10mg Green Tea Extract, so it’s not just a regular edible with a motivational vibe slapped on the bag. The high felt clean, focused, and useful without giving me that jittery caffeine feeling.

Buy it if: you want a THC gummy for gym days, writing sessions, studying, or anything where you need to stay locked in.

you want a THC gummy for gym days, writing sessions, studying, or anything where you need to stay locked in. Skip it if: you want a sleepy edible or a full couch-lock high.

you want a sleepy edible or a full couch-lock high. Best part: it actually helped me focus and get things done.

it actually helped me focus and get things done. Biggest drawback: it took around 45 minutes to hit me, which is fast compared to a traditional edible, but slower than I expected from KANHA’s fast-acting gummies.

How I Tested KANHA FX Energy Gummies

I tested these in the two places I actually need energy: the gym and my laptop.

The first time, I took one before leg day. I usually work out on an empty stomach, which is fine until my brain starts wandering halfway through a set and I forget I’m supposed to be locked in. So I wanted to see if this could work like a pre-workout supplement without turning the gym into a weird edible experiment.

The second time, I took one before writing. Not cute journaling. Actual work writing, where I needed to sit down, focus, and get through more than one thought before checking my phone.

I also paid attention to the dose because this bag looks friendly, but 10mg THC + 10mg THCV is still real. The gummy is scored down the middle, so cutting it in half would be easy if I wanted a smaller test. I took the full gummy because that’s the dose KANHA is selling as the full experience.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

KANHA FX Energy looks more like a gummy vitamin than candy. It’s big, round, bright yellow-green, and scored down the middle like it knows some people are going to need a half dose. I liked that. A 5mg THC + 5mg THCV option feels practical here, especially because this is an edible you might take before doing something instead of before melting into the couch.

The Citrus Splash flavor fits the whole energy angle. It reminded me of fresh orange juice in the morning: bright, sweet, and a little zesty without tasting like a fake lemon-lime sports drink.

Even though it was big, the texture was easy to eat, and the flavor didn’t fight me. For an edible with THC, THCV, green tea extract, and terpenes like pinene, humulene, and limonene, it still tasted very normal. That helps when the product is trying to feel functional.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These hit me in about 45 minutes. I expected them to show up a little faster because I’ve had other KANHA gummies hit quicker, but 45 minutes is still much faster than the edible timeline I grew up fearing. It was enough time to wonder if I’d taken it too early, then suddenly realize I was very much ready to do something.

The high felt clear and motivated. I didn’t feel as faded as I’d expect from something with 10mg THC plus another 10mg THCV, and I think the THCV is a big part of that. The THC was still there, but it didn’t make me feel heavy or checked out.

The energy was not jittery either. There is green tea extract in the formula, so there is some caffeine involved, but it felt more like tea energy than coffee panic. Green tea also contains L-theanine and catechins which have been extensively researched. L-theanine is usually associated with calmer focus, while catechins are the antioxidant and inflammatory compounds people talk about when they talk about green tea benefits. I’m not saying one gummy turns into a wellness routine, but the energy did feel cleaner and more manageable than a typical caffeine boost.

It worked before leg day, and it worked when I had to write. I got into a flow, stayed there, and finished more than I expected. I felt on point, which is basically the whole promise of an energy edible.

KANHA FX Energy Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 10mg THCV + 10mg Green Tea Extract

Terpenes: Pinene, humulene, and limonene

Dietary notes: 13 calories, 3g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavor: Citrus Splash

Best for:

Gym days

Studying, writing sessions

Daytime activities

People who like tea-style energy

Anyone curious about THCV

Pros:

Clean, focused high

No jittery caffeine feeling for me

Easy to cut in half

Citrus flavor fits the energy angle

From a cannabis brand I trust for formulation

Cons:

Took longer to hit than I expected from KANHA

A little too big of a gummy

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Pricing & Availability

KANHA FX Energy is listed on CBD.co for $27.99. Each bag has 10 gummies, with 10mg THC + 10mg THCV + 10mg Green Tea Extract per gummy. That gives you 100mg THC and 100mg THCV total in the bag.

For a functional edible, the price feels fair because the formula is doing a lot. This is not just a standard THC gummy with “energy” on the label. The THCV, green tea extract, and terpene blend all have to feel intentional, and that’s where I trust KANHA more than a lot of edible brands. Beyond seeing the lab results, I’ve even seen their products at the testing lab itself, and they’ve been doing cannabis edibles long before hemp-derived gummies became a whole online category.

CBD.co does not ship this product to Arkansas, California, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, or Washington. However, KANHA’s cannabis products are available in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats gummies like this.

The Bottom Line

KANHA FX Energy did what I wanted it to do. I took it before leg day and before writing, and both times it helped me lock in without making me feel too faded to function. The 10mg THC + 10mg THCV dose is still real, so I’d use the scored middle if you need a smaller start. But as a full gummy, it felt clean, motivating, and very much on point.

The Citrus Splash flavor fits, the green tea extract adds to the functional feel, and I trust KANHA’s formulation more than I trust a lot of “energy” edibles trying to sound productive.

At $27.99 for 10 gummies, I’d buy these for gym days, work sessions, or any time I want my edible to help me do something besides sit there.