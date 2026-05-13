KATSEYE Announce WILDWORLD TOUR for 2026: How to Get Tickets

KATSEYE has just announced the WILDWORLD TOUR, a 2026 North American and European tour that will see the popular girl group headlining arenas this fall.

The North American leg of the WILDWORLD TOUR kicks off October 13 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, after a brief European run in September. Subsequent stops will include Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Los Angeles. The final date of the tour will be November 27 in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes.

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KATSEYE’s also got a few festival dates this year, including Governors Ball in New York, Hinterland in Iowa, and 88rising Festival in Pasadena, California.

View the complete tour routing and find out how to get the best tickets below.

KATSEYE WILDWORLD TOUR 2026: How to get tickets

You can be among the first to get KATSEYE tickets via a Weverse presale starting Wednesday, May 20 at 11 AM local time. Paid Weverse members only will have access. Next comes a Katseye.World presale that begins at 3 PM local time that same day. Additional presales will follow—learn more here.

General onsale for KATSEYE’s WILDWORLD TOUR will begin Thursday, May 21 at 3 PM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get KATSEYE tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best possible experience purchasing tickets on the secondary market.

06/05 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

07/30 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/08 – Pasadena, CA @ 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds

09/01 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

09/03 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

09/06 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-Op Live

09/09 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

09/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

09/13 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

09/15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

09/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/01 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

