KANHA’s FX LOVE THC Gummies Made My Orgasm Last Longer Than Usual

Arousal gummies usually make me suspicious. Not because I don’t want them to work. I absolutely want them to work. But a lot of “sex” edibles feel like regular THC gummies wearing lingerie. Cute packaging, horny name, maybe one botanical tossed in for the label, and then the actual effect is just being high and hoping your body gets enough blood flow to fuck a little longer than usual.

KANHA’s FX LOVE THC Gummies felt more intentional than that. Each Raspberry Rose gummy, which already sounds like a sexy flavor, has 5mg THC + 30mg blue lotus, plus L-arginine, ginkgo biloba, horny goat weed, and tongkat ali. That’s a lot of libido-forward ingredients for one gummy, and in my experience, the low THC dose was the right move.

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The THC doesn’t hijack the whole experience, but it still helps set the baseline, especially if you’re already a frequent cannabis consumer like me. The botanicals seem like they’re doing more of the arousal-specific work.

KANHA is also known for fast-acting, nano-emulsified gummies, which matters here because sex gummies are all about timing. Nobody wants to take an edible and wait around so long that the mood gets bored and leaves.

These felt more body-focused than head-high. Less “I’m faded, maybe I’m horny,” and more “oh, my body is feeling something now.”

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

KANHA’s FX LOVE Gummies are sex gummies that felt like they understood the fucking assignment, literally.

The dose is smart: 5mg THC per gummy, with KANHA suggesting half a gummy as one serving. That makes sense here because the point is not to get blasted. It’s to feel more turned on, more present, and more physically responsive without the THC taking over.

For me, these hit in a little over 20 minutes, which is fast for an edible and very useful for a product like this.

Buy it if: you want a low-dose THC arousal gummy that feels more body-focused than head-high.

you want a low-dose THC arousal gummy that feels more body-focused than head-high. Skip it if: you want a strong THC edible or you are sensitive to libido herbs.

you want a strong THC edible or you are sensitive to libido herbs. Best part: I felt more sensitive, turned on, and uplifted without feeling too high.

I felt more sensitive, turned on, and uplifted without feeling too high. Biggest drawback: the big red pill-like gummy shape is a little funny and too big, even though the perforation makes dosing easy.

How I Tested KANHA FX LOVE Gummies

I tested KANHA’s FX LOVE THC Gummies in two very different ways: once with my partner, and once on my own for solo pleasuring with the Lush 4 vibrator. I took two when I was solo for a total of 10mg THC, which is still slightly below my average THC dose.

That felt necessary for this kind of product. A sex gummy should work when there’s another person involved, but it should also do its job when the goal is just getting into your own body and seeing what happens.

I took the gummy with enough time to let KANHA’s fast-acting formula show up, but not so early that the whole thing became a scheduled sex appointment. With arousal products, timing is part of the test. Too slow and it misses the mood. Too strong and now the gummy is running the night.

I paid attention to onset, sensitivity, arousal, double dose, whether I felt high, and whether the formula actually added something beyond a normal low-dose THC edible.

Read our full review on the Lush 4 vibrator.

It also made it into our best vibrators roundup.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

KANHA’s FX LOVE Gummies look like big pills pretending to be gummies. That sounds less sexy than the product is, but the shape is useful for low-tolerance folks. KANHA suggests half a gummy as one serving, and there’s a perforation down the middle so you can split it cleanly instead of hacking at it with a knife. Leave the BDSM for your partner, not the gummy.

The Raspberry Rose flavor fits the whole LOVE thing without getting too perfume-counter about it. Raspberry gives it the fruit, rose gives it the romantic little floral note, and the gummy still tastes like something you’d actually want to eat. It was giving zinfandel, rosé wine vibes.

Each full gummy has 5mg THC, 13 calories, and 3g sugar. Half gets you 2.5mg THC, which is probably the smarter starting place if you’re newer or sensitive to THC. You don’t want to accidentally turn a sex gummy into a faded night on the couch.

I also liked that the format makes the low-dose idea feel practical. The gummy is big enough to split, the serving size is clear, and the whole thing feels designed for control instead of chaos.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These hit me in a little over 20 minutes, which is what I want from a sex gummy. The effect came on fast, but it didn’t feel like a regular edible high taking over. I didn’t feel stoned as much because 5mg doesn’t hit me like that, but I definitely felt activated. More sensitive, more turned on, more aware of what was happening in my body.

With my partner, foreplay felt intense AF. I was thirsting for it more than usual, and I’m generally thirsty for that D regardless. It was exhilarating, euphoric, and very “keep going.” It pushed me toward that pressure point where I just wanted more, and I’m pretty sure it extended my orgasm too. Climax lasted longer than usual, and I measured that by how many times I say “I’m cumming.” Without the gummies, it’s like five times, but on it, I said it eight times. I also cum pretty quickly (that could be a blessing or a curse), but these gummies made me last 10 minutes longer because it got me to cum again.

On my own, the effect was still obvious, especially at a double dose. I felt more tuned in and more physically responsive down there. It made self-pleasure feel easier to sink into, and not like I was waiting for my brain to catch up with my body. There were times where the vibrator felt too much and my fingers were enough. I watch porn when I’m masturbating, but I didn’t really feel the need to watch anything on these gummies. My imagination took me places, and I credit the 10mg THC for that.

The low THC dose was the right call for one gummy though. I think the 5mg THC helped get me to a baseline, especially as a daily THC consumer, but I felt the arousal blend more than I felt “high.” That’s what made these work. They kept me present enough to actually enjoy the point of taking them.

What’s in the Arousal Blend?

The arousal blend is why these didn’t feel like a regular THC gummy with a horny name slapped on it.

The main botanical is blue lotus, with 30mg per gummy. It has this long history as a sensual, mood-shifting plant, and I get why KANHA put it here. The effect from it felt more like my body got softer and easier to access.

The rest of the blend is basically developed around blood flow, presence, and stamina:

L-arginine: most obvious blood-flow piece because it helps the body make nitric oxide, which is involved in circulation. In a sex gummy, that’s not a random wellness add-on. More circulation can mean more physical sensitivity, which I noticed.

most obvious blood-flow piece because it helps the body make nitric oxide, which is involved in circulation. In a sex gummy, that’s not a random wellness add-on. More circulation can mean more physical sensitivity, which I noticed. Ginkgo biloba: fits that narrative too, but I don’t think of it as purely physical. It’s often used for circulation and mental clarity, and that second part matters when you’re trying to stay in your body instead of getting distracted by your own brain.

Then there are the two most libido-coded ingredients:

Horny goat weed: has the funniest name in the room, but it’s been used in arousal supplements forever.

has the funniest name in the room, but it’s been used in arousal supplements forever. Tongkat ali: is more of the drive, stamina, and energy booster, which helps explain why I felt amped up instead of sleepy.

KANHA also lists caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, and bisabolol as the terpenes. I wouldn’t pretend the terpenes are the whole story here, but they make the gummy feel more cannabis-specific instead of just a supplement blend with a little THC dropped in. There’s definitely some synergistic effects happening with the terps.

That’s what I liked about the formula. The 5mg THC helped set the mood, but it didn’t run the show. The rest of the blend felt like it was there for a reason.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

KANHA FX LOVE Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 30mg Blue Lotus

Dietary notes: 13 calories, 3g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Herbs: L-arginine, ginkgo biloba, horny goat weed, and tongkat ali

Terpenes: caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, and bisabolol

Flavor: Raspberry Rose

Best for:

Foreplay

Extended orgasms

Self-pleasure

More physical sensitivity

Low-dose THC consumers

Anyone who wants a sex gummy that does not feel too stoney

Taking before intimacy without waiting forever

Pros:

Fast-acting formula hit in a little over 20 minutes

Low THC dose kept the high from taking over

Arousal botanical blend made the effect feel more body-focused

Perforated gummy makes it easy to split

Raspberry Rose flavor fits the vibe

Worked both with a partner and solo

Felt euphoric without feeling too high

Cons:

Big pill-like gummy shape is not the sexiest look

Half-gummy serving may confuse people who expect one full gummy

Libido herbs may not be for everyone

Not the right pick if you want a strong THC edible

Effects still depend on mood, timing, and setting

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

KANHA’s FX LOVE Gummies are listed at $29.99 for 10 gummies, which comes out to about $3 per gummy.

That is definitely not cheap for a 5mg THC gummy, but this also isn’t trying to be a basic THC edible. The price kind of fits when you factor in the fast-acting formula, 30mg blue lotus, and the full arousal blend with L-arginine, ginkgo biloba, horny goat weed, and tongkat ali.

The half-gummy serving also changes the math a little. KANHA suggests half a gummy as one serving, so one bag could stretch to 20 servings if you stick to the 2.5mg THC dose. I like that for this category because sex gummies are not really where you want to overshoot the dose just to get my money’s worth.

The main availability note is state restrictions. These gummies do not ship to California, Washington D.C., Idaho, New Hampshire, New Jersey, or South Dakota, so check your state before ordering.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats gummies like this.

The Sexy Bottom Line

KANHA’s FX LOVE THC Gummies are not subtle in concept, but the actual effect felt like the formula nailed it, pun intended.

The 5mg THC dose was low enough that I didn’t feel too high or distracted, and 10mg THC with the double dose grew my imagination. All while the blue lotus and arousal blend made the experience feel more physical than mental. I felt more sensitive, more turned on, more energized, and more present in my body, which is what anyone wants from a sex gummy.

The fast onset also helps. These hit me quickly, so they fit into the moment better than a slow edible that makes you wait around and hope the mood survives.

They are more expensive than basic THC edibles. But this isn’t really a basic THC edible. If you want something low-dose, fast-acting, and actually made for arousal, KANHA FX LOVE makes a strong case.