Kehlani Announces 2026 North American Tour Dates: Cities, Dates, and Where to Buy Tickets

Kehlani has just announced the Kehlani World Tour, a 2026 outing that includes a sizable 33-date North American run kicking off this August.

The Kehlani World Tour 2026 will commence August 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stops to follow include Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Richmond, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. The final North American date will be Mountain View, California on October 3.

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Support acts include Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL. They’re also appearing at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic and a few more festival dates prior to the tour. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The R&B star will tour in support of the recent self-titled Kehlani album, which makes the tour name make a little more sense (it’s the Kehlani World Tour, not just a Kehlani world tour… got it).

Kehlani world tour 2026: Presale info and where to buy tickets

An artist presale for Kehlani’s 2026 tour begins Wednesday, May 27 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. A Live Nation All Access presale will follow on Thursday, May 28 at 10 AM local time.

General onsale for the Kehlani World Tour 2026 will begin on Friday, May 29 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Kehlani tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Kehlani (The Album)

Kehlani, the self-titled LP, was just released this past April, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200.

We imagine fans can expect to hear their favorites from the new album and from the singer’s back catalog on the Kehlani World Tour.

05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic

06/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Liv Nightclub Las Vegas

06/25 – Basseterre, KN @ St. Kitts Music Festival

07/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/05 – Portimao, PT @ Afro Nation

07/31 – Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live ^

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

08/14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

08/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/19 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

08/21 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

08/26 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

08/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/29 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

08/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Trullant Amphitheater *

09/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *

09/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

09/08 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

09/10 – Miami, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *

09/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman *

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater *

09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

09/24 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome *

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL

^ = w/ Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL