KATSEYE Announce WILDWORLD TOUR for 2026: How to Get Tickets

KATSEYE has just announced the WILDWORLD TOUR, a 2026 North American and European tour that will see the popular girl group headlining arenas this fall.
The North American leg of the WILDWORLD TOUR kicks off October 13 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, after a brief European run in September. Subsequent stops will include Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Los Angeles. The final date of the tour will be November 27 in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes.
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KATSEYE’s also got a few festival dates this year, including Governors Ball in New York, Hinterland in Iowa, and 88rising Festival in Pasadena, California.
View the complete tour routing and find out how to get the best tickets below.
KATSEYE WILDWORLD TOUR 2026: How to get tickets
You can be among the first to get KATSEYE tickets via a Weverse presale starting Wednesday, May 20 at 11 AM local time. Paid Weverse members only will have access. Next comes a Katseye.World presale that begins at 3 PM local time that same day. Additional presales will follow—learn more here.
General onsale for KATSEYE’s WILDWORLD TOUR will begin Thursday, May 21 at 3 PM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get KATSEYE tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best possible experience purchasing tickets on the secondary market.
katseye 2026 Tour dates
06/05 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
07/30 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/08 – Pasadena, CA @ 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds
09/01 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
09/03 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
09/06 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-Op Live
09/09 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
09/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
09/13 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
09/15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
09/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
10/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/01 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
11/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
11/27 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes